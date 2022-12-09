Read full article on original website
San Pete Messenger
A room with a beautiful view
Jerime Ivory has spent most of his life in Fountain Green. His loving parents, Ron and Mary, raised him. along with three brothers. Jerime and his sweetheart, Abby, just celebrated 20 years of, in his words,. “married bliss.” Together they have six children and five grandchildren. He works in Juab...
KSLTV
Animal traps found near popular trails in Draper
DRAPER, Utah — Even though we don’t know exactly what they’re saying, Jannifer Young and her son Christian like to imagine they’re saying hi. “They just come to us,” Jannifer Young said with a laugh. “I didn’t know I needed ducks in my life.”
kjzz.com
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, traction law remains for U.S.-189 and Big Cottonwood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened at 8 a.m. after a morning of avalanche mitigation. Roughly 10 minutes prior to the estimated reopening at 8 a.m., UDOT reported that the Unified Police Department of Salt Lake escorted traffic up to the Seven Turns area.
KSLTV
Rescue crews search for dog that ran into Oquirrh Lake
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Fire and rescue crews are searching for a dog that got loose and ran into the Oquirrh Lake Saturday afternoon. According to the South Jordan Fire Department, a mom and her son were walking their dog when it got loose and ran into the ice of Oquirrh Lake.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
KSLTV
Shattered glass. Holes in walls. South Jordan man sues city for wrecking his home
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Firefighters conduct training exercises on homes when they can. For that to happen, they need the owner of the property to sign off on it, releasing them from any liability on damage done. Greg Young told KSL Investigators it came as a shock to discover...
KSLTV
Snowstorm hits No. Utah, impacting morning commutes and some schools; avalanche warning issued
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm warning will be in effect through Tuesday morning for the northern Wasatch Front as snow showers move into the area. Snow has made for a messy morning commute north of Salt Lake City while Salt Lake and Utah counties have mainly seen cloudy skies and light snow showers Monday morning.
etvnews.com
Huntington Home Engulfed in Flames
On Wednesday evening at approximately 8:15 p.m., a mobile home in Huntington was engulfed in flames. The home was the residence of Cindy Nelson. Though no human injuries were reported, the resident’s dog passed away as result of the fire. The blaze resulted in substantial damage to the structure, leaving the home as a total loss.
KSLTV
Woman admits shooting, killing her husband in their mattress store
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman has admitted to shooting and killing her husband at a mattress business in South Salt Lake where the two had lived. However, she said she considered her actions to be in self-defense. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend that she serve probation instead of prison time.
KSLTV
Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman
RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
Bluffdale man accused of strangling teen shot to death after confronting officers at apartment complex
A Bluffdale man has been pronounced dead after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, Dec. 10, according to the Saratoga Springs Police Dept.
KSLTV
‘He just choked me out,’ Bluffdale teen recalls confrontation, before fatal police shooting
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A Bluffdale teen says a man choked him, causing him to pass out, in an unprovoked attack on Saturday leading to a deadly police shooting. Easton Lyons, 17, was trying to get his friend’s attention by knocking on his window at their apartment complex, Beacon Hill Apartments. Lyons said another neighbor then put both his hands around his neck.
Provo man arrested for allegedly breaking into LDS temple because he ‘did not want to freeze’
A Provo man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking a $4,000 stained glass window to get into a Latter-Day Saints temple because he "was cold and did not want to freeze," according to police.
kslsports.com
Former BYU LB Tate Romney Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – Former BYU linebacker Tate Romney is moving closer to his hometown. The former three-star recruit that redshirted during his lone season at BYU is off to the Pac-12. Romney announced on Saturday that he has committed to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker grew up in Chandler, Arizona.
ksl.com
Police: Several people could face charges in Sandy package thefts
SANDY — Police said they arrested three people Wednesday and several others could face charges after some porch thefts caught on doorbell video led to a key tip about the group's whereabouts. Chris Holland said he was at home around 8 a.m. when he heard a noise at the...
Porch pirates nabbed by Sandy police
Porch pirates are the Grinch of the holiday, but Sandy police reported today that they have arrested seven suspects guilty of this crime in a business parking lot.
kslsports.com
No. 15 Utah Women’s Basketball Beats Rival BYU In Provo
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah women’s basketball team remained undefeated as they beat the BYU Cougars, 76-59, in Provo in a game where the Utes never fell below a 10-point lead. The Utes were led by the tremendous scoring of Alissa Pili. Pili scored 28...
