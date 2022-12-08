ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

How to Handle Holiday Stress

A recently released survey showed that 31 percent of adults expect to feel more stressed during these holidays compared to last year. Prioritizing taking care of ourselves and managing holiday stress in healthy ways through the holidays is important. Social obligations can quickly become overwhelming. Be aware of your limitations...
newsnet5

The holidays stress people out. Here’s how to overcome the season.

The holidays can be a stressful time, especially for those dealing with mental illnesses. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people with mental illness say the holidays worsen their conditions. While 40% say the season makes their conditions “somewhat worse,” nearly a quarter of those with mental illnesses say the holidays make their conditions “a lot” worse.
studyfinds.org

Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
Fatherly

How To Support Someone Struggling With Burnout

Even before the pandemic, Ian Sells says he and his wife were snapping at each other over the smallest things. They’d usually apologize and talk about their issues afterward, but the couple still felt like they were walking on eggshells in the relationship. It wasn’t surprising that stress and burnout bled into their relationship: Ian worked full-time and his wife runs a side business on top of caring for their children, 3 and 5. The unusual demands of 2020 worsened the problems.
SAN DIEGO, CA
HOLAUSA

5 lifestyle hacks to help ease anxiety

Anxiety can be all-consuming once it hits, and there is no way to make it go away. The only treatment is learning how to cope with it or realizing the trigger signs in order to stop it. Meditation, yoga and simple breathing exercises are known to help anxiety,...
StaceyNHerrera

Adult daughter struggles with parent's lack of emotional availability

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by a former client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “My mom and dad had a toxic relationship, and I think it affected me more than they ever realized,” she confessed during our first session. “Growing up, it felt like my parents were too busy with their own issues to be there for me.”
psychologytoday.com

How to Build Boundaries With Emotionally Neglectful Parents

If parents don't see or respond enough to their child's emotions, it can cause complex feelings of disappointment and confusion for the child. A child may frequently feel let down when their parents under-react, under-respond, or fail to remember what's important to them. Adult children of emotionally neglectful parents need...
AMA

Three simple STEPS for diagnosing your own mental patterns

In this episode of the AMA STEPS Forward® podcast, Gail Gazelle, MD, MCC, a leader at the forefront of the movement fighting physician burnout, discusses three mindfulness and well-being steps physicians can take to thrive. Speakers. Gail Gazelle, MD, MCC, author and physician coach, leading Harvard Institute of Coaching.
Lord Ganesh

The Power of Vipassana Meditation: A Technique for Inner Transformation

You may have heard of Vipassana meditation, but do you know what it is and what it can do for you?. Vipassana, which means "insight meditation," is a technique that helps you to see things as they are. It's a way of looking at reality without any filters, and it can be a powerful tool for inner transformation. The purpose of Vipassana is to see the true nature of reality and to liberate yourself from the suffering caused by our delusions.
psychologytoday.com

What Does It Mean to Be a Resilient Parent?

When something sad happens, crying in front of your children is acceptable and healthy. You model a healthy expression of authentic emotion. Crying in the face of tragedy or pain to demonstrate sadness teaches your children that sharing your painful feelings with others is healthy. Crying also shows your children...
icytales.com

What is Transcendental Meditation: 5 Interesting Facts

Have you been feeling stressed or anxious lately but unsure what should be done? Rest assured, here is some useful information about transcendental meditation that might help you with your problem. Haven’t you heard of transcendental meditation before? Worry not; in this article, you will be briefed about what it...
psychologytoday.com

Emotional Abuse Interviews: Love Without Hurt Boot Camps

Chronic resentment leads to angry outbursts and emotional abuse. Coping habits that foster resentment must change for successful outcomes. Self-regulation skills are necessary for relationship health. Viewing what we resent more compassionately increases self-value and improves relationships. Since its inception some 30 years ago, I’ve been interviewed multiple times in...
disruptmagazine.com

Founder of Yhorlife Adylia-Rhenee Gutierrez Takes a Holistic Approach to Health and Wellness

As the popular saying goes, “health is wealth.” However, in the world today, filled with personal struggles intertwined with the rising global crisis, it is easy for anyone to get overwhelmed and neglect their overall health. Cognizant of this, Yhorlife stands as a haven, guiding individuals on a holistic wellness journey for the mind, body, and soul while providing a solid community for personal motivation, coaching, and lasting positivity.
psychologytoday.com

Promoting Resiliency Through Belonging

A sense of belonging is essential to resiliency and wellness. At least one care-stable committed adult can support children's resiliency by providing a sense of belonging. In an isolating world, finding connection and belonging is just as important in adulthood. Resilient individuals feel a deep sense of belonging, trust, and...
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Meaning and Importance of Self-Esteem

Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is madePhoto byDarlene Lancer. People with low self-esteem suffer from a lack of self-confidence despite greater professional and educational opportunities than ever before. Self-confidence is a manifestation of self-esteem and self-worth.

