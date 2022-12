Police are searching for a man they say stole from a Deer Park jewelry store back in September.

Detectives tell News 12 a man opened a display case at Snug Harbor Jewelry on Deer Park Avenue and took seven gold chains.

The chains are worth nearly $7,500.

News 12 has been told the incident happened on Sept. 2 just after 2 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.