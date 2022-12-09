Read full article on original website
winemag.com
Emeritus 2019 Pinot Hill Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)
From a cool, low-yielding site in the Sebastopol Hills, this wine shows the more savory aspects of the variety, a mix of dried herb, cardamom and anise. Tight-knit tannins give it structure and intensity, finding their way to a supple finish of wild strawberry and rhubarb. Virginie Boone. rating. 94.
winemag.com
SeaGlass 2021 Pinot Noir (Central Coast)
Subtle aromas of raspberry and strawberry are cut by loamy soil on the ripe nose of this bottling. Tart cranberry flavors are layered in woodspice on the palate. Matt Kettmann. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
winemag.com
Matetic 2017 EQ Granite Pinot Noir (Casablanca Valley)
Grapes for this wine were sourced from organic and biodynamic vineyards located six miles from the Pacific Ocean. Hints of smoke, black pepper, cherry and cranberry aromas are bright and lead to a brisk palate where notes of cedar and thyme join berry flavors, adding to its complexity. It has a persistent finish. Jesica Vargas.
winemag.com
Marimar 2019 Doña Margarita Vineyard Método Antiguo Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)
Bold black cherry, rosemary, spearmint and forest-floor aromas lead to ripe yet nicely tangy flavors in this vivid, medium-bodied wine made by putting the whole grape clusters into the fermenters. Moderate tannins support the abundant flavors for a mouth-cleansing effect that will help the wine pair with robust meat and fowl dishes. Best from 2025–2032. Jim Gordon.
winemag.com
Talisman 2017 Starscape Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)
Earthy wisps of clove accent a full-bodied core of cranberry in this weighty, textured wine. With a lift of acidity it finds a semblance of balance, finishing in anise. Virginie Boone. rating. 91. Price. $60,Buy Now. Designation. Starscape. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.6%. Bottle Size. 750...
winemag.com
DK Wine Group 2019 Convene by Dan Kosta Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)
Rich fruit flavors and intricate spices blend beautifully in this ultrasmooth, full-bodied wine. White pepper, black cherries, sour cherries and a touch of wood smoke all add to its complexity. The wine offers mild tannins and a mouth-filling texture. Jim Gordon. rating. 93. Price. $62,Buy Now. Designation. Convene by Dan...
winemag.com
Three Sticks 2020 William James Vineyard Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)
A powerful core of fruit flavors drives this full-bodied wine while moderate tannins and good acidity give it a bracing texture and good balance. Delicious black cherries, red cherries, black tea and a touch of chewy stems add to the complexity and appeal. Best from 2025. Jim Gordon. rating. 95.
winemag.com
McBride Sisters Collection 2019 Reserve Papatnuku Pinot Noir (Central Otago)
This is an attractive, modern Otago Pinot with class and drinkability. A perfume of cherry compote with an earth spiced underbelly leads to a silky, medium bodied palate. There's tart red-berry fruit, sappy tannins and a peppery, stalky spice to the finish. Christina Pickard. rating. 92. Price. $70,Buy Now. Designation.
winemag.com
Giesen 2018 Clayvin Pinot Noir (Marlborough)
His vintage of Clayvin has a heady perfume you could fall into, with plush cherry and plum fruit, chalk dusty and savory spice. There's a lovely herbal, cocktail-bitters nuance and sweet mocha oak, too, but it's well placed. It's light-to medium bodied with a lift of acidity and tightly knit, savory, talc-like tannins that veer a tad astringent on the finish. Polished, yet still expressive of site, this could age until 2029 at least. Christina Pickard.
winemag.com
Patz & Hall 2019 Moses-Hall Vineyard Pinot Noir (Carneros)
Possessing the earthy funk of the appellation, this wine offers buzzy acidity that boosts the full-bodied core of rich red fruit, citrus and mushroom. It has broad-shouldered intensity and supple tannins accented in oak and baking spice. Virginie Boone. rating. 94. Price. $80,Buy Now. Designation. Moses-Hall Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print...
winemag.com
Comartin 2019 Porterhouse Blackridge Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Santa Cruz Mountains)
Restrained aromas of carnation, rose petal, dried strawberry and dark, dried wood lure the nose into this single-vineyard wine. Sandalwood and incense flavors come through first on the palate, followed by cranberry and rose. A firm structure and lingering if light acidity carry into the finish. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91.
winemag.com
Goldschmidt 2018 Game Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon (Oakville)
This wine is full bodied, but complete and well balanced. It gives equal weight to tasty, ripe black cherry and black-olive flavors set amid nicely spicy oak accents and moderate tannins. While young, the wine is smooth, elegant and age-worthy, too. Best from 2024–2032. Jim Gordon. rating. 94. Price.
winemag.com
Jules Taylor 2022 Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough)
A heady perfume of white grapefruit, passionfruit and lemon-lime lead on this attractive Sauvignon. The telltale varietal green herbaceous character is there, too. The palate is dry and balanced with limey, passionfruit freshness straight to the finish. A great example of why this wine style never goes out of fashion. Christina Pickard.
winemag.com
Forgeron 2019 Sagemoor Vineyard Barbera (Columbia Valley (WA))
Sweet and tangy boysenberry scents fill the general vicinity as this wine pours into a glass. Then come the waves of dark-chocolate-covered espresso beans, hay and crushed brick dust. The wine's fruit flavors lean more toward wild strawberries and tart red cherries, with a healthy shot of Tootsie Roll, black tea and thyme. Soft tannins take a backseat to juicy acidity. Michael Alberty.
winemag.com
Alta Cellars 2021 Native River Vineyard Albariño (Columbia Valley (WA))
This balanced, stainless steel-fermented and aged Albariño is worth every effort to track down. The woody-smoky aromas of gardenia and Nicotiana are matched by bursts of blood orange and petrichor. The wine's bracing acidity is refreshing, while the tangy Key lime, nectarine, Thai basil and tonic-water flavors will make it difficult to avoid pouring a second glass. Michael Alberty.
winemag.com
Columbia Crest 2021 Grand Estates Chardonnay (Columbia Valley (WA))
This hedonistic treat is a well-executed take on the buttery-creamy style of Chardonnay. The wine features coconut and warm apple-pie aromas, with a splash of rose water on the nose. Flavors such as lemon butter, spicy cinnamon and caramel apple fill every nook and cranny of the olfactory system. Michael Alberty.
winemag.com
Raymond 2019 District Collection Cabernet Sauvignon (Oakville)
Deep, dark chocolate is the hallmark of this wine all the way from the first whiff through a dark chocolate palate and to a cocoa finish. Rich, ripe blueberries, black cherries and a touch of wood smoke all play their part, but the wine's roasted cacao character dominates, as lavish tannins and a full body expand the mouthfeel. Jim Gordon.
winemag.com
Succession 2020 Malbec (Columbia Valley (WA))
Aged primarily in once-used and neutral French oak for 18 months, this wine dazzles. It begins with wonderful floral aromas of wild strawberries, spicy plumeria flowers and chalk dust. This wine tempts you to dab it behind your ears. Flavors like blackcap raspberry, white chocolate and toasted almonds slip and slide effortlessly across the palate. Silky tannins are matched by lip-smacking acidity. Michael Alberty.
winemag.com
Cocobon NV Estates Red (California)
A fairly simple red blend, this offers aromas and flavors of red and black plum, blackberry, black cherry, black pepper and vanilla. All are encompassed in a dusty earthiness and dried-grass-like essence. rating. 85. Price. $6,Buy Now. Designation. Estates. Variety. Red Blends, Red Blends. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
winemag.com
Loveblock 2021 Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough)
A pretty bouquet of white peach, passionfruit and pineapple rind is backed by white floral notes and a grassy, fresh green-herbal undercurrent. The palate is clean and dry with prickly acidity and a slippery texture. A solid, food friendly example from two of New Zealand's iconic wine personalities. Christina Pickard.
