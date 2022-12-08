Read full article on original website
Despite midterm losses, Pa. Republicans appear unlikely to abandon combative agenda
HARRISBURG — Republicans inside and outside Pennsylvania government say that despite a disastrous midterm election, they don’t see signs that the party is shifting its electoral or governing strategies away from contentious social issues like restricting abortion. Some party insiders say that trend is a bad sign for...
Advocacy Groups Working to Help Women Detained at the Closing Berks County Immigration Detention Center
As the Berks County immigration detention center prepares to close early next year, advocates and immigration lawyers are working to release the women who are still detained there. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports, there are concerns that some women could be moved from one bad situation to another. Read the...
Twelve Local Volunteers Certified As Firefighters
CONSHOHOCKEN PA – A total of 34 individuals in 28 volunteer and combination (a mix of paid and volunteer) fire companies across Montgomery, Berks, Chester, and Delaware counties graduated Friday (Dec. 9, 2022) as members of Montgomery County Fire Academy Class 2202. Each received certification in its Pennsylvania Entry Level Firefighter Training Program, the fire academy said.
3 statues at Chester County church vandalized
A priest from Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Downingtown notified parishioners of the incident during Sunday's service.
Pennsylvania school board member refuses to vote for 'cis White male' for president: 'wrong message'
A Pennsylvania school board member refused to give her vote to the only white cis male on the board, for president, saying it sends the wrong message to the community.
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
Montgomery County proposes a real estate tax hike and employee salary bump in 2023 budget
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Montgomery County faces a $18.6 million deficit next year. In hopes of increasing county revenue, the county has proposed a real estate tax hike in the 2023 budget.
Update on Northampton County Prison – December 7, 2022
The Director of Corrections reports that, as of December 7th, there is one case of COVID-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison (NCP) and zero cases among staff. Since the start of the pandemic, 492 inmates have tested positive; 491 have finished their quarantine periods or are no longer at NCP.
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
Why We’re Considering Retiring In This Charming Pennsylvania Community
In March 2021, after retiring in Cuenca, Ecuador, for over 10 years, we stored our furnishings and began traveling full time in search of the ”next place.” Our journey thus far has taken us to popular expat destinations in Mexico, Latin America, and Europe. But we’re also open...
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
Crash disrupted traffic on US 222 South in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused an aa traffic jam on US 222 South in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 southbound between Exit: To Pa. 272- Oregon Pike and Exit: US 30 WEST/PA 283 WEST/US 222 SOUTH. All lanes were closed for a time.
4 Catholic churches will close in Philadelphia, suburbs early next year, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA - The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday that several of its churches will officially shut their doors in the new year. Four churches serving Philadelphia, Chester and Montgomery counties were listed:. Holy Trinity Church in Old City. The Saint Peter Claver Church building in South Philadelphia. Sacred Heart Church...
4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close. The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
Berks judge dies after serving on bench nearly 17 years
READING, Pa. — The Berks County Court of Common Pleas has lost one of its judges. Judge Paul M. Yatron died Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office and Berks County President Judge Thomas G. Parisi. Wolf ordered all state flags at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and...
Crews remove box around Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia
The box has surrounded the statue for two years. On Friday, a judge ruled it needed to be removed.
Crop One to open vertical indoor farming facility; bring new jobs to NEPA
HAZLE TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday, in conjunction with CAN DO, announced that Crop One, an industry-leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, is opening a vertical farm in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township, bringing 40 new full-time managerial and farm production jobs to the region. Gov....
Berks Judge Dies; Flags Lowered Across PA
Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge Paul M. Yatron has died, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Yatron, who had served in Berks since 2006 and was most recently elected in 2015, had previously worked in the county district attorney's office, the state attorney general's office, and the state auditor general's office, according to his obituary in the Reading Eagle.
Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. Right now, investigators have not filed charges.A spokesperson for the Bucks...
Water bills are going up for some Pennsylvania American Water customers
The company reached a settlement on Thursday and said it is making over $1 billion in water and wastewater system investments through 2023 to continue providing safe and reliable service.
