ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Domestic Workers Hold The Most Jobs in These 12 States

Domestic workers clean houses, cook meals, care for children, and provide in-home aid to frail older adults. For many families, the service they provide is incalculable. All told, 2.2 million people across the U.S., mostly women, work in this field, yet that figure is likely an undercount because many are paid “under the table” and […]
MAINE STATE
Noozhawk

UC System, Union Reach Tentative Labor Agreements for Academic Workers

Tentative agreements have been made in labor negotiations for academic workers in the University of California System. However, the statewide strike is not over yet. United Auto Workers 5810, the union representing UC academic workers, has been negotiating with the system over unfair labor conditions and have come to agreements on some of their terms for academic works and postdoctoral researchers following the third week of the strike.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy