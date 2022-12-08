Read full article on original website
Related
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Weston Water: Well 4 Back Online
WESTON, WI (WSAU) — The Village of Weston has brought water well #4 back online, saying drinking water meets current state PFAS standards. The village took wells 3 and 4 offline earlier this year because of elevated PFASs levels. A temporary filtration system was put in place, and after a new round of testing and approval from the Department of Natural Resources, well 4 was turned back on as of December 9th.
WSAW
Village of Plover leaving the Stevens Point CVB in January
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Convention and Visitors Bureau works to bring tourism and industry to Portage County through various attractions and amenities in the area. One of their member communities, the village of Plover, is branching out on its own starting in January. When they found...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
New Municipal Center Opens Monday in Weston
WESTON, WI (WSAU) — Weston residents looking to pay their property taxes before the end of the year won’t do so at the former Municipal Hall on Schofield Ave. The Village will hold a soft opening for the new Municipal Center on Camp Phillips Road Monday, and they are encouraging everyone to bring their tax bill to that location to make their payment.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Fire Heavily Damages Pittsville Business
PITTSVILLE, WI (WSAU) A Saturday fire destroyed a business in the Wood County city of Pittsville. The fire was reported around 6pm at Gardner Trucking on Hwy 73. No one was in the building at the time and the fire was about 75% involved by the time firefighters were notified and arrived. They were able to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Aspirus Festival of Trees Raises $200,000
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — This year’s Festival of Trees benefiting Aspirus Health Foundation has raised $200,000 to support hospice services, comfort care, and the Aspirus Family House. The event ran during the final week of November and featured more than 125 Christmas and holiday-themed trees, wreaths, specialty items,...
Schofield restaurant closes without warning
A Schofield restaurant closed abruptly Monday without giving notice to employees, according to multiple messages from workers. Garden Pancake House, 508 Grand Ave., served breakfast, lunch and dinner with a wide-ranging menu, seven days per week. State records show Garden Pancake House was launched in 2021 by Araceli Morales. Marathon County land records show the property has an unpaid tax bill from 2021 for about $6,600 including fees.
WSAW
Local highway officials prepare for upcoming winter storm, using brine to combat freezing rain
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday morning, the Marathon County Highway Department deployed 36 trucks to help take care of Tuesday night’s winter storm. But that’s only the beginning of their hard work ahead. “We have our trucks and our salt and our turn-key ready to go pretty...
spmetrowire.com
City gives initial green light for new Hilton hotel
A 91-unit hotel could be coming to Stevens Point. Monday's finance committee approved the developer's agreement with Growth Ho...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Ki Mobility Donates Wheelchairs to Stevens Point City Hall
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — City Hall in Stevens Point is now equipped with two wheelchairs donated by Ki Mobility after employees discovered there weren’t any in the building at the worst possible time. “A while back there was a gentleman at City Hall that was feeling weak....
WSAW
Emergency crews respond to Pittsville fire
Pittsville, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews battled a structure in Pittsville on Saturday night. That’s according to the Pittsville Fire Chief. It happened at a Gardner Trucking truck stop off of highway 73. Which is about 2 and a half miles east of Pittsville. Fire Chief Jerry Minor said...
Winter storm watch issued for Wausau
Wausau and surrounding communities will see a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet this week with gusty winds and hazardous travel, prompting a winter storm watch for the area. Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties are all under a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon on...
Heavy fire damages Merrill apartment complex (with video)
Fire and smoke caused heavy damage late Tuesday into early Wednesday at an apartment complex in Merrill, the third blaze since Thanksgiving. One cat was rescued and one cat is missing from the complex. No human injuries have been reported. Crews were dispatched at about 11:21 p.m. Dec. 6 to...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Says They're No Closer to Finding a Solution Regarding the Verso Paper Mill
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Verso paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids, which was acquired by Scandinavian papermaker Billrud earlier this year, has been closed for more than two years now, and, according to Mike Leischner of WSAU, Mayor Shane Blaser says they are still no closer to finding a solution to re open the facility than we were when the closure was first announced.
spmetrowire.com
City to consider new Transportation Utility—and with it, a new fee
Stevens Point this month may create a new Utility to help pay the increasing costs of road maintenance. The city already has s...
WSAW
Marshfield Clinic, Aspirus facing challenges in preparing for surge in “Tripledemic” illnesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “It appears that we are going to be in for a very tricky season,” says Jeff Wicklander, Senior Vice President, Aspirus Inc. Cold and flu season is always a busy time for hospitals. But like most hospitals across the nation, Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus are fighting significant staff shortages at a time when staff is needed most.
WSAW
Preparations are underway for the annual Rudolph Country Christmas
RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - Preparations are underway for the annual Rudolph’s Country Christmas. Rudolph, Wisconsin is home to more than just 500 people. The Rudolph Country Christmas brings in around 4,000 people to enjoy crafts, demonstrations and buggy rides, and other Christmas-related festivities. The event is Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2-6 p.m. at the fire department.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Rapids Manufacturing Plant Closing Next Spring
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wisconsin Rapids manufacturing plant will close next spring. Sonoco will shut down its tube and core center, leaving 70 workers out of a job, by next March. Officials with the company confirmed the news to the Department of workforce development on Tuesday. According to their filing...
Wausau area obituaries December 9, 2022
Roland “Junior” Zerneke, Jr. Roland Zerneke, Jr., 77. Our beloved Husband and Father passed away on December 7, 2022, in Wausau. Junior was born on August 23, 1945, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Roland and Margaret (Brummond) Zerneke. In 1970, he took over his father’s business for 32 years until ill health forced his retirement, Westside Battery and Electric. His brother Billy later joined in the business. He was longtime member of Westside Businessman’s Associations. He met the love of his life, Antoinette “Peggy” Loos in 1967. They were united in marriage on May 17, 1969, and shared 53 years together.
CP Holiday Train keeps rolling through Wisconsin Saturday
COLUMBUS, Wis. — The 2022 CP Holiday Train will continue to roll through southern Wisconsin on Saturday. The holiday celebration on wheels has returned for its 24th year after holding virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Inside one of the train’s box cars is a stage where live performers will entertain the crowds. Performers at...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Stevens Point Convention and Visitors Bureau to get additional funding from city
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Stevens Point Area Convention & Visitor Bureau will get extra funding from the City of Stevens Point after their longtime partner, the Village of Plover, pulled from their agreement last month. The visitor’s bureau had previously partnered with the Village of Plover for...
