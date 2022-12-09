Read full article on original website
eenews.net
Coal plant tied to W.Va governor faces $1M fine
A shuttered Alabama coal products company with ties to Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice would pay a $925,000 fine as part of a settlement to resolve a Clean Air Act lawsuit brought last year by local regulators. Under the proposed consent decreelodged Friday in state court, Bluestone Coke LLC...
wvtm13.com
Sources: Birmingham expected to move forward with jail plan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sources tell WVTM 13 the city of Birmingham is likely to go forward with moving inmates in the Birmingham City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail at some point. Those sources say the condition of the city jail is the driving force behind the need to...
WAFF
Competency still under review for Valhermoso Springs murder suspect
VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) - A continuance has been filed in the case of a man accused of killing seven people in Valhermoso Springs in 2020. Court documents show that a mitigation expert received records from Albany Clinic on Dec. 5, 2022, showing that John Legg may have an underlying intellectual disability.
Do You Recognize This Tuscaloosa Thief Caught In The Act ?
Not only thieves at Christmas time, but brazen thieves in broad daylight!. This is happening more and more in Tuscaloosa and West Alabama. It was just last week that police were asking for help to locate thieves in Walker Co. that wore creepy masks during their crime. These thefts are...
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey Declares Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation making Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama. WVTM 13 chief meteorologist Jerry Tracey wrapped up his 35-year run at the TV station on Friday. Watch the video above to see Gov. Ivey's message to Jerry.
9 Alabama license plates being redesigned
Nine Alabama license plates are being redesigned. According to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles, the redesigned plates will be available starting Jan. 1. Designs for the specialty plates have not been released. Redesigned plates will include:. Educator. Retired Educator. Fighting Cystic Fibrosis. Fraternal Order of Police. Mending Kids Heart.
WAFF
ADPH teaching infant sleep education to bring down state SIDS percentage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - SIDS, or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, is the third leading cause of infant death in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. They say it ranks behind “congenital malformations, deformations and chromosomal abnormalities” coming in at number one and “disorders related to short gestation and low birth weight” coming in at number two.
Man accused of breaking into and damaging two Hartselle homes
The Hartselle Police Department arrested a Houston, Ala. man after he allegedly broke into and damaged two homes.
With the new 'Carry Law' going into effect in 2023, Alabamians may consider gifting firearms
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Finding the right gift can be tricky and a law that goes into effect in January may provide a solution and according to Louis Southard, General Manager at Bullet and Barrel says this 'solution' is pretty normal in Alabama. "The gift of a firearm is something...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa prepares for biggest road project in recent memory
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s being billed as the largest road project in recent memory for Tuscaloosa. City officials say the talk to expand McWrights Ferry Road is no longer still being talked about, but is now becoming a reality. Work begins in earnest in February and it will...
wvtm13.com
Shooting in Bessemer sends three people to the hospital
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting Monday that sent three people to the hospital. Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman with gunshot wounds. They were...
Archibald: Oh Lord, tell us who the Alabama PSC worships most
Enter your email to subscribe to John’s upcoming weekly newsletter:. This is an opinion column. Sometimes it’s hard to know who, or what, the Alabama Public Service Commission worships most. I’m kidding. It’s not that hard. But they try real hard to throw us off. Last...
Former UAB football player apologizes, pleads guilty in nurse practioner’s police chase death: ‘I will pray for you,’ twin sister says
It was a moment of remorse, mercy, forgiveness, and tears in a Jefferson County courtroom Monday morning. The man charged in the Vestavia Hills police chase that ended with a crash that killed a Homewood woman pleaded guilty to her death and offered a public apology to her family. Jordan...
US Marshals capture Tuscaloosa murder suspect in Bibb County
An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting Tuesday of a 22-year-old man in Tuscaloosa. The Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s office announced late Friday the U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway, 29, of Tuscaloosa on a murder warrant. Hardaway was taken into custody without incident in Bibb County, the sheriff’s office said, and transported back to Tuscaloosa.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — 3 holiday markets to attend in Alabama this month
Holiday markets are one of our favorite ways to get into the festive spirit. From celebrating traditional German markets in Cullman to country fun in Salem, you don’t want to miss these fun traditions. Support your local markets and businesses this holiday season across the state. The AlabamaWx Weather...
3 injured following shooting in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in Bessemer Monday morning. According to Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Southgate Lane on the call of three people shot around 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victims suffering […]
wbrc.com
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after three people were shot Monday morning. It happened in a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane near Hickory Road and Academy Drive behind Walmart. Police believe there was some type of altercation inside the garage prior to the shooting....
wvtm13.com
Alabama Prison supervisor charged with accepting a bribe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A prison supervisor has been arrested and charged with accepting a bribe. Deaundra Leshawn Johnson has been arrested for taking money to allow an inmate to be moved from one prison to another without proper authority. According to court documents, the inmate, James Freeman, was said to have been moved from Holman Prison to Donaldson Prison in Jefferson County.
wvtm13.com
Impact Day Wednesday: heavy rain and storms likely
Damp and grey this morning, but limited rain expected this afternoon and Tuesday. Impact Weather ahead for Wednesday: check the video forecast for the latest. Showers become less widespread overnight through Monday morning. Clouds linger, and so does some occasional light, patchy rain and fog. Expect milder-than-usual weather for December again to start the week, but there are some big, long-lasting changes for the colder after a strong midweek storm system.
WKRG
Former workers accuse Alabama doctor of not paying his employees
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A prominent doctor in Huntsville is being accused by his former employees of writing bad payroll checks, leaving them without money to pay for their home expenses. Dr. Roger Stanmore, the owner of Premier Urgent Care, is being accused of not keeping proper payroll by...
