Lancaster County Secret Santa allows children to buy gifts for loved ones
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — In Columbia, kids, without the help of their parents, were given the chance to shop for their loved ones at a Secret Santa event held at the Columbia United Methodist Church. All items available for purchase were donated to the event and on average cost...
Christmas on Fourth Street street brightens the holiday season
LEBANON, Pa. — Fourth Street in Lebanon was full of holiday cheer Sunday night, with children laughing and people passing by Lebanon natives Dean and Deb Willeman’s home. The light display dean has built up over the years decks the neighborhood in holiday style, as it has been for nearly four decades.
East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project. The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this week
If you are in the mood for a sweet, delicious treat, you may be excited to learn that a rapidly-expanding food chain is opening another new location in Pennsylvania this week to help you satisfy your cravings. Read on to learn more.
FOX43.com
Community backs family during difficult time | Fast Lane
WEST YORK, Pa. — West York's Kaiya Wilkins is a spunky seventh grader. She's wide open all the time and a kid that will be outside from sun up until sun down. “I like being outside and being with friends and skating," said Kaiya. But now, she’s on multiple...
York County Christmas light show aims to benefit veterans
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County family has decorated their front yards for years, though the lights are more than just for show; these Christmas lights are for a special cause. It would be hard for Saint Nick to miss this house on Krone Road in Warrington Township...
abc27.com
Family-owned, Lancaster based cafe & bakery is coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A family-owned cafe and bakery named ‘Mill 72’ is soon opening a new location in Lebanon County. Mill 72, established back in 2018, officially opened its first location in Manheim in Feb. 2019, according to co-owner of Mill 72 Brian Miller. The cafe...
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: North China (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Hunter rescued after hanging upside down from a tree for an hour, Pa. Game Commission reports
A deer hunter in Lancaster County recently hung upside down for an hour before Pennsylvania Game Commission staff and personnel from local fire companies could bring in multiple extension ladders to get down from his tree. According to Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham, the hunter’s treestand failed, but his...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
Cumberland county catalytic converter thief on the run
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — State police are looking for the suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft in Cumberland County. Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road on Dec. 10 around 6:30 a.m. for a pedestrian-related vehicle crash. Two men outside of a garage were attempting to...
abc27.com
Police investigate theft of kitchen appliances in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the report of a theft of four household appliances at a Lancaster hardware store on Friday. Police responded to a report of a theft that occurred at Longenecker’s hardware store located at 127 Doe Run Road...
WGAL
Vehicle stolen with infant inside in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A four-month-old child is now safe after Harrisburg police say someone stole a van with the child inside of it. Now, police are looking for the person who stole the vehicle. They say a 2008 black Nissan Quest was stolen at the corner of North 6th...
abc27.com
Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
Child found after being taken in stolen vehicle: police
Harrisburg police are seeking anyone who may have more information about an incident Saturday evening in which police say a vehicle was stolen with a four-month-old child inside. The vehicle was subsequently located Saturday night, according to police, and the child found uninjured. According to police, officers were called to...
Upworthy
Vet clinic posts hilarious roadside signs to makes its customers smile. Here are 25 of our favorites.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 7, 2021. It has since been updated. Before Lynn Wimmer purchased the Carroll County Veterinary Clinic in 2005, the establishment's roadside message sign was only ever used to post about upcoming community events or informational messages. However, today it is a familiar and popular landmark for motorists traveling that route thanks to the funny puns and sayings that are posted on it every week. The tradition began a few years ago when Wimmer—who worked as an associate veterinarian at the clinic for several years before buying it—decided to post something humorous out front one day. The overwhelmingly positive feedback that followed convinced her to make it a weekly practice that tickles all those who pass by the Westminster, Maryland, clinic.
WGAL
PSP seeking information on unidentified suspect
Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, for a pedestrian-related crash. State police say that two males were attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle in front of a garage. According to state police, the property owner confronted the men,...
WGAL
Crews on scene of building fire in York County
Crews are on the scene of a fire in an apartment building in York County. According to emergency dispatchers, the fire is in the 100 block of Henrietta Street in Red Lion.
Woman shot in Harrisburg: police
A woman was injured in a Friday night shooting in Harrisburg, police said. The woman was shot in the ankle around 10:45 p.m. Friday on 16th Street, near the Market Street intersection, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. Her age was not available. Gautsch said the woman was taken to...
Police investigating suspicious central Pa. death
A death discovered while Lancaster officers were doing a Monday morning welfare check may have occurred under suspicious circumstances, police said. City police said a person, whose name and age have not been released, was found dead around 8:30 a.m. on the 900 block of North Lime Street. Police did...
