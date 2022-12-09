Read full article on original website
Mortgage Interest Rates for Dec. 5, 2022: Rates Slip Further
A few major mortgage rates continued to fall over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages took a tumble. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also dropped slightly. Mortgage rates have been...
Refinance Rates for Dec. 8, 2022: Rates Slide Further
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates drop over the last seven days. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also went down. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022 to try to cool the economy. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
Today's Mortgage Rates for Dec. 9, 2022: Rates Increased
A couple of important mortgage rates are now higher than they were seven days ago. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both climbed up. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also advanced. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Elon Musk urges the Fed to cut interest rates, warning its hikes have vastly increased the risk of a serious US recession
Elon Musk has urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates immediately. The Tesla and Twitter CEO said the central bank's hikes have hugely increased the risk of a recession. Musk recently predicted a severe US recession that will last a year or two. Elon Musk has called on the...
Larry Summers says the Fed will need to raise interest rates by more than the market expects as its 'got a long way to go' to bring down inflation
The Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates by more than markets expect, Larry Summers told Bloomberg. Wage growth and labor market demand are still too hot for the Fed's liking following big rate hikes. Summers said expectations for a 5% peak in the fed funds rate are likely...
House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?
The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move, announced in November, will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs. Interest rates are expected to rise further following the next meeting of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, scheduled for 15 December.According to Martin Lewis,...
The Fed's last rate hike will come in January, but stocks will still be under pressure from dismal earnings in 2023, Morgan Stanley strategist says
The Fed could stop hiking rates as soon as January of next year, according to Morgan Stanley's Andrew Sheets. Sheets pointed to evidence of falling inflation, though he noted central bankers would likely keep monitoring the economy after pausing rate hikes. But while investors are hoping a pause could spark...
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
Bank of Canada hikes rates by 50 bps but signals potential pivot, gold priced in CAD loses daily gains
(Kitco News) The Bank of Canada raised rates by another 50 basis points Wednesday, which brought its key interest rate to 4.25%. The move was largely in line with market expectations. In preparation for a potential pivot or a further slowdown in rate hikes, the Bank of Canada also said...
Inflation may surprise to the upside and markets are overpricing the potential for the Fed to pull back on rate hikes, Deutsche Bank says
There's potential for inflation to surprise to the upside, according to Deutsche Bank. In a note, the bank pointed to accelerating inflationary pressures in the November jobs report. The data could push the Fed to be more hawkish than markets are expecting. Stocks rallied last week on the hopes that...
Bank of England set to raise rates to 3.5% after inflation hits 41-year high
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of England looks set to raise interest rates to 3.5% or more next week, but policymakers appear increasingly split on how much tightening is needed to tame double-digit inflation as the economy heads into recession.
Current Mortgage Rates for Dec. 7, 2022: Rates Decline
A couple of important mortgage rates declined today: 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved down. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also receded. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake...
Can Inflation Be Contained And Are Higher Interest Rates Here To Stay?
It has become clear that inflation is not as transitory as the Federal Reserve originally believed.
Long-Term Mortgage Rates Are Starting To Decline In The US
After mortgage rates in October spiked to their highest level since 2002, the market has seen a reverse in course, following news of slowed inflation growth.
POLL-ECB to raise deposit rate by 50 bps on Dec 15 as bloc enters winter recession
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will take its deposit rate up by 50 basis points next week to 2.00%, despite the euro zone economy almost certainly being in recession, as it battles inflation running at five times its target, a Reuters poll found. Since starting its...
Federal Reserve chairman says a December rate-hike slowdown is possible
The U.S. central bank could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes “as soon as December,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, while warning that the fight against inflation was far from over and key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.
Sentiment in gold evenly split as prices end the week at a four-month high
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. At the same time, the latest Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey shows that retail investors are still bullish...
Hong Kong Home Prices Drop to the Lowest in Nearly Five Years — and the Worst May Not Be Over
Hong Kong's home price index for October fell 2.4% to 352.4 compared to the previous month, marking the lowest level for the gauge since November 2017. Hong Kong's home price index for the month of October fell 2.4% to 352.4 compared to the previous month, marking the index's lowest level since November 2017.
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
