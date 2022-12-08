Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
How to Handle Holiday Stress
A recently released survey showed that 31 percent of adults expect to feel more stressed during these holidays compared to last year. Prioritizing taking care of ourselves and managing holiday stress in healthy ways through the holidays is important. Social obligations can quickly become overwhelming. Be aware of your limitations...
newsnet5
The holidays stress people out. Here’s how to overcome the season.
The holidays can be a stressful time, especially for those dealing with mental illnesses. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people with mental illness say the holidays worsen their conditions. While 40% say the season makes their conditions “somewhat worse,” nearly a quarter of those with mental illnesses say the holidays make their conditions “a lot” worse.
studyfinds.org
Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression
CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
How To Support Someone Struggling With Burnout
Even before the pandemic, Ian Sells says he and his wife were snapping at each other over the smallest things. They’d usually apologize and talk about their issues afterward, but the couple still felt like they were walking on eggshells in the relationship. It wasn’t surprising that stress and burnout bled into their relationship: Ian worked full-time and his wife runs a side business on top of caring for their children, 3 and 5. The unusual demands of 2020 worsened the problems.
5 lifestyle hacks to help ease anxiety
Anxiety can be all-consuming once it hits, and there is no way to make it go away. The only treatment is learning how to cope with it or realizing the trigger signs in order to stop it. Meditation, yoga and simple breathing exercises are known to help anxiety,...
You Can Train Your Brain to React to Stressful Situations Better. Here's the 3-Step Process.
Don't panic. Train yourself into mental clarity.
Medical and psychological research offers an in-depth look into gaslighting and the gaslighter mentality
Psychologists explain how to deal with gaslighting and raise your self-esteem in the process. **This article is based on information sourced from psychological, medical, and scientific websites, which are cited throughout the story**
Adult daughter struggles with parent's lack of emotional availability
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by a former client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “My mom and dad had a toxic relationship, and I think it affected me more than they ever realized,” she confessed during our first session. “Growing up, it felt like my parents were too busy with their own issues to be there for me.”
I'm a therapist who works with couples. This is how infidelity affects children.
Talal Alsaleem recommends that parents never tell their children about infidelity and ensure they know they aren't the cause of any friction at home.
psychologytoday.com
How to Build Boundaries With Emotionally Neglectful Parents
If parents don't see or respond enough to their child's emotions, it can cause complex feelings of disappointment and confusion for the child. A child may frequently feel let down when their parents under-react, under-respond, or fail to remember what's important to them. Adult children of emotionally neglectful parents need...
AMA
Three simple STEPS for diagnosing your own mental patterns
In this episode of the AMA STEPS Forward® podcast, Gail Gazelle, MD, MCC, a leader at the forefront of the movement fighting physician burnout, discusses three mindfulness and well-being steps physicians can take to thrive. Speakers. Gail Gazelle, MD, MCC, author and physician coach, leading Harvard Institute of Coaching.
The Power of Vipassana Meditation: A Technique for Inner Transformation
You may have heard of Vipassana meditation, but do you know what it is and what it can do for you?. Vipassana, which means "insight meditation," is a technique that helps you to see things as they are. It's a way of looking at reality without any filters, and it can be a powerful tool for inner transformation. The purpose of Vipassana is to see the true nature of reality and to liberate yourself from the suffering caused by our delusions.
7 Tips for Managing Holiday Stress and S.A.D.
This is the year for you to relax a little more and enjoy all of the varied joys that can be had during the holiday season. The points of importance:...
psychologytoday.com
What Does It Mean to Be a Resilient Parent?
When something sad happens, crying in front of your children is acceptable and healthy. You model a healthy expression of authentic emotion. Crying in the face of tragedy or pain to demonstrate sadness teaches your children that sharing your painful feelings with others is healthy. Crying also shows your children...
icytales.com
What is Transcendental Meditation: 5 Interesting Facts
Have you been feeling stressed or anxious lately but unsure what should be done? Rest assured, here is some useful information about transcendental meditation that might help you with your problem. Haven’t you heard of transcendental meditation before? Worry not; in this article, you will be briefed about what it...
psychologytoday.com
Emotional Abuse Interviews: Love Without Hurt Boot Camps
Chronic resentment leads to angry outbursts and emotional abuse. Coping habits that foster resentment must change for successful outcomes. Self-regulation skills are necessary for relationship health. Viewing what we resent more compassionately increases self-value and improves relationships. Since its inception some 30 years ago, I’ve been interviewed multiple times in...
disruptmagazine.com
Founder of Yhorlife Adylia-Rhenee Gutierrez Takes a Holistic Approach to Health and Wellness
As the popular saying goes, “health is wealth.” However, in the world today, filled with personal struggles intertwined with the rising global crisis, it is easy for anyone to get overwhelmed and neglect their overall health. Cognizant of this, Yhorlife stands as a haven, guiding individuals on a holistic wellness journey for the mind, body, and soul while providing a solid community for personal motivation, coaching, and lasting positivity.
My daughter died of loneliness. I’m on a mission to prevent other families from experiencing this grief
I know this because my daughter Rylie lost her battle with mental health last year. Ultimately, addiction took her life. But, like too many others, Rylie’s addiction was deeply rooted in her core struggle: chronic loneliness. Before she lost her life, my wife and I had already been keenly...
psychologytoday.com
Promoting Resiliency Through Belonging
A sense of belonging is essential to resiliency and wellness. At least one care-stable committed adult can support children's resiliency by providing a sense of belonging. In an isolating world, finding connection and belonging is just as important in adulthood. Resilient individuals feel a deep sense of belonging, trust, and...
The Meaning and Importance of Self-Esteem
Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is madePhoto byDarlene Lancer. People with low self-esteem suffer from a lack of self-confidence despite greater professional and educational opportunities than ever before. Self-confidence is a manifestation of self-esteem and self-worth.
Comments / 0