Tunnel to Towers pays off slain Bristol police officer's mortgage

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage held on the home of Bristol, Connecticut Police Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte as part of its annual Season of Hope Campaign.

Lt. DeMonte was one of two officers killed on Oct. 12 in an apparent ambush attack.

He was a 10-year veteran of the force and leaves behind his pregnant wife, Laura, and their two young children.

Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller met with DeMonte's wife and her family on Tuesday to hand-deliver the mortgage payoff notice.

Tunnel to Towers’ Season of Hope celebrates the holiday season by ensuring families who are facing the holidays without their loved ones will always have a place to call home.

News 12

