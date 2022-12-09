ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, UT

San Pete Messenger

A room with a beautiful view

Jerime Ivory has spent most of his life in Fountain Green. His loving parents, Ron and Mary, raised him. along with three brothers. Jerime and his sweetheart, Abby, just celebrated 20 years of, in his words,. “married bliss.” Together they have six children and five grandchildren. He works in Juab...
FOUNTAIN GREEN, UT
KSLTV

Animal traps found near popular trails in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — Even though we don’t know exactly what they’re saying, Jannifer Young and her son Christian like to imagine they’re saying hi. “They just come to us,” Jannifer Young said with a laugh. “I didn’t know I needed ducks in my life.”
DRAPER, UT
KSLTV

Rescue crews search for dog that ran into Oquirrh Lake

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Fire and rescue crews are searching for a dog that got loose and ran into the Oquirrh Lake Saturday afternoon. According to the South Jordan Fire Department, a mom and her son were walking their dog when it got loose and ran into the ice of Oquirrh Lake.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
etvnews.com

Huntington Home Engulfed in Flames

On Wednesday evening at approximately 8:15 p.m., a mobile home in Huntington was engulfed in flames. The home was the residence of Cindy Nelson. Though no human injuries were reported, the resident’s dog passed away as result of the fire. The blaze resulted in substantial damage to the structure, leaving the home as a total loss.
HUNTINGTON, UT
KSLTV

Woman admits shooting, killing her husband in their mattress store

SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman has admitted to shooting and killing her husband at a mattress business in South Salt Lake where the two had lived. However, she said she considered her actions to be in self-defense. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend that she serve probation instead of prison time.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman

RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
RIVERTON, UT
kslsports.com

Former BYU LB Tate Romney Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU linebacker Tate Romney is moving closer to his hometown. The former three-star recruit that redshirted during his lone season at BYU is off to the Pac-12. Romney announced on Saturday that he has committed to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker grew up in Chandler, Arizona.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Police: Several people could face charges in Sandy package thefts

SANDY — Police said they arrested three people Wednesday and several others could face charges after some porch thefts caught on doorbell video led to a key tip about the group's whereabouts. Chris Holland said he was at home around 8 a.m. when he heard a noise at the...
SANDY, UT
kslsports.com

No. 15 Utah Women’s Basketball Beats Rival BYU In Provo

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah women’s basketball team remained undefeated as they beat the BYU Cougars, 76-59, in Provo in a game where the Utes never fell below a 10-point lead. The Utes were led by the tremendous scoring of Alissa Pili. Pili scored 28...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

