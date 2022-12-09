ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

FBI releases descriptions as hunt for Missouri escaped inmates continues

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQ4dK_0jctea2J00

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (WDAF) — Two criminals who escaped from the Cass County Jail in Missouri Monday night are officially wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Agents and officers from a number of agencies have been searching for Trevor Sparks and Sergio Perez Martinez since Tuesday morning. The FBI issued wanted posters for the two escapees Thursday.

The posters provide physical descriptions of both men:

trevor-scott-sparks Download sergio-perez-martinez Download

The update comes three days after Sparks and Perez Martinez escaped from the Cass County jail.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors charged the two men with escaping from confinement. Prosecutors also charged a third man, Steven Lydell Williams, Sr. , 64, with a single count of helping Sparks and Perez Martinez escape.

According to the affidavit, Sparks and Williams knew each other through Sparks’ drug trafficking organization.

Missouri jail escapees, accomplice charged with federal crimes

Records from jail phone calls show Sparks called Williams four times in the hours before escaping from jail. According to the affidavit, Sparks arranged for Williams to meet them at the convenience store across the highway from the Cass County Jail Monday night.

Court records show the three men at a Kansas City apartment building about 90 minutes after the escape.

Officers arrested Williams the day after he is accused of helping in the escape.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Kobach to nominate Mattivi as KBI director

Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach says he is nominating a former longtime federal prosecutor who also was among his Republican primary opponents to be the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's next director.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

30K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy