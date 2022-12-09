Thanks to the generous donors of the Secret Samaritan Charity Program, Julieann and Ryan Richards were gifted a Kia Sportage to better help them support their family. In the nomination letter, it was explained that Ryan has been a good, loyal employee who has been walking two miles to and from work every day. He also picks up any overtime shifts that became available and has been bearing the cold weather to make it to work.

