This convicted felon Lyoya was a no show for his court date for a previous DUI the very morning he was pulled over for switched plates on a stolen vehicle with no insurance and drunk driving AGAIN!! (3x over the legal limit). He ignored all of the officer's commands, tried to flee the scene on foot, wrestled with this officer to the ground, attempted to grab this officers weapon out of his holster (another felony) while continuing to ignore all orders, commands, directions. This criminal from the Congo reaped what he sowed. How pathetic it is now, that this family and Democrat hired attorneys scream racism! Sickening really. Grand Rapids is a safer place bc of officer Schurr's actions. Job well done, Chris. The community is pulling & praying for you~
