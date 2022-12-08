ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

95.5 FM WIFC

Weston Water: Well 4 Back Online

WESTON, WI (WSAU) — The Village of Weston has brought water well #4 back online, saying drinking water meets current state PFAS standards. The village took wells 3 and 4 offline earlier this year because of elevated PFASs levels. A temporary filtration system was put in place, and after a new round of testing and approval from the Department of Natural Resources, well 4 was turned back on as of December 9th.
WSAW

Village of Plover leaving the Stevens Point CVB in January

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Convention and Visitors Bureau works to bring tourism and industry to Portage County through various attractions and amenities in the area. One of their member communities, the village of Plover, is branching out on its own starting in January. When they found...
onfocus.news

Reported Structural Fire at Gardner Trucking

Pittsville (OnFocus) Around 6:00 pm on Saturday evening, according to Wood County Dispatch a report came in of a structure fire East of Pittsville on Hwy 73. At the time of the report heavy traffic along Hwy 73 near County E. Expect travel delays and choose alternative route. As of...
95.5 FM WIFC

Fire Heavily Damages Pittsville Business

PITTSVILLE, WI (WSAU) A Saturday fire destroyed a business in the Wood County city of Pittsville. The fire was reported around 6pm at Gardner Trucking on Hwy 73. No one was in the building at the time and the fire was about 75% involved by the time firefighters were notified and arrived. They were able to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.
WausauPilot

Schofield restaurant closes without warning

A Schofield restaurant closed abruptly Monday without giving notice to employees, according to multiple messages from workers. Garden Pancake House, 508 Grand Ave., served breakfast, lunch and dinner with a wide-ranging menu, seven days per week. State records show Garden Pancake House was launched in 2021 by Araceli Morales. Marathon County land records show the property has an unpaid tax bill from 2021 for about $6,600 including fees.
WSAW

Emergency crews respond to Pittsville fire

Pittsville, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews battled a structure in Pittsville on Saturday night. That’s according to the Pittsville Fire Chief. It happened at a Gardner Trucking truck stop off of highway 73. Which is about 2 and a half miles east of Pittsville. Fire Chief Jerry Minor said...
WausauPilot

Winter storm watch issued for Wausau

Wausau and surrounding communities will see a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet this week with gusty winds and hazardous travel, prompting a winter storm watch for the area. Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties are all under a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon on...
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Says They're No Closer to Finding a Solution Regarding the Verso Paper Mill

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Verso paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids, which was acquired by Scandinavian papermaker Billrud earlier this year, has been closed for more than two years now, and, according to Mike Leischner of WSAU, Mayor Shane Blaser says they are still no closer to finding a solution to re open the facility than we were when the closure was first announced.
WSAW

Preparations are underway for the annual Rudolph Country Christmas

RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - Preparations are underway for the annual Rudolph’s Country Christmas. Rudolph, Wisconsin is home to more than just 500 people. The Rudolph Country Christmas brings in around 4,000 people to enjoy crafts, demonstrations and buggy rides, and other Christmas-related festivities. The event is Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2-6 p.m. at the fire department.
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Rapids Manufacturing Plant Closing Next Spring

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wisconsin Rapids manufacturing plant will close next spring. Sonoco will shut down its tube and core center, leaving 70 workers out of a job, by next March. Officials with the company confirmed the news to the Department of workforce development on Tuesday. According to their filing...
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Holiday Train Makes Wisconsin Stops Today

COLUMBUS, WI (MetroSource-WSAU) — The 2022 CP CP Holiday Train will be rolling through southern Wisconsin today. The holiday celebration on rails is back for its 24th year after virtual concerts the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CP Holiday Train will be in Portage at...
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 9, 2022

Roland “Junior” Zerneke, Jr. Roland Zerneke, Jr., 77. Our beloved Husband and Father passed away on December 7, 2022, in Wausau. Junior was born on August 23, 1945, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Roland and Margaret (Brummond) Zerneke. In 1970, he took over his father’s business for 32 years until ill health forced his retirement, Westside Battery and Electric. His brother Billy later joined in the business. He was longtime member of Westside Businessman’s Associations. He met the love of his life, Antoinette “Peggy” Loos in 1967. They were united in marriage on May 17, 1969, and shared 53 years together.
WausauPilot

Multiple injuries reported in head-on crash west of Wausau

A three-vehicle head-on crash Wednesday in Marathon County sent several people to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:54 p.m. Dec. 7 on Hwy. 107. SAFER and Marathon were called to the crash on Hwy. 107 by Highland Drive in the Town of Rib Falls. Two ambulances were immediately dispatched with a report of one person who was unconscious and unresponsive and a second person with chest injuries. Wausau also responded with mutual aid with a third ambulance and an Edgar EMT also rendered assistance.
waupacanow.com

Driver injured in Waupaca County crash

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the town of Caledonia. Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 45 north of County Trunk W. Investigators found that a southbound vehicle lost control,...
wapl.com

1 badly hurt in Waupaca County crash

TOWN OF CALEDONIA, Wis. — One person sustains life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Waupaca County. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call Friday at 9:31 p.m. about a crash at Highway 45 near County Highway W. An investigation determined the vehicle went out of control in...
