ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The Congressional Black Caucus is huddling to discuss its members' threat to block a must-pass defense policy bill without the inclusion of voting rights.

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), the Black Caucus' outgoing chair, is leading the push. What's happening? The Congressional Black Caucus is making a last-ditch — and very long-shot — push for voting rights legislation in the final days of Democrats’ House majority. The Black Caucus is meeting Wednesday...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Sinema’s independent move throws a wrench into Democrats’ 2024 plans

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Democratic Party and registers as an independent. ... Sinema says she won’t caucus with Republicans. ... Brittney Griner arrives back in U.S. ... President Biden notches some big wins to end the year. ... Donald Trump’s Super PAC has more than $50 million cash on hand. ... NBC’s Marc Caputo goes inside Herschel Walker’s failed campaign. ... And the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is set to release its final report.
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

The debate over Biden's primary shakeup plan

The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee last week approved a shakeup of the party's 2024 primary calendar, bumping Iowa's caucuses and New Hampshire's primary out of their traditional lead-off spots and putting South Carolina's primary first. New Hampshire and Nevada, then Georgia and Michigan are scheduled to go next. The Democrats have been discussing changing the primary schedule for months, but President Biden shocked party and state leaders last week by proposing the lineup with South Carolina (a state that gave his faltering campaign a boost in 2020) getting the voting started. The plan ignited infighting, with Biden and the...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Biden may be the biggest winner in Dems’ proposed primary shakeup

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates. Democrats advanced a plan last week that would dramatically change the party’s primary calendar, making South Carolina, not Iowa, the first state to weigh in on potential presidential candidates. For the past 50 years,...
GEORGIA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Governor Reynolds Issues Directive To Ban TikTok On Iowa Devices

(Undated) Governor Kim Reynolds immediately issues a directive banning access to TikTok on all state-owned devices. Reynolds says the Chinese-owned short-form video platform poses a national security risk. The directive also prohibits state agencies from subscribing to or owning a TikTok account. Reynolds is among several governors across the U.S. to ban the app on state-owned devices.
IOWA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role.  Stabenow, chairwoman of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chairwoman of the […] The post Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy