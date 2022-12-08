Plans to expand the Voting Rights Interpretive Center in downtown Selma took a major step forward with the recent purchase of six properties near the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail, operated by the National Park Service (NPS), announced last week they acquired properties at 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 Broad St. and 1119 Water Ave. The six properties, which constitute about .65 acres, will be the site for a $10 million interpretive education center commemorating the Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches of 1965.

SELMA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO