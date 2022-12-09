ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates for Dec. 5, 2022: Rates Slip Further

A few major mortgage rates continued to fall over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages took a tumble. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also dropped slightly. Mortgage rates have been...
CNET

Refinance Rates for Dec. 8, 2022: Rates Slide Further

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates drop over the last seven days. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also went down. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022 to try to cool the economy. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
CNET

Today's Mortgage Rates for Dec. 9, 2022: Rates Increased

A couple of important mortgage rates are now higher than they were seven days ago. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both climbed up. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also advanced. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently...
The Independent

House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?

The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move, announced in November, will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs. Interest rates are expected to rise further following the next meeting of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, scheduled for 15 December.According to Martin Lewis,...
kitco.com

Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!

Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for Dec. 7, 2022: Rates Decline

A couple of important mortgage rates declined today: 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved down. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also receded. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake...
kitco.com

Sentiment in gold evenly split as prices end the week at a four-month high

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. At the same time, the latest Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey shows that retail investors are still bullish...
ValueWalk

Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
