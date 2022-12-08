ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 10

D Yankee
3d ago

This convicted felon Lyoya was a no show for his court date for a previous DUI the very morning he was pulled over for switched plates on a stolen vehicle with no insurance and drunk driving AGAIN!! (3x over the legal limit). He ignored all of the officer's commands, tried to flee the scene on foot, wrestled with this officer to the ground, attempted to grab this officers weapon out of his holster (another felony) while continuing to ignore all orders, commands, directions. This criminal from the Congo reaped what he sowed. How pathetic it is now, that this family and Democrat hired attorneys scream racism! Sickening really. Grand Rapids is a safer place bc of officer Schurr's actions. Job well done, Chris. The community is pulling & praying for you~

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
PORTAGE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

3 stabbed after Montcalm Co. bar fight

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Three people are recovering after a stabbing in Montcalm County Saturday night, Michigan State Police say. Police believe it begin with an argument at the Rusty's Amble Inn, a bar located at 9490 Main Street in Howard City. The situation unfolded at a home on...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
EATON COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Angry Man Stabs 3 After Following Them Home From Bar, MSP Says

Michigan State Police Lakeview Post officials say a 28-year-old male from the Morley-Newaygo area stabbed three people Saturday night after an altercation at a bar. The suspect was angry after the incident at Amble Bar and went to the home in Winfield Township, Montcalm County, where the victims were. There, he stabbed three males, State Police say.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
My Magic GR

8 Kilos Cocaine, 1 Kilo Fentanyl, Crack, Firearms Seized in Grand Rapids Drug Bust

Three suspects are now in custody in Grand Rapids in connection to a multi-state drug trafficking operation. 3 Arrested in GRPD Drug Bust - Cocaine, Fentanyl, Firearms Seized. The Grand Rapids Police Department, along with agents from the DEA, made three arrests on Dec. 8, 2022, after a lengthy investigation into the sale and distribution of narcotics in the Grand Rapids area.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy