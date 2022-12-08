Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Residents can apply to get $1,200 in monthly guaranteed incomeR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Related
nomadlawyer.org
Grace Cathedral: Most Famous Historical Church In San Francisco, CA
Tourist Attraction In Grace Cathedral, San Francisco. Located in San Francisco California, the Grace Cathedral is one of the most beautiful religious buildings in the state. It was founded during the California Gold Rush and was designed by Lewis Hobart. It has stained glass windows that were made by the famed Tiffany Studios.
Meet San Francisco's most powerful people in 2022
San Francisco is the epicenter of Big Tech — so it's only right that our metro has a lot of powerful people who call it home.As 2022 comes to a close, we wanted to reflect on who's made the biggest difference in our city this year. How it works: We reflected on 2022's headlines, considered what's coming in the year ahead, and polled our most plugged-in readers and sources to determine who has shaped SF.The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. People who made the power...
Why no one is buying downtown San Francisco's luxury condos
A startling number of luxury units in San Francisco's most opulent buildings are sitting empty. Here's why, according to a market expert.
San Francisco's SantaCon revelers brave stormy weather to eat, drink and be merry
There were soggy Santas everywhere at this year's holiday bar crawl.
passporttoeden.com
Here’s Where To See Christmas Lights In The Bay Area
Wreaths, gingerbread houses, garlands, nutcrackers, Santa, reindeer, snow, and Christmas trees wrapped in a string of lights all make me think of the most wonderful time of the year. Where can you see holiday decorations and vibrant Christmas lights in the Bay Area? Everywhere from Los Gatos to San Francisco. And there’s also no better time like the present (no pun intended) to visit!
thendbcatalyst.com
Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays
The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
thendbcatalyst.com
NDB students share their favorite restaurants in the Bay Area
An amazing aspect of the Bay Area is the robust, top-quality restaurants it has to offer. Many of which cannot be found elsewhere in the nation, with food ranging from different types of cultures and cuisines. Students who pursue finding great restaurants at NDB told the Catalyst what their favorite...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Home Prices Could Fall Further Than Any U.S. Metro in 2023
San Francisco could see the steepest decline in home prices of any U.S. metro area in the next year, according to a housing price forecast from Zillow. The real estate data company’s Home Value Forecast projected that overall home prices in the city, which include single family homes, condos and co-ops, are expected to decline by 3.6% by Oct. 31, 2023, compared with the same date this year.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco nail salon targeted by burglars 3 times in 5 months
San Francisco - A nail salon owner in San Francisco is pleading for burglars to stop targeting her business. Wendy Nguyen has owned The Final Touch 2 on busy Presidio Avenue in the Laurel Heights neighborhood for ten years. She said her shop has been burglarized three times since July.
theoldmotor.com
Late 1950s Street Scenes in San Francisco
Today we feature a Nass video of the work of an amateur filmmaker shot on the streets of San Francisco in the late 1950s. The unknown camera person apparently was interested in capturing several things in this film; motor vehicles, cable cars, trollies, buses, and tall buildings. Please share with...
Snow returns to some of the highest peaks in San Francisco Bay Area
More rain, small hail, and lightning is in the forecast for the Bay Area, while light snowfall has been visible at some of the region's highest elevations.
sfstandard.com
A Wave of New Restaurants and Bars Heading for San Francisco in 2023
When Covid completely upended San Francisco’s bar and restaurant industry, Michael Seitz realized he was looking at a once-in-a-lifetime chance to expand his brewery. “This might be the only time in San Francisco’s history where it would be a good time to go looking for some new opportunities,” Seitz recalled thinking.
Despite having housing assistance, San Francisco woman struggles to find a new home
SAN FRANCISCO - A homeless woman who takes care of her disabled brother during the day while holding down a job at night has discovered that finding a place to live, even with her brother eligible for housing assistance, has proved nearly impossible.For tens of thousands of people in the Bay Area waiting for housing assistance, The housing shortage has made units scarce, expensive, and very difficult to secure, especially with government issued vouchers. It is a complex process that can leave some waiting for years before they acquire a home. Read part 1 of Leticia and Adolphus Washington's storyOne...
What happens to the homeless cleared from San Jose’s largest camp?
The encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport is gone and a makeshift RV camp at Columbus Park is almost barren, but dozens of homeless residents still have no place to go as their futures remain uncertain. Dubbed by some as the “Field of Dreams,” the baseball field at the...
sfstandard.com
One in Three Homes in This San Francisco Neighborhood Lives Below the Poverty Line
Ever wondered which San Francisco neighborhood has the most people? A new five-year dataset released today by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey enables analysis of the nation’s smallest geographies, which sheds light on the demographics of the city’s neighborhoods. The most populous neighborhood is Sunset/Parkside,...
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act
Watch NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera Here. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
Masks will now be required at these places in Alameda Co. due to rising COVID levels
Health officials say that Alameda County has moved up to the CDC's "medium" COVID-19 Community Level, and now more high-risk settings will require masks.
KTVU FOX 2
Wastewater tests show high COVID levels in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Wastewater samples collected from a San Jose treatment plant has health officials warning cases of COVID-19 and other viruses are sharply rising. The Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network or "SCAN" shows in recent weeks all four Santa Clara County sewersheds currently have high levels of COVID-19. "It’s...
Comments / 0