Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
95.5 FM WIFC
Weston Water: Well 4 Back Online
WESTON, WI (WSAU) — The Village of Weston has brought water well #4 back online, saying drinking water meets current state PFAS standards. The village took wells 3 and 4 offline earlier this year because of elevated PFASs levels. A temporary filtration system was put in place, and after a new round of testing and approval from the Department of Natural Resources, well 4 was turned back on as of December 9th.
WSAW
Village of Plover leaving the Stevens Point CVB in January
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Convention and Visitors Bureau works to bring tourism and industry to Portage County through various attractions and amenities in the area. One of their member communities, the village of Plover, is branching out on its own starting in January. When they found...
onfocus.news
Reported Structural Fire at Gardner Trucking
Pittsville (OnFocus) Around 6:00 pm on Saturday evening, according to Wood County Dispatch a report came in of a structure fire East of Pittsville on Hwy 73. At the time of the report heavy traffic along Hwy 73 near County E. Expect travel delays and choose alternative route. As of...
wearegreenbay.com
Customers at New London Christmas Tree Farm pay it forward for others
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – More than a dozen customers of the Kling Family Christmas Tree Farm in New London paid for one another’s trees on Sunday. Owners say it started with one woman who not only paid $50 for her tree but another $50 for the customer behind her.
95.5 FM WIFC
Fire Heavily Damages Pittsville Business
PITTSVILLE, WI (WSAU) A Saturday fire destroyed a business in the Wood County city of Pittsville. The fire was reported around 6pm at Gardner Trucking on Hwy 73. No one was in the building at the time and the fire was about 75% involved by the time firefighters were notified and arrived. They were able to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.
Schofield restaurant closes without warning
A Schofield restaurant closed abruptly Monday without giving notice to employees, according to multiple messages from workers. Garden Pancake House, 508 Grand Ave., served breakfast, lunch and dinner with a wide-ranging menu, seven days per week. State records show Garden Pancake House was launched in 2021 by Araceli Morales. Marathon County land records show the property has an unpaid tax bill from 2021 for about $6,600 including fees.
WSAW
Local highway officials prepare for upcoming winter storm, using brine to combat freezing rain
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday morning, the Marathon County Highway Department deployed 36 trucks to help take care of Tuesday night’s winter storm. But that’s only the beginning of their hard work ahead. “We have our trucks and our salt and our turn-key ready to go pretty...
WSAW
Emergency crews respond to Pittsville fire
Pittsville, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews battled a structure in Pittsville on Saturday night. That’s according to the Pittsville Fire Chief. It happened at a Gardner Trucking truck stop off of highway 73. Which is about 2 and a half miles east of Pittsville. Fire Chief Jerry Minor said...
Winter storm watch issued for Wausau
Wausau and surrounding communities will see a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet this week with gusty winds and hazardous travel, prompting a winter storm watch for the area. Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties are all under a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon on...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Says They're No Closer to Finding a Solution Regarding the Verso Paper Mill
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Verso paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids, which was acquired by Scandinavian papermaker Billrud earlier this year, has been closed for more than two years now, and, according to Mike Leischner of WSAU, Mayor Shane Blaser says they are still no closer to finding a solution to re open the facility than we were when the closure was first announced.
WSAW
Marshfield Clinic, Aspirus facing challenges in preparing for surge in “Tripledemic” illnesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “It appears that we are going to be in for a very tricky season,” says Jeff Wicklander, Senior Vice President, Aspirus Inc. Cold and flu season is always a busy time for hospitals. But like most hospitals across the nation, Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus are fighting significant staff shortages at a time when staff is needed most.
WSAW
Preparations are underway for the annual Rudolph Country Christmas
RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - Preparations are underway for the annual Rudolph’s Country Christmas. Rudolph, Wisconsin is home to more than just 500 people. The Rudolph Country Christmas brings in around 4,000 people to enjoy crafts, demonstrations and buggy rides, and other Christmas-related festivities. The event is Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2-6 p.m. at the fire department.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Rapids Manufacturing Plant Closing Next Spring
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wisconsin Rapids manufacturing plant will close next spring. Sonoco will shut down its tube and core center, leaving 70 workers out of a job, by next March. Officials with the company confirmed the news to the Department of workforce development on Tuesday. According to their filing...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Holiday Train Makes Wisconsin Stops Today
COLUMBUS, WI (MetroSource-WSAU) — The 2022 CP CP Holiday Train will be rolling through southern Wisconsin today. The holiday celebration on rails is back for its 24th year after virtual concerts the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CP Holiday Train will be in Portage at...
Wausau area obituaries December 9, 2022
Roland “Junior” Zerneke, Jr. Roland Zerneke, Jr., 77. Our beloved Husband and Father passed away on December 7, 2022, in Wausau. Junior was born on August 23, 1945, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Roland and Margaret (Brummond) Zerneke. In 1970, he took over his father’s business for 32 years until ill health forced his retirement, Westside Battery and Electric. His brother Billy later joined in the business. He was longtime member of Westside Businessman’s Associations. He met the love of his life, Antoinette “Peggy” Loos in 1967. They were united in marriage on May 17, 1969, and shared 53 years together.
95.5 FM WIFC
Stevens Point Convention and Visitors Bureau to get additional funding from city
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Stevens Point Area Convention & Visitor Bureau will get extra funding from the City of Stevens Point after their longtime partner, the Village of Plover, pulled from their agreement last month. The visitor’s bureau had previously partnered with the Village of Plover for...
Multiple injuries reported in head-on crash west of Wausau
A three-vehicle head-on crash Wednesday in Marathon County sent several people to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:54 p.m. Dec. 7 on Hwy. 107. SAFER and Marathon were called to the crash on Hwy. 107 by Highland Drive in the Town of Rib Falls. Two ambulances were immediately dispatched with a report of one person who was unconscious and unresponsive and a second person with chest injuries. Wausau also responded with mutual aid with a third ambulance and an Edgar EMT also rendered assistance.
waupacanow.com
Driver injured in Waupaca County crash
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the town of Caledonia. Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 45 north of County Trunk W. Investigators found that a southbound vehicle lost control,...
17 Year Old Wisconsin Kid Has a ‘Large Amount’ of Ganja in Car and Guns
A 17 year old Wisconsin teen, was pulled over for a traffic violation that led to a whole bunch of the green stuff! Oh, and he had two guns. WIPROUD. This kid had some bad vehicle registration in the car, and the rest led officers to a whole bunch of weed. The arrested was 17 so no name was given, but he was driving around like an adult "wannabe" for sure!
wapl.com
1 badly hurt in Waupaca County crash
TOWN OF CALEDONIA, Wis. — One person sustains life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Waupaca County. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call Friday at 9:31 p.m. about a crash at Highway 45 near County Highway W. An investigation determined the vehicle went out of control in...
Comments / 0