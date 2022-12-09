Read full article on original website
Man killed in fight at Sky Parkway apartment complex in South Sacramento, deputies say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide along Sky Parkway Sunday evening. It happened along the 5500 block of Sky Parkway in South Sacramento. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said deputies responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a reported fight inside...
California man zip-tied at gunpoint, set on fire during carjacking
A California man was put in zip ties at gunpoint and set on fire by at least two people who stole his vehicle, authorities said. According to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, the man had originally stopped to help a woman who flagged him down for assistance, KTXL-TV reported.
Driver crashes into Suzie Burger restaurant in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a Sacramento restaurant early Monday morning. The scene is at Suzie Burger on P and 29th streets. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up nearly fully inside the restaurant. First responders say one person was transported from the scene with moderate injuries.
Sacramento sheriff's office helicopter makes emergency landing in Rancho Cordova field
RANCHO CORDOVA — A Sacramento County Sheriff's Office helicopter made an emergency landing Sunday afternoon in a field in Rancho Cordova.A spokesperson with the sheriff's office did not specify what caused the landing but said no one on board was injured. Air operations deputies were reportedly doing patrols when they had to come down.Though it was not a crash, the hard landing led to some damage on the bottom of the chopper.The location was the area of Grant Line Road and Douglas Road, east of Mather Airport.A Metro Fire of Sacramento spokesperson said crews are working to figure out how to get the chopper out of the field.No further details were released at this time.
Man zip-tied, set on fire during carjacking in Northern California, sheriff says
The man told deputies he was tricked into stopping his car just southwest of Yuba City.
Two people injured in North Highlands crash
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were injured after a multi-car crash in North Highlands on Sunday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Metro Fire told FOX40 News that the accident occurred near the intersection of Watt and Myrtle avenues just after 1 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the […]
Sutter County Sheriff's Office: Man assaulted, burned in Yuba City carjacking
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A 33-year-old Hispanic male was assaulted in a Wednesday night carjacking in Yuba City. The incident happened in the area of Hutchinson and S. George Washington Boulevard. The victim called 9-1-1 around 10:55 p.m. stating his vehicle had been stolen, according to Sutter County Sheriff’s...
KCRA.com
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office releases body cam video of arrest where man became unresponsive
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released a deputy body camera video that shows an early morning arrest from earlier this week where a person being taken into custody became unresponsive. The department said in a release that the man resisted arrest for several minutes before they were...
CHP: Man dead after running stop sign in Linda
LINDA, Calif. — A 26-year-old man was killed after allegedly running a stop sign in Linda, early Thursday morning. The driver was in a 2000 Toyota Camry and ran through a stop sign at a high rate of speed on Kay Street and Alicia Avenue, according to CHP Yuba-Sutter.
Opinion: Is Sacramento law enforcement ever held accountable for fatal traffic collisions?
CHP investigating on Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road where a Sacramento detective hit and killed two men on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.Photo by(KCRA 3) (Sacramento, Calif.) Since September 2021 four Saramentans have been senselessly killed by homeless people, during the same period Sacramento law enforcement has killed the same number of people in traffic collisions alone.
Sacramento police detective who hit, killed 2 men on I-5 identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials identified the Sacramento police detective who hit and killed two men on I-5 as Sacramento police detective Jonathan Thomas Nangle, Thursday. The accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on southbound I-5 at the Sutterville Road on-ramp, according to officials. CHP says a white Dodge pickup truck...
'He could not breathe': Man left unconscious, in 'grim condition' after arrest
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of an arrest that left a grandfather in the hospital and fighting for his life, Thursday. Dymin Davis says her father Sherrano Stingley, 48, recently has had a series of mental health episodes. "Sometimes I would...
2 suspects now arrested in deadly East Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO – Police have now arrested two suspects in the deadly shooting of a man in East Sacramento's Fabulous 40s neighborhood.The victim had just stepped out of his car at the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club and was shot as he stood by his car before he got inside on back on Oct. 20. Sacramento police say they believe he was also robbed.Days later, detectives announced they had identified the suspected gunman as 23-year-old Desean Brasser Jr. He was located along Shoal Court in Sacramento and has since been arrested. On Thursday, Sacramento police announced that they had arrested a second suspect - 23-year-old Tajaenae Cooper - in connection to the case. Detectives believe both Cooper and Brasser followed the victim from a bank to the place where the shooting happened.Cooper was arrested on a robbery warrant and has been booked into Sacramento County Jail.Brasser has already been arraigned in court on homicide and robbery charges.The incident marked the 49th homicide Sacramento saw in 2022. There were 57 in all of 2021.
KCRA.com
Family mourns two brothers killed in I-5 crash where Sacramento detective crashed into them
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is in mourning after two brothers, 33-year-old Juan Carlos Enriquez Rodriguez and 32-year-old Lionel Enriquez Rodriguez, werehit and killed in a car crash where a Sacramento police detective drove into them Tuesday morning. The crash happened on southbound I-5 near Sutterville Road in Sacramento...
KCRA.com
Deadly East Sacramento shooting of Charles Starzynski was targeted, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The October slaying of a 70-year-old man during a robbery in East Sacramento was targeted, officials said on Thursday. The Sacramento Police Department said Charles Starzynski was killed on N Street while on his way to the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club. Officers believe the two suspects, Desean Brasser Jr. and Tajenae Cooper — both 23 years old — followed Starzynski from a nearby bank before the killing took place.
Sacramento County coroner seeks help in identifying John Doe found in 2021
SACRAMENTO – Sacramento County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a John Doe.The man's skeletonized remains were found in a homeless encampment off Interstate 80 near the Riverside Avenue/Auburn Boulevard exit back in January 2021. A forensic anthropologist's examination found that the man was Caucasian between 40 and 65 years old and about 5'9'' to 6'4'' tall. Investigators believe the man died about four months before his remains were found. Exactly how he died has not been determined. Sketches of the John Doe were released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office on Wednesday. Anyone who recognizes the man or with any other information about the case is urged to call the coroner's office at (916) 874-9320.
Child suffers major injuries after vehicle overturns several times
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday just after 3:30 p.m., an adult and a child suffered major injuries after a car overturned several times in Rocklin, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a 42-year-old man was driving a vehicle with an “approximately 3-year-old boy” secured properly in a car seat […]
Police investigating after possible south Sacramento gunshot victim located at urgent care in Natomas
SACRAMENTO — A gunshot victim located in Natomas is believed to have been involved in a south Sacramento shooting that happened late Wednesday morning.The Sacramento Police Department said, just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a location along Truxel Road in Natomas for reports of a shooting.Officers located a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at an urgent care center in the area, however, the department said initial investigation leads them to believe the shooting actually happened miles away at 65th Street and Elder Creek Road.At this time, there is no information available on a possible suspect or anyone else who may have been involved.Sacramento police said detectives are actively investigating both locations to try and piece together what happened.
goldcountrymedia.com
Dec. 1 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Dec. 1. “There was a suicide on the bridge last week that we responded to,” Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said in an email to the Auburn Journal on Tuesday afternoon. “The subject had already been deceased when deputies arrived, but unknown for how long.”
kubaradio.com
Scam Alert from Yuba City Police Department
In a media release on Wednesday, the Yuba City Police Department is warning residents of a Publishers Clearing House Scam where victims are notified by mail that they have won a large cash prize but not to disclose the information with any third parties. Yuba City police report that they...
