Institute for Doctoral Studies in the Visual Arts (IDSVA) IDSVA is proud to announce its 2022–23 Honorary Doctorate Recipients: Indigenous American Chef and Author Nephi Craig; Mexican Author, Historian and Editor Margarita de Orellana; and Mexican Author and Editor Alberto Ruy-Sánchez. The awardees will speak at the annual IDSVA Commencement Ceremony at the National Museum of Art (MUNAL) in Mexico City on January 14, 2023.

