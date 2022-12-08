ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

fairfield.ca.gov

The City of Fairfield has launched the 2022 Community Survey!

The City of Fairfield has launched the 2022 Community Survey. The City has commissioned GRA and McGuire Research, independent research firms, to conduct research on important issues in the city. Randomly selected respondents will be contacted by email, text, or telephone. Your individual responses are entirely confidential and anonymous and...
