Trader Joe’s new labor policy will require part-timers to work a minimum of three days a week, workers upset
Part-time employees are being pressured to work more hours and many say it puts a strain on parenting, school, and other commitments. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
A McDonald's franchisee is accused of asking 100 teens to work too many hours or late shifts. Restaurants are recruiting younger workers during ongoing labor shortage.
Owners say they 'regret' the scheduling issue. The probe underscores the challenges chains encounter when they rely on teens to flip burgers.
10 years ago they were fast food workers making roughly $8 an hour. 'Fight for 15' changed their lives.
Ten years ago, calls for a $15 minimum wage were met with skepticism. Today, 30 states have minimums above the federal wage.
Domestic Workers Hold The Most Jobs in These 12 States
Domestic workers clean houses, cook meals, care for children, and provide in-home aid to frail older adults. For many families, the service they provide is incalculable. All told, 2.2 million people across the U.S., mostly women, work in this field, yet that figure is likely an undercount because many are paid “under the table” and […]
This company plans to keep a 4-day working week because it makes staff happier – and stops them leaving
Employees in a trial of a short working week got more sleep and felt less stressed, but Barry Prost of Rent a Recruiter said it also boosted profits.
Noozhawk
UC System, Union Reach Tentative Labor Agreements for Academic Workers
Tentative agreements have been made in labor negotiations for academic workers in the University of California System. However, the statewide strike is not over yet. United Auto Workers 5810, the union representing UC academic workers, has been negotiating with the system over unfair labor conditions and have come to agreements on some of their terms for academic works and postdoctoral researchers following the third week of the strike.
CNBC
Remote workers reclaimed 60 million hours of commuting time and are prioritizing their wellbeing—not work
The shift to remote work during the Covid-19 pandemic gave Americans 60 million hours of their time back. And recent research indicates that those workers who no longer spend hours commuting to and from the office are using that reclaimed time to focus on their wellbeing. Though many have returned...
