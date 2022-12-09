Read full article on original website
Manor College Dean Was Schooled Herself in the Value of Connecting Deeply with Colleagues, Students
Dr. Cherie Crosby-Weeks.Photo byManor College at YouTube. If Dr. Cherie Crosby-Weeks, Dean of Business Education and Professional Studies at Manor College, has a hallmark, it’s her ability to connect solidly with students and colleagues.
artandeducation.net
Honorary doctorate recipients 2022–23
Institute for Doctoral Studies in the Visual Arts (IDSVA) IDSVA is proud to announce its 2022–23 Honorary Doctorate Recipients: Indigenous American Chef and Author Nephi Craig; Mexican Author, Historian and Editor Margarita de Orellana; and Mexican Author and Editor Alberto Ruy-Sánchez. The awardees will speak at the annual IDSVA Commencement Ceremony at the National Museum of Art (MUNAL) in Mexico City on January 14, 2023.
