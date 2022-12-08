ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
overtimeheroics.net

For Eagles Roster: Jalen Hurts is Outdoing Carson Wentz

It’s been the debate that has ruminated Eagles fans for quite some time now, who was the better quarterback for the Eagles roster? Jalen Hurts or Carson Wentz? For the past two years now, internet comment sections have flooded with arguments between the two, and now we might just finally have our answer. Jalen Hurts not only is a better quarterback than Carson Wentz, but Jalen Hurts right now is a better quarterback than what Carson Wentz was at his best season in 2017.
The Spun

SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death

SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
WASHINGTON STATE
overtimeheroics.net

Detroit Tigers Roster Makes Two Moves to Reshape Identity

The Detroit Tigers roster will bring back a familiar face in one of the starting pitchers from their 2015 starting rotation. This rotation led the Tigers to a record of 74-87, which put them in fifth place in the American League Central. While it is not the most dominant pitcher from that 2015 rotation, namely Justin Verlander, Matthew Boyd had solid numbers for the first seven years he spent with the Tigers. Verlander recently signed a two-year $86,666,666 contract with the New York Mets. The 32-year-old was first acquired in the David Price deal in 2015.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy