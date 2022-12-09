BOSTON -- A crane maintenance worker died after collapsing on a job site at Conley Terminal in South Boston. Massachusetts State Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating his death. According to State Police, around 9:45 a.m. Friday, the man fell from a platform that was 150 feet high, but his jacket got caught on the edge of the platform. Colleagues were able to pull the man, who was hanging by his jacket, back up. They also attempted life-saving measures. Boston emergency responders arrived quickly, went up to the platform, and took over those attempts. He was then rushed to Tufts Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. The worker was a 58-year-old Methuen man who worked for Capco Crane Hoist. His identity is not being released at this time.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO