Senate unanimously passes Collins, King resolution recognizing December 17, 2022, as “Wreaths Across America Day”

Pelosi orders Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who died Monday night after a long battle with cancer. “Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing...
Results: Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski defeated Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska's Senate election
Tshibaka was endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski had the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin.
Full List of Republicans Who Voted Against Maternity Services for Veterans
The DOULA for VA Act would require the secretary of veterans affairs to establish a pilot program to provide doula services for veterans.
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police
As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
Congressman Donald McEachin Passes Away At 61
On November 29, U.S. Representative Donald McEachin reportedly passed away at 61 years old. The Democratic congressman was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2013. “We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin,” McEachin’s chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said. “Valiantly, for...
White House maintains support for keeping military vax mandate as Congress weighs rolling it back in NDAA
The White House is pushing for the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members to remain in place; Republicans threaten to block the NDAA from moving forward unless it is rolled back.
Family of fallen Capitol Police officer refuses to shake hands with McCarthy, McConnell at medal ceremony
The family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick — his mother, father and brother — refused to shake hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring the police departments that worked to save the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Democrats make last-ditch effort to pass Joe Manchin’s energy permitting bill
When he voted to pass historic climate legislation this summer, West Virginia senator Joe Manchin demanded something in return: a subsequent bill that would reform and expedite the federal permitting process for big energy projects. Manchin’s view is that federal red tape constrains fossil fuels and renewables alike, preventing the U.S. from producing cheap domestic energy.
House passes legislation to rescind the military COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Legislation that would allocate $858 billion to national defense funding and rescind the U.S. military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate passed the House on Thursday with a final vote of 350 to 80.
Congress honors officers who defended Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (AP) - Law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 were honored Tuesday with Congressional Gold Medals nearly two years after they fought supporters of then-President Donald Trump in a brutal and bloody attack. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the "heroes" as she opened the ceremony in the stately Capitol Rotunda, which was overrun that day when Trump supporters roamed the halls trying to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election. In bestowing Congress' highest honor, Pelosi praised the heroes for "courageously answering the call to defend our democracy in one of the nation's darkest...
Lawmakers tout benefits of defense spending bill for Hampton Roads
House of Representatives pass annual spending bill, Senate expected to take up the legislation shortly
Congress set to repeal military COVID-19 vaccine mandate in defense spending bill
The mandate that members of the U.S. military must be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus would be rescinded this week if Congress passes the annual defense spending bill, The Associated Press is reporting. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., lobbied President Joe Biden to end the requirement that members of...
