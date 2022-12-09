Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Deserving Family Gifted New Car
Thanks to the generous donors of the Secret Samaritan Charity Program, Julieann and Ryan Richards were gifted a Kia Sportage to better help them support their family. In the nomination letter, it was explained that Ryan has been a good, loyal employee who has been walking two miles to and from work every day. He also picks up any overtime shifts that became available and has been bearing the cold weather to make it to work.
KSLTV
Snowstorm hits No. Utah, impacting morning commutes and some schools; avalanche warning issued
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm warning will be in effect through Tuesday morning for the northern Wasatch Front as snow showers move into the area. Snow has made for a messy morning commute north of Salt Lake City while Salt Lake and Utah counties have mainly seen cloudy skies and light snow showers Monday morning.
San Pete Messenger
A room with a beautiful view
Jerime Ivory has spent most of his life in Fountain Green. His loving parents, Ron and Mary, raised him. along with three brothers. Jerime and his sweetheart, Abby, just celebrated 20 years of, in his words,. “married bliss.” Together they have six children and five grandchildren. He works in Juab...
Bundle up and head to a weekend event to celebrate the season!
This weekend, get in the holiday spirit (if you aren't already) with a festive event happening in Utah!
Comments / 0