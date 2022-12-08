Read full article on original website
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
NFL Quarterback Is Expected To Demand A Trade
The 2023 offseason is going to be an interesting one in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers is expected by most to return for another season - likely with the Packers, but perhaps with someone else - and if he's back in Green Bay, we could have a trade situation. Packers backup...
Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL hits another star, team with fine after fake injury
The NFL ramped up its focus on apparent fake injuries this weekend. The league levied huge fines on the New Orleans Saints following an incident on Monday Night Football. On Saturday, the league fined the team, head coach Dennis Allen, All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan, and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. They accused Jordan of faking an ankle injury during the Saints’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on a divisional rival in the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between Kansas City and Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, appears to be ready for kickoff. The daughter of...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
NFL World Furious With Mike McCarthy's Decision
The Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. And the Cowboys just gave up the ball on downs inside of the Houston's one-yard line. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth and goal, trailing by three points. Dallas ran the ball up the middle with Ezekiel Elliott, but he was stuffed easily by the Houston defense.
NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight
The Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers are at halftime of Sunday night's game. As always, fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Cris Collinsworth's performance. Collinsworth, who always seems to spark big reactions on social media, is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Game
FOX's NFL "Game of the Week" this afternoon is an NFC clash with major playoff implications. The San Francisco 49ers, with seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy making his first career start, are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who has made quite a few more starts than Purdy in his career.
Veteran NFL Kicker Cut Before Sunday's Game
A veteran NFL kicker has been released before his team's game on Sunday. Matthew Wright, a 26-year-old placekicker, needs to find a new home after Saturday. The Pittsburgh Steelers released the veteran NFL kicker ahead of their game on Sunday. Pittsburgh has chosen to go with Chris Boswell at kicker...
Erin Andrews Reveals What Dad Texted Her During Game
Erin Andrews was on the call of Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Buccaneers game. Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon. It was the first start of Brock Purdy's career. During the game, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands, when he teared up after his son's first touchdown pass.
NFL World Furious With Penalty In Bucs vs. 49ers Game
NFL fans convinced certain star quarterbacks get special treatment might take solace in Brock Purdy receiving a beneficial call early to begin his first career start. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Keanu Neal had an unimpeded path to the San Francisco 49ers quarterback on the first offensive snap. He rocked Purdy, but the sack didn't count.
Sean Payton Reportedly Has 2 Preferred NFL Jobs
Sean Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching, likely in 2023. If he does, he has two preferred jobs. According to a report from NFL Network, the former New Orleans Saints head coach would prefer to be in Los Angeles. That means Payton would prefer...
Possible inspiration behind Patrick Mahomes no-look pass
Inspiration for Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes no-look pass to Jerick McKinnon may have come from Andy Reid's State Farm commercial.
Bengals suffer huge loss despite fifth consecutive win
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Browns on Sunday for their fifth consecutive win and seventh victory in their last eight games, improving to 9-4. However, this particular triumph came with a price. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who made his first Pro Bowl last season, suffered a broken wrist against the...
Jeff Saturday 'not wavering' in hope to be Colts permanent HC
Jeff Saturday said he is "not wavering" in his desire to become the Colts' full-time head coach despite Indianapolis' three-game skid.
Clemson's Myles Murphy: Skipping Orange Bowl, will enter draft
Clemson DE Myles Murphy, No. 10 in Mel Kiper's NFL draft rankings, told ESPN's Pete Thamel he was skipping the Orange Bowl and declaring for the draft.
NFL World Believes 2 Coaches Should Be Fired Tomorrow
There have already been a couple of NFL head coaching firings this season, with the Panthers firing Matt Rhule and the Colts firing Frank Reich. The NFL world believes that two head coaches should probably be let go on Monday afternoon. Both Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Bucs head...
