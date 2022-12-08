Meek Mill, La La Anthony & Cordae Join REFORM Alliance To Host Special Holiday Event For System-Impacted Families

Read full article on original website
North West Wears Star Of David During Shopping Trip With Kanye Weeks After Rapper's Anti-Semitic Comments
Kanye West has plenty of antisemitic remarks to spew, but he has no problem with his daughter North West wearing the Star of David on her chest, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 9-year-old daughter he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian sported the Jewish symbol on her sweatshirt during a shopping trip with her controversial father.Even more surprising — North's attire was part of Ye's 2021 concert merch.In the photos taken hours after finalizing his divorce settlement with Kim, the Grammy winner was on daddy duty, allegedly picking up North from school and later taking her shopping.A video showed the father-daughter duo...
Big Tigger Shares Top 5 ‘Rap City’ Freestyles: Lil Wayne, DMX, And More
Big Tigger is an indelible part of Hip-Hop culture due to his hosting duties on BET’s Rap City and much more. The 49-year-old has revealed his top five freestyles from the almost 20-year-old show and the list includes many legends. In an Oct. 18 visit to T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the “I’m Sprung” artist asked the hard question, but the New York City rapper was game for the task. In what may surprise many, his first pick came from a completely different genre. “My favorite, favorite, favorite one was Rap City Tha Bashment, it was me Elephant Man, Buju...
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort Are A Super Group For Graying Rap Fans
The album title consists of four names that need no introduction: Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort. These rap icons justly claim themselves as architects of West Coast hip-hop. As Mount Westmore, they’re a supergroup whose presence is etched in the California landscape. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort also represent a wave of old-school rappers sustaining recording careers well into their 50s, long after the hits have subsided, and fans have moved on to fresher trends. (Tellingly, they snark about “IG” and TikTok.) New work by first-wave golden-age heroes tends to be throwback affairs that hearken to the past...
Jay-Z, Roc Nation Join Investors To Open Times Square Casino
Jay-Z and Roc Nation have joined a gaggle of investors looking to build a casino in Times Square. Hov and Roc Nation, the rapper’s full-service entertainment agency, have partnered with SL Green and Caesars Entertainment for the ambitious venture, planning to bring the casino to the 1515 Broadway office owned by SL Green, reports The New York Post. SL Green revealed Jay and Roc’s addition to the investor group at their annual investor conference on Monday (Dec. 5), disclosing that his entertainment agency will be the official entertainment partner in the purported deal.More from VIBE.comBoosie Badazz Claims Jay-Z Isn't Musically RelevantTDE...
Saweetie Appears to Address Lil Baby and Quavo Rumors on New Song, Divides Fans
Saweetie appears to address Lil Baby and Quavo rumors on her new track "Don't Say Nothin'," leaving fans divided due to the timing of her rebuttal. On Friday (Nov. 18), Saweetie released her surprise project Single Life. The offering contains the song "Don't Say Nothin'," which finds the Californian rhymer seemingly replying to the persistent rumor that she was with Lil Baby shortly after her split with Quavo.
Mary Mary Join Adam Blackstone, Inayah And The Roots On ‘The Tonight Show’
To say Mary Mary is having a great 2022 would be an extreme understatement. Whether killing it collectively or doing great things on respective solo fronts, sisters Tina Campbell and our head honcho Erica Campbell have spent the past year staying extra busy with new music and other fruitful ventures.
YG Gifts Lil Wayne 4Hunnid Chain Ahead Of New Collaboration
YG has shown Lil Wayne just how much he appreciates him by gifting him a brand new 4Hunnid chain. In footage shared on the Compton rapper’s Instagram page on Wednesday (December 7), fans can see him linking up with the Young Money boss at a photo shoot. YG approached Wayne with a black box in hand, saying: “I got something for you.”
Meek Mill Hilariously Fails Teaching Michael Rubin Lil Uzi Vert's Dance
Meek Mill is eager to teach his billionaire pal Michael Rubin the latest hip hop dance craze ... but the problem is, neither of them can actually nail the moves!!!. The Philly rap legend went live on Instagram with the Fanatics founder Thursday night at a party where Lil Uzi Vert's red-hot "Just Wanna Rock" came on, and attempted to play dance instructor ... with hilarious results.
NBA YoungBoy Donates 500 Turkeys To Baton Rouge Families In Need
NBA YoungBoy is making sure 500 families in his Baton Rouge hometown have a turkey on their table this Thanksgiving. On Monday (November 22), the Colors rapper partnered with the NAACP to give out 500 free turkeys as well as a free Thanksgiving buffet at Boil & Roux in Louisiana’s capital, according to local news outlet WBRZ.
Shaquille O’Neal Will Host An Immersive VR NYE’s Countdown ‘The Shaq’tacular Spectacular’
Shaquille O’Neal will host his immersive VR “The Shaq’tacular Spectacular” New Year’s Eve countdown special across Meta Quest, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger’s Watch. Read more details about the experience and featured special guests inside. The Shaq’tacular Spectacular will be hosted by Shaquille O’Neal, also...
Black Woman From Canada Accepted Into Jay-Z’s Roc Nation School at LIU With $40,000 Scholarship
Canadian native Samantha Samaka has been awarded a scholarship of $40,000 to attend Long Island University for four years thanks to Jay-Z. As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation partnered with LIU to open the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment based in Brooklyn, New York, for students to pursue undergraduate degree programs in music technology, entrepreneurship, sports management, and more.
Bun B & Statik Selektah Announce ‘Trillstatik 2’ & Invite Fans To See It Recorded Live
Bun B and Statik Selektah have reunited to announce their next collaborative album, Trillstatik 2, which is set to be released later this month. The sequel to 2019’s Trillstatik will be recorded live in New York on Wednesday (December 7), which fans will be able to tune in and watch in real-time via Twitch between the hours of 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. EST. The album will be released two days later on December 9.
Icewear Vezzo & DJ Drama Tap Jeezy, Future & More On “Paint The City”
Icewear Vezzo is easily one of the hottest rappers out of Detroit right now and that’s due to his incredible output. After years of grinding, he landed a deal with Quality Control earlier this year and he’s been on go-mode ever since. Earlier today, he unveiled his highly...
Hip-Hop History Month: Tag Team! 5 Great DJ / Rapper Duos
Every great boxer knows the power of a 1-2 punch. In the world of Hip-Hop, the right artist combined with a skilled DJ packs the perfect pairing for a knockout hit.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Shares ‘Me vs. Myself’ Album f/ Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and More
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has delivered his fourth studio album Me vs. Myself. The Highbridge rapper has been teasing the effort since early 2020, shortly after the release of his Artist 2.0 project. Back in September, A Boogie told fans the album would arrive on Nov. 4. He decided to scrap those plans weeks later, as he didn’t want Me vs. Myself to compete with Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss.
