Lafayette Police Investigating after Two People Were Found Dead
Two people were found dead in a home in the 200 block of Woodrow Street according to Lafayette Police Investigators.
Police were called there to do a welfare check on the man and woman.
The two deceased people were found dead just before 5 o’clock Thursday evening.
The circumstances surrounding their deaths are being investigated.
