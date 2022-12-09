ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Police Investigating after Two People Were Found Dead

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NhIzB_0jcsSgpM00
Lafayette Police Department Facebook

Two people were found dead in a home in the 200 block of Woodrow Street according to Lafayette Police Investigators.

Police were called there to do a welfare check on the man and woman.

The two deceased people were found dead just before 5 o’clock Thursday evening.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths are being investigated.

Click here to view photo gallery Click here to view photo gallery Source: Lafayette Police Investigating after Two People Were Found Dead

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Lafayette police investigating suspicious deaths of man, woman found in Woodrow Street home

Two people were found dead inside a Woodrow Street home by Lafayette police officers conducting a wellness check on Thursday. Lafayette police officers were contacted for a wellness check and responded to a residence in the 200 block of Woodrow Street at 4:44 p.m. Thursday. Inside the home, officers found a man and woman dead from undetermined circumstances, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police trying to identify possible armed robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a potential armed robbery suspect. According to a post from Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the person photographed below is believed to be connected to an armed robbery of a convenience store that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:35 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

One dead after Monday courtroom violence in Franklin

FRANKLIN -- One person died Monday morning in a what the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office called a shooing in a Parish Courthouse courtroom. Little is yet known about the incident. Louisiana State Police have been called in to investigate, a routine step in officer-involved incidents, and witnesses were being interviewed in the courthouse by 11 a.m., a little more than two hours after the incident. The courthouse was under lockdown at noontime Monday.
FRANKLIN, LA
brproud.com

Person shot, taken to hospital in Baton Rouge Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the corner of Greenwell Springs Road and North Flannery Road at 2:39 a.m. One person was shot in their vehicle and taken to the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man accused of raping child arrested by deputies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of raping a child. Deric Marcell Causey, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and domestic battery, according to deputies. Investigators said Causey was charged with battery for hitting another adult. Causey was booked into...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - Armed carjackers attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive. Police said the at least one attacker took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Shooting at St. Mary Parish courthouse

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a shooting has taken place at the St. Mary Parish courthouse Monday morning. According to Sheriff Blaise Smith, a person was shot shortly before 9 a.m. Monday morning. The person was transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge elderly woman carjacked at noon, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an 81-year-old woman being robbed at gunpoint on Friday afternoon. According to BRPD, an 81-year-old woman was returning home from grocery shopping in the 12000 block of La Margie Avenue, when an unknown black male walked up and stole her car at gunpoint. Her groceries were stolen as well.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car

Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 7, 2022, deputies were summoned to the 9000 Block of Pine Island Highway in Jennings, Louisiana, in relation to a suspicious person.
JENNINGS, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy