ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Kanye West's honorary degree rescinded by Chicago art school

By C Mandler
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDkEw_0jctTQpm00

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago has rescinded the honorary degree given to Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, citing his recent "anti-Black, antisemitic and incendiary statements," CBS Chicago reports .

The honorary doctorate was originally awarded to West in 2015 , according to CBS Chicago. But since then, "he has exhibited disturbing behaviors and made dangerous statements that do not align with our community values," said SAIC President Elissa Tenny in a statement first published by TMZ .

"[Kanye West's] anti-Black, antisemitic, and incendiary statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities, are disgusting and condemnable," Tenny wrote. "His words and actions have been painful for our entire community and, particularly, for those of us who feel that our identities and life experiences are under attack."

Tenny said that the decision to revoke West's degree was "a difficult one," but that West's behavior was ultimately "indefensible."

West has been criticized in recent weeks for continued antisemitic remarks, which have resulted in the suspension of both his Instagram and Twitter accounts, and an end to his lucrative partnership with Adidas and several other brands.

in November, West attended a controversial dinner with far-right white nationalist Nick Fuentes and former President Donald Trump.

Last week, West appeared on Alex Jones' InfoWars, again with Fuentes, where he continued to spout antisemitic remarks, and even praised Adolf Hitler.

A change.org petition by "Against Hate at SAIC," which had called on the school to revoke West's degree, received over 4,100 signatures before declaring "victory" Thursday.

"Friends, you did it. Kanye West's honorary doctorate from the School of the Art Institute has been rescinded," a statement on the change.org page read.

"This is a direct result of your voices: we want to thank every member of the SAIC community who signed, shared, commented, and used your voices to reach out to the School directly. YOU did it!"

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support

There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
RadarOnline

Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indy100

People think this photo of Kanye at a Maryland sushi bar shows he's hit a new low

There's a lot going on in this new photo of Kanye West sitting at a sushi restaurant in Frederick, Maryland. On Monday, Twitter user Kyle posted a photo of West, also known as Ye, sitting at a table at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, of all places. West, 45, appeared very unhappy wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and giant rubber boots as he frowned next to a smiling fan. Behind West sat 24-year-old white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWest and Fuentes have recently developed a friendship as both men have...
FREDERICK, MD
The Independent

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially finalise their divorce

Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West, have finalised their divorce.The couple split at the beginning of 2021, ending their eight-year marriage.West, now known as Ye, will pay $200,000 (£167,000) in child support to the reality TV star.Though the two were declared legally single at Kardashian’s request in March, issues of property and custody remained.Ye and Kardashian will have “equal access” to their children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
Los Angeles Times

Everyone is cutting ties with Kanye West. For church leaders, it’s not that simple

On a quiet October afternoon, Kanye West slunk into a choir rehearsal at Iglesia de Jesucristo, Monte de Santidad, a church in Northridge. Clutching a microphone tightly to his face, he softly sung the words to the Christ for the Nations’ song “When I Think About the Lord,” riffing on harmonies before breaking out in hallelujahs as the song reached its chorus.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Says Donald Trump Insulted Him & Kim Kardashian During Mar-A-Lago Meeting

Kanye West claims Donald Trump insulted him and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during his recent meeting with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago. The Chicago rapper took to Twitter on Thursday (November 24) to share a video of him recapping his visit to Trump’s Florida estate. Stood next to Ye was alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who he recently hired to work on his own 2024 presidential campaign.
FLORIDA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Sued For $110K After Allegedly Stiffing Yeezy Photographer

Kanye West‘s list of problems continue to grow as the Chicago rapper and producer has now been sued for $110,000 over an unpaid photography bill. Katelyn Mooney, a Brooklyn-based creative director, has filed a lawsuit against Ye’s Yeezy Inc. after he failed to pay her for a last-minute photo shoot back in September.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Beast

Racist YouTuber Joins Kanye West’s Campaign

A racist YouTuber—who achieved internet infamy by urging pedestrians to say the N-word—has joined the ranks of Kanye West’s expanding, informal 2024 presidential campaign. Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, better known as “Sneako,” said on Monday night that he’s taking a hiatus from live-streaming to focus on his...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump calls Kanye West a 'seriously troubled man' after having dinner with him

Donald Trump called Kanye West a “seriously troubled man” after having dinner with the rapper and the white supremacist Nick Fuentes.In comments on Truth Social, the former president said that he requested a meeting with Ye alone, to “help” prospective 2024 presidential candidate.“I help a seriously troubled man...who has been decimated in his business... by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone,” Trump said.“He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ivanka and Jared split over attending Trump 2024 launch – follow liveWhy was Donald Trump impeached twice during his first term?Four big lies Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement
Indy100

Kanye West’s albums are rising in the charts even though thousands want his music removed

Kanye West may be one of the biggest pariahs in the world right now but he’s still enjoying success. Ye, who has been banned from Twitter and lost his highest-profile contracts over hideous displays of antisemitism and Nazi veneration, is seeing his albums rise in the US charts. The rapper’s third studio release ‘Graduation’ has climbed up the Apple Music Top 100 to number 49, while two of his other records ‘The College Dropout’ and ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ have now re-entered the Billboard 200. The boost in listeners comes amid growing demands to see him axed from top streaming platforms.Sign up...
HOLAUSA

North West stuns the world by doing Kylie Jenner’s makeup

To celebrate the holidays, Kylie Jenner participated in a time-honored tradition of cool aunts everywhere; letting the kids do her makeup. The moment was captured in a TikTok led by North West, where she and two of her younger cousins were in charge of doing their aunt’s makeup....
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West’s Yeezy Clothing Reportedly Owes California $600K In Unpaid Taxes

Kanye West’s Yeezy clothing company reportedly owes a large six-figure check to the state of California in unpaid taxes for the last two years. According to NBCNews, a series of state tax lien notices show that Yeezy Apparel owes California over $600,000 in foregone taxes. Yeezy was reportedly sent letters in July 2021, February and September.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Causes Mayhem At ComplexCon, Crowd Goes Wild

It was utter chaos over the weekend when Ye made a surprise appearance. These days, everyone wants a piece of Kanye West. After a brief lull from West following a string of controversies, the Rap mogul has returned with news. The Donda hitmaker recently confirmed that he would make his bid for president in the 2024 election. Additionally, West plans to kick off his campaign by selling his Balenciaga gear for $20 a piece.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
108K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy