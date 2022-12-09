ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manalapan Township, NJ

Manalapan tree farm offers complete holiday experience

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

There are dozens of tree farms across the state, but one place in Manalapan is offering a complete holiday experience.

The Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm is on 50-acres of land with more than 50,000 trees ready to be chopped down.

The farm's Christmas shop is massive with thousands of unique holiday decor. There are even one-of-a-kind ornaments.

It is the second year of the Christmas village, and workers say it was a tough season for trees.

The farm and village are open until the start of the new year.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

