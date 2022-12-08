Read full article on original website
Related
FOX43.com
One dead after fire in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — One person is dead after a fire in Luzerne County. Flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Saturday night along East Union Street in Nanticoke. Officials say one person was discovered dead inside the home. Fire damage was contained to the basement. The Red Cross is...
FOX43.com
Firefighter funeral details announced
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the two firefighters who were killed in Wednesday's blaze in Schuylkill County. A public viewing for Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber will be held Saturday, December 17, at Northwestern Lehigh Middle School in New Tripoli. That viewing will go from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
FOX43.com
Walmart CEO warns stores could close if shoplifting problem persists
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Both Dickson City and Taylor police say they often see a spike in shoplifting during the holiday season, but it's really a year-round problem. Apparently, we're not alone in Lackawanna County. The heads of both Target and Walmart have recently spoken about the rise in retail theft. Target's CFO says it's up 50 percent from last year.
Comments / 0