City of Raleigh Museum Celebrates Emancipation Day

Join the City of Raleigh Museum and Pope House Museum in celebrating 160 years of the Emancipation Proclamation!

In North Carolina, African Americans celebrated freedom after being enslaved by gathering on what would be called Emancipation Day. Emancipation Day was held on January 1st, these celebrations included a parade and a program. This would be followed by singing, poetry reading, and orations from North Carolina’s black and white leaders.

Join the City of Raleigh Museum as we travel back in time and meet Raleigh’s leading men and learn about them and Raleigh’s history! As we travel through the ages, you might be surprised by what these men have to say about emancipation! Join the museum as we recreate historic speeches from 1870-1900, period music, and other activities that celebrate emancipation.