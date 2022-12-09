Manalapan tree farm offers complete holiday experience

There are dozens of tree farms across the state, but one place in Manalapan is offering a complete holiday experience.

The Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm is on 50-acres of land with more than 50,000 trees ready to be chopped down.

The farm's Christmas shop is massive with thousands of unique holiday decor. There are even one-of-a-kind ornaments.

Guide: Christmas Tree Farms in New Jersey

It is the second year of the Christmas village, and workers say it was a tough season for trees.

The farm and village are open until the start of the new year.