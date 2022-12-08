ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Dowell Loggains headed to South Carolina as OC

FAYETTEVILLE — Dowell Loggains is leaving after two seasons with Arkansas to accept the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina. Loggains, an ace recruiter and former Razorback, coached tight ends for the past two years. Loggains will replace Marcus Satterfield who left to accept the same position at Nebraska on Matt Rhule’s new staff.
Jacolby Criswell happy to be headed to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Jacolby Criswell was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas in 2019 as he quarterbacked Morrilton to an outstanding season, but he was one who got away in Sam Pittman’s first class. Criswell, 6-1, 205, had several offers coming out of Morrilton, but opted for...
Arland Bruce IV enjoys trip to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Iowa transfer wide receiver Arland Bruce IV figured out quickly at Arkansas on Friday the weather was different. Bruce, 5-10, 198, has had a couple of good years with the Hawkeyes, but decided to move on. At Iowa, Bruce has caught 44 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 22 times for 112 yards and four touchdowns. The visit was Bruce’s first time to visit Fayetteville.
Arkansas Takes Down Arkansas State; Improves to 12-0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (12-0) delivered when it counted once again, taking down in-state foe Arkansas State, 77-63. In a competitive game, Arkansas’ defense stepped up in the fourth quarter, as the Razorbacks held the Red Wolves to 0-for-7 from the field in the final stretch of the game. Arkansas played seven players, five of which reached double figures, led by Samara Spencer’s 19 points. For the second straight season, Arkansas has defeated all four in-state opponents.
Andrew Armstrong gives Arkansas visit high marks

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted three recruits this weekend including Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. Armstrong, 6-5, 189, is one of Arkansas’ top targets out of the transfer portal. As a sophomore this season, Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. “The visit was good,”...
Andrew Armstrong commits to Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong to the Class of 2023. Armstrong, 6-5, 189, committed to the Razorbacks after an official visit this weekend. As a sophomore, Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. He returned one kickoff 18 yards. “I...
