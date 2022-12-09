ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Sinema rains on Democrats’ post-election parade: The Note

By Rick Klein, Averi Harper, Alisa Wiersema
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fN3ez_0jctaeQN00

The TAKE with Rick Klein

Democrats, it turns out, will never get to fully enjoy that 51-seat majority. And they have a familiar name to thank for that.

Sen. Kysten Sinema's thunderbolt of an announcement Friday morning that she is leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent changes the post-election narrative and just maybe the governing landscape.

What she's saying stings – for its indictment of both parties, but particularly the one that she's always called home and that happened to enjoy a better-than-expected election year capped by a win in Georgia this week.

"There's a disconnect between what everyday Americans want and deserve from our politics, and what political parties are offering," Sinema wrote in an Arizona Republic op-ed .

While Sinema said in an interview with Politico that she would not caucus with Republicans and said nothing should "change about the Senate structure" – assuming that's acceptable with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer – the announcement upends plans for a smooth move from 50-50 to 51-49.

She also is declining to say if she will run for reelection in 2024 – a cycle filled with GOP opportunities, and where she was likely to face a Democratic primary. If she were to run as an independent, a potentially wild three-way race in Arizona looms as a headache for Democrats to manage.

Then there's Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. – the 50th Democrat once again, and who also happens to be up in 2024. The easiest path to him staying in the Senate might be for him to follow Sinema's lead – in party affiliation, and also potentially in how he continues to vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3LZG_0jctaeQN00
AP Photo/Alex Brandon - PHOTO: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing to examine social media's impact on homeland security, Sept. 14, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The RUNDOWN with Averi Harper

The nation's first Gen Z congressman is having trouble finding a place to live in Washington, D.C.

Florida Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost tweeted on Thursday that he was denied eligibility for an apartment and lost the fee he paid to apply for it, pointing to his poor credit score that he said was earned by taking on debt in order to campaign and pay bills.

"This ain't meant for people who don't already have money," Frost tweeted .

The issue of lawmakers not being able to afford D.C. digs isn't a new one: When Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was first elected in 2018 she, too, initially had trouble finding a place to live while serving her constituents. Other lawmakers have been known to sleep in their Capitol Hill offices to save a buck on housing, a practice some have called for banning.

Members of Congress earn a salary of $174,000 per year , well above the national median.

This illuminates the broader issue of the (un)affordability of housing for everyday Americans. According to a report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University, the costs of rental housing and home ownership continued to climb in 2022, which in tandem with inflationary upticks in food and energy costs have compounded pressures for financially stressed households.

Frost acknowledged that the issues he has confronted in coming to the capital will likely dissolve when he starts to receive a congressional salary in the new year.

"I'm speaking from a point of privilege cause in 2 years time, my credit will be okay because of my new salary that starts next year. We have to do better for the whole country," he wrote .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XvLFF_0jctaeQN00
Francis Chung/Politico via AP, FILE - PHOTO: In this Nov. 18, 2022, file photo, Representative-elect Maxwell Frost speaks during a press conference at Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The TIP with Alisa Wiersema

The final votes of the 2022 election season will be cast in Louisiana on Saturday as voters head to the polls for runoff elections to voice their positions on a slate of local seats and a handful of constitutional amendments.

One of the three proposed changes to the constitution on the ballot asks Louisiana voters whether non-U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote in the state. Although Louisiana law currently bans anyone who is not "a citizen of the state" from voting, the state's top election official said the phrasing of the provision could cause confusion, which is what the amendment is aiming to address.

"The law says you have to be a Louisiana resident. So does the constitution. But a Louisiana resident isn't necessarily a United States citizen. And so we wanted to make sure that we closed that loophole, because if any local government decided to allow non-citizens to vote in our elections -- in their elections locally –- then that would really put our system at risk because we would have to redo our voter registration system and I think that would just obliterate it," Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said during a recent appearance on Baton Rouge's public radio, WRKF.

The question of whether non-citizens should be allowed to vote in some elections has been addressed in other areas of the country -- the most high-profile case being New York City's "Our City, Our Vote" bill. That legislation would have made more than 800,000 adults eligible to vote for mayor, public advocate and other city posts beginning next year but did not permit non-citizens to vote for any state or federal office. The legislation was later struck down by a Staten Island judge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AVY5c_0jctaeQN00
Gerald Herbert/AP, FILE - PHOTO: In this Nov. 3, 2020, people line up to vote on Election Day at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School, in the Lower Ninth Ward in New Orleans.

THE PLAYLIST

ABC News' "Start Here" podcast. "Start Here" begins Friday morning with ABC's Patrick Reevell breaking down Brittney Griner's release from Russian detention and the prisoner swap that freed her. Then ABC's Elizabeth Neumann reports on recent attacks on power grids following the North Carolina outage. And, ABC's Aude Soichet details the dangers of black-market Brazilian butt lifts. http://apple.co/2HPocUL

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS WEEKEND

  • First lady Jill Biden will speak from the White House at 11:45 a.m. ET on Friday on "the importance of getting an updated COVID-19 vaccine this holiday season, especially for Americans ages 50 and older."
  • On ABC's "This Week" : Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and NASA'S Johnson Space Center Director Vanessa E. Wyche; at the roundtable ; ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega , ABC News Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott , former New Jersey governor and ABC News contributor Chris Christie , and Former North Dakota senator and ABC News contributor Heidi Heitkamp .

Download the ABC News app and select "The Note" as an item of interest to receive the day's sharpest political analysis.

The Note is a daily ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in politics. Please check back next week for the latest.

Comments / 1

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate

Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
People

Democrats Pick Up Governor Seats in Midterm Elections, Creating Nearly Even Party Split

Democrats have a lot to celebrate coming out of the 2022 midterm elections, as the party fended off a red wave that polling — and history — warned was imminent. Congressional races took the spotlight this year, with control of the House appearing to narrowly favor Republicans and control of the Senate staying with Democrats. But there were also prominent gubernatorial races, many of which featured starkly different candidates that put the nation's values to the test.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Comeback

Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss

Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Progressive Star Rep. Katie Porter Wins Reelection In California

Two-term Rep. Katie Porter, a progressive Democrat from California known for grilling corporate bigwigs before Congress, is projected to win reelection after a tough challenge from Republican Scott Baugh. Porter rose to national prominence on the House Financial Services Committee, where she executed viral takedowns of major Wall Street executives...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump fading in GOP stronghold, would lose to Cheney

Maybe Rep. Liz Cheney ought to take calls to run for president seriously. In Utah, won by former President Donald Trump in the last two elections, the Wyoming Republican is leading Trump in early 2024 primary consideration. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is first at 24.2%, followed by Cheney at 16.4%...
UTAH STATE
Nevada Current

The Democrat the election left behind

Sure, Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Adam Laxalt. But Steve Sisolak did it first. For decades Republicans have had a built-in advantage in the race for governor, because in Nevada elections are conducted in the middle of a president’s term, when turnout traditionally has been lower. Sisolak’s defeat of Laxalt in 2018 marked the first time Nevada elected a Democratic governor since Bob Miller won reelection in 1994.
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Defeated election conspiracists seek to lead Michigan GOP

The Republicans who lost their races for Michigan's top three statewide offices after promoting falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election are not planning to go quietly.Two of the candidates who denied President Joe Biden's victory in the state have announced plans to run for the position that leads the state GOP, while the third has said she is considering a challenge for the top post.That is raising concerns within the party after it suffered a drubbing in Michigan, a perennial political battleground that is poised to play a pivotal role in the 2024 presidential race. Their attempts to gain...
MICHIGAN STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and has registered as an independent. The first-term senator wrote in an opinion piece for the Arizona Republic that she does not intend to change the way she legislates or casts votes, but plans to be “an independent voice […] The post U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ARIZONA STATE
WRBL News 3

How Democrats won the midterms

Democrats defied expectations up and down the ballot in 2022 despite facing historic headwinds and other challenges going into the midterms.  Throughout the year, Democrats braced for losses as Republicans worked to tie the party’s candidates over a plethora of issues including rising inflation, crime and the flow of migrants over the southern border. President […]
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Supreme Court weighs case that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and presidency

The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency.The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case from North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court because the GOP map violated the state constitution.A court-drawn map produced seven seats for each party in last month's midterm elections in highly competitive North Carolina.The question for the justices is whether the U.S....
ARIZONA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

941K+
Followers
198K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy