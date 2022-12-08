ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toya Johnson Wore A Chic LBD To BET’s ‘Sistas’ 100th Episode Celebration

By Samjah Iman
BlackAmericaWeb
 5 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

One thing about Toya Johnson, she’s going to live her life and look stylish while doing it! The Atlanta socialite celebrated the 100th episode of BET’s Sistas in a little black dress and Gianvito Rossi heels, and she looked gorgeous!

Johnson showed up to the 100th episode of BET’s Sistas celebration decked out in a fabulous little black dress and extravagant heels. The one-shoulder frock hit her thigh and hugged her curvaceous body. It gathered on the side, giving the dress a dramatic feel. Johnson paired her look with a mini crystal-studded clutch that matched her crystal-studded Gianvito Rossi heels. Her accessories included diamond bracelets and drop diamond earrings. She wore her hair up in a high ponytail which was ideal for her look.

Johnson posted a reel featuring her swanky look and showing her strutting, dancing, and having a great time in the getup. She captioned her video with, “We had a great time celebrating @sistasonbet 100th episode with a fabulous Cocktails & Conversations dinner….Congratulations to the beautiful ladies for having the #1 show on @bet … be sure to tune in tonight at 9/8c on BET to catch the 100th episode.” Of course, her followers loved the reel and complimented her on her threads.

Johnson is no stranger to slaying, and we can’t wait to see what her next look will be!

Toya Johnson Ties The Knot With Robert “Red” Rushing In A Lavish Ceremony

Reginae And Toya Wright Serve Up A Mother-Daughter Slay In Alexander Wang

Toya Johnson Served A LEWK In This Neon Green Herve Leger Ensemble

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

