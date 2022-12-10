WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day.

NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in the afternoon. It will continue into Sunday night but change over to all snow. It currently looks like a nuisance system rather than a big storm with northern areas seeing 1-3 inches of slushy snow and southern areas seeing a slushy coating up to an inch. It will all end early Monday morning when the skies will clear.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low of 28.

SATURDAY: Early sun fades behind clouds, chilly. High of 41.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and chilly with the chance of rain and a light wintry mix developing in the afternoon and switching over to all snow into the night. High of 38.

MONDAY: Morning snow and clouds give way to sunshine in the afternoon. High of 39.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High of 38.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High of 40.