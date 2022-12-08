Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman turns to governing
When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
House progressive leader Pramila Jayapal calls herself a Biden 'convert,' says he should run for reelection
"I never thought I would say this, but I believe he should run for another term," Jayapal, who heads the House Progressive Caucus, told POLITICO.
Bernie Sanders-backed proposal for rail workers’ paid leave passes US House alongside labor deal
The Vermont independent said he would block a Senate vote to impose a tentative contract agreement unless the chamber also takes up a measure to include paid sick days for workers. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bernie Sanders-backed proposal for rail workers’ paid leave passes US House alongside labor deal.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Why Biden’s repeated call for an assault weapons ban could be a political winner
President Biden has time and time again called for an assault weapons ban that can’t pass in Congress, but his efforts show that gun control is no longer an issue the Democratic Party is dodging as it did decades ago. Recent mass shootings that have devastated communities across the...
AOC 'Grateful' Sinema Switches to Independent, Hints Progressive Challenge
Several left-wing organizations have already urged progressive Congressman Ruben Gallego to challenge Sinema in 2024.
Sinema leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview.
Mitch McConnell Imperils Marijuana Banking Reform
The Republican leader said congressional Democrats should not include a bipartisan measure related to cannabis in a defense spending bill.
Dianne Feinstein could be third in line to the presidency as Senate president pro tempore. She appears unaware that she's already declined the job.
"I guess it's out," the 89-year-old lawmaker told Insider, appearing unaware that her office had already said that she won't seek the position.
Democrats vote to adopt Biden's shakeup to 2024 presidential primary calendar
Democratic Party officials meet in the nation’s capital on a mission to revamp the top of their 2024 presidential nominating calendar after President Biden proposed dramatic changes
Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu calls 2022 midterm results a 'rejection of extremism'
Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says the results of the midterm elections are a "rejection of extremism" by the American public. Sununu made the remark Sunday on ABC’s "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after defeating his opponent in the New Hampshire gubernatorial race by more than 15 points.
POLITICO
The Congressional Black Caucus is huddling to discuss its members' threat to block a must-pass defense policy bill without the inclusion of voting rights.
Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), the Black Caucus' outgoing chair, is leading the push. What's happening? The Congressional Black Caucus is making a last-ditch — and very long-shot — push for voting rights legislation in the final days of Democrats’ House majority. The Black Caucus is meeting Wednesday...
NBC News
Sinema’s independent move throws a wrench into Democrats’ 2024 plans
WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Democratic Party and registers as an independent. ... Sinema says she won’t caucus with Republicans. ... Brittney Griner arrives back in U.S. ... President Biden notches some big wins to end the year. ... Donald Trump’s Super PAC has more than $50 million cash on hand. ... NBC’s Marc Caputo goes inside Herschel Walker’s failed campaign. ... And the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is set to release its final report.
The debate over Biden's primary shakeup plan
The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee last week approved a shakeup of the party's 2024 primary calendar, bumping Iowa's caucuses and New Hampshire's primary out of their traditional lead-off spots and putting South Carolina's primary first. New Hampshire and Nevada, then Georgia and Michigan are scheduled to go next. The Democrats have been discussing changing the primary schedule for months, but President Biden shocked party and state leaders last week by proposing the lineup with South Carolina (a state that gave his faltering campaign a boost in 2020) getting the voting started. The plan ignited infighting, with Biden and the...
AOL Corp
Biden may be the biggest winner in Dems’ proposed primary shakeup
“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates. Democrats advanced a plan last week that would dramatically change the party’s primary calendar, making South Carolina, not Iowa, the first state to weigh in on potential presidential candidates. For the past 50 years,...
Senator Markey & Colleagues Introduce Legislation To Re-Authorize & Improve Small Business Development Centers Program
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo) SOURCE publishes press release from elected leaders as a community service.
CT left out of Democrats’ 2024 early presidential primary lineup
Connecticut was vying to move up its presidential primary in 2024. But President Biden and Democrats want Georgia and Michigan to go earlier.
This GOP governor says Democrats push to upend their presidential primary calendar's 'dead on arrival'
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire says that the Democratic National Committee's plan to upend the presidential primary calendar is 'dead on arrival' in his state
Governor Reynolds Issues Directive To Ban TikTok On Iowa Devices
(Undated) Governor Kim Reynolds immediately issues a directive banning access to TikTok on all state-owned devices. Reynolds says the Chinese-owned short-form video platform poses a national security risk. The directive also prohibits state agencies from subscribing to or owning a TikTok account. Reynolds is among several governors across the U.S. to ban the app on state-owned devices.
Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role. Stabenow, chairwoman of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chairwoman of the […] The post Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Comments / 0