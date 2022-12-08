Read full article on original website
thecutoffnews.com
Expansion of Voting Rights Interpretive Center step closer with downtown land deal
Plans to expand the Voting Rights Interpretive Center in downtown Selma took a major step forward with the recent purchase of six properties near the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail, operated by the National Park Service (NPS), announced last week they acquired properties at 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 Broad St. and 1119 Water Ave. The six properties, which constitute about .65 acres, will be the site for a $10 million interpretive education center commemorating the Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches of 1965.
WSFA
Fundraiser held to support victims of Flatwood tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Academy Missionary Baptist Church on Lower Wetumpka Road in Montgomery partnered with the United Way Sunday to host a fundraiser for victims of the Flatwood tornado. “We have opened a separate bank account specific for Flatwood so there is full transparency, all of the money...
selmasun.com
Equal Justice Initiative to provide food relief for 20 families in Perry County
In an announcement on his Facebook page, Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. said that he and Sheriff Billy Jones will provide 20 families in Perry County with food relief through the Equal Justice Initiative. "Inflation has exacerbated hunger problems, especially in rural America. Perry County is no exception," Turner said in...
WSFA
Montgomery hotel to be converted to garden-style apartments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An extended stay hotel in east Montgomery will be converted to garden-style apartments. Sonesta ES Suites, located at 1200 Hilmar Court near Carmichael Road, was built as a Residence Inn by Marriott in the 1990s. The Montgomery Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a request to rezone the lot from commercial to multi-family residential.
unionspringsherald.com
ACBM celebrates 50th Anniversary
The most momentous and significant 50th Anniversary of the Alabama Conference of Black Mayors (ACBM) was held December 2-4, 2022 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Montgomery Hotel & Conference Center in Montgomery, Alabama. In attendance from Bullock County were: The Honorable City of Union Springs Mayor Roderick Clark, Bullock...
alabamanews.net
44th Annual Holiday Holiday Underway in Selma
If you’re looking for unique gift item for someone on your list. You might want to head over to Selma — for the 44th annual Holiday House. Holiday House is an arts and crafts sale — that’s become an annual holiday tradition — here in the Selma community.
Alabama State University HoneyBeez Make History By Featuring Plus-Sized Dancers
Plus-sized dancers are giving their petite counterparts a run for their money, and the talent is sizzling. The HoneyBeez dance team at Alabama State University made history as the first HBCU dance group to feature plus-sized dancers. According to Andscape, the HoneyBeez was established in 2004 by ASU alum and...
alabamanews.net
What’s Next for Tornado-Ravaged Flatwood Community
Now that the shock of the EF-2 tornado that hit Montgomery County’s Flatwood community has settled in, residents are asking “What’s next?”. The tornado hit the community just outside of the Montgomery city limits just after 3AM on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Investigators say a large tree hit...
HBCU Excellence: Six Bands Chosen For The Live ‘Honda Battle Of The Bands’ Showcase, Rickey Smiley & Loni Love Join Celebration
Attention historically Black college grads and supporters, there’s some excellence on the way and it’s going down in Alabama. Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation’s premier marching band showcase, will be held for the first time on an HBCU campus at Alabama State University. The annual celebration returns LIVE and via Livestream on February 18, 2023, for its 18th iteration.
Alabama drugstore to close after 106 years of family business
The year was 1916, and the First World War was raging in Europe when George A. Swift and his bookkeeper brother, William P. “Will” Swift collaborated to open Swift Drug in a still iconic building in downtown Selma. For 106 years after that October day, Swift Drug Company...
WSFA
Montgomery church packs 25,000 meals to fight world hunger
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Assembly lines of over 100 volunteers were stuffing bags with rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and more to help fight world hunger Wednesday night. “We’re just thrilled that we are able to help those who are hungry,” said Claire Smith, director of missions at First United Methodist Church.
WSFA
Father who lost family, home in Flatwood community tornado speaks
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes, and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes and buildings while downing...
WSFA
Flatwood community recovering a week after deadly tornado
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been one week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes, buildings, and downed a...
WSFA
Man killed in overnight house fire in Pine Level
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died following an overnight house fire in Pine Level, the Autauga County Coroner’s Office confirms. Officials said the fire happened on Upper Kingston Road, just north of Prattville High School. Coroner Buster Barber said another man and a woman lived in the home. He said they suffered minor injuries.
WSFA
At least 2 wounded in downtown Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a downtown shooting that left at least two people injured early Sunday morning. According to police, units responded to the 100 block of Madison Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. There, authorities said two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
wvtm13.com
Missing woman in Hale County
The Hale County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing person. According to a missing persons alert from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Hester Brown, 78, was last seen in the early morning hours of Dec. 8 in the area of County Road 2 in Gallion, Alabama.
ourmshome.com
Alabama nips Mississippi 14-10 with late rally in all-star game
MOBILE, ALA. — A new chapter unfolded in the annual Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Prep Football Classic Saturday afternoon. But unfortunately for Mississippi, the result was the same as it has been many times before. The 36th edition of the prestigious affair was the first ever to take place at Hancock/Whitney...
One man dead, another critical after shooting in Alabama business area
A shooting in Alabama’s capital left one person dead and another critically wounded, a local TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported an active scene at an AutoZone 2501 East South Boulevard, which is in the vicinity of where Montgomery police said the shooting occurred. Since the police typically do not name businesses involved in crimes, it’s possible the shooting occurred at the auto parts store.
WSFA
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
7 Alabama residents sentenced for felony violations of the Animal Welfare Act, ending one of the largest cockfighting operations in the country
From The Tribune staff reports WASHINGTON – A seventh and final Verbena, Alabama, resident was sentenced yesterday for violating the Animal Welfare Act’s prohibition against animal fighting ventures in connection with an expansive cockfighting operation. This marks the end of a week of sentencings in which the court held four Alabama residents accountable for their […]
