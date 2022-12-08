ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nomadlawyer.org

Grace Cathedral: Most Famous Historical Church In San Francisco, CA

Tourist Attraction In Grace Cathedral, San Francisco. Located in San Francisco California, the Grace Cathedral is one of the most beautiful religious buildings in the state. It was founded during the California Gold Rush and was designed by Lewis Hobart. It has stained glass windows that were made by the famed Tiffany Studios.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios San Francisco

Meet San Francisco's most powerful people in 2022

San Francisco is the epicenter of Big Tech — so it's only right that our metro has a lot of powerful people who call it home.As 2022 comes to a close, we wanted to reflect on who's made the biggest difference in our city this year. How it works: We reflected on 2022's headlines, considered what's coming in the year ahead, and polled our most plugged-in readers and sources to determine who has shaped SF.The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. People who made the power...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
passporttoeden.com

Here’s Where To See Christmas Lights In The Bay Area

Wreaths, gingerbread houses, garlands, nutcrackers, Santa, reindeer, snow, and Christmas trees wrapped in a string of lights all make me think of the most wonderful time of the year. Where can you see holiday decorations and vibrant Christmas lights in the Bay Area? Everywhere from Los Gatos to San Francisco. And there’s also no better time like the present (no pun intended) to visit!
thendbcatalyst.com

Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays

The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures

A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
STANFORD, CA
thendbcatalyst.com

NDB students share their favorite restaurants in the Bay Area

An amazing aspect of the Bay Area is the robust, top-quality restaurants it has to offer. Many of which cannot be found elsewhere in the nation, with food ranging from different types of cultures and cuisines. Students who pursue finding great restaurants at NDB told the Catalyst what their favorite...
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Home Prices Could Fall Further Than Any U.S. Metro in 2023

San Francisco could see the steepest decline in home prices of any U.S. metro area in the next year, according to a housing price forecast from Zillow. The real estate data company’s Home Value Forecast projected that overall home prices in the city, which include single family homes, condos and co-ops, are expected to decline by 3.6% by Oct. 31, 2023, compared with the same date this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theoldmotor.com

Late 1950s Street Scenes in San Francisco

Today we feature a Nass video of the work of an amateur filmmaker shot on the streets of San Francisco in the late 1950s. The unknown camera person apparently was interested in capturing several things in this film; motor vehicles, cable cars, trollies, buses, and tall buildings. Please share with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

A Wave of New Restaurants and Bars Heading for San Francisco in 2023

When Covid completely upended San Francisco’s bar and restaurant industry, Michael Seitz realized he was looking at a once-in-a-lifetime chance to expand his brewery. “This might be the only time in San Francisco’s history where it would be a good time to go looking for some new opportunities,” Seitz recalled thinking.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Despite having housing assistance, San Francisco woman struggles to find a new home

SAN FRANCISCO - A homeless woman who takes care of her disabled brother during the day while holding down a job at night has discovered that finding a place to live, even with her brother eligible for housing assistance, has proved nearly impossible.For tens of thousands of people in the Bay Area waiting for housing assistance, The housing shortage has made units scarce, expensive, and very difficult to secure, especially with government issued vouchers. It is a complex process that can leave some waiting for years before they acquire a home. Read part 1 of Leticia and Adolphus Washington's storyOne...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yoel Davidson

California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act

Watch NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera Here. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wastewater tests show high COVID levels in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Wastewater samples collected from a San Jose treatment plant has health officials warning cases of COVID-19 and other viruses are sharply rising. The Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network or "SCAN" shows in recent weeks all four Santa Clara County sewersheds currently have high levels of COVID-19. "It’s...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

