Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are tired and uninstalling the game

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players get tired of the game, so they have to uninstall it. Warzone 2 is a very interesting sequel. Since the past and present, it has continued to be updated for years, without allowing you to create a new game. However, Warzone is plagued with various types of problems, thus Activision must build a new game with the ultimate aim of longevity. Even though that meant making big changes to the game, some of which have knocked out some players. Although the general concept of the game is different, it is playing very differently and, due to lack of a better term, is it more tactical and realistic? The TTK is fast, but the pacing of matches are very different, and a lot harder to win like loadouts and more.
The best and bad of the favourite franchises you enjoy

Final Fantasy 13 is surely not the best one (pic: Square Enix) is the film. The readers name the greatest and disappointing entries in their favourite game, from Tomb Raider to Super Mario. The subject for this week’s hot topic was suggested by Cranston and is not a part of...
Two Best Perk Packages to Use in Warzone 2

When World War II (and of course World War II) opened its doors, it introduced a perk package. These are pre-defined selections of perks you can use, both in multiplayer and Warzone. The advantage is that you allow access to all the perks that you haven’t even unlocked yet. With these in mind, were looking at one of the most critical questions everybody’s asking what is best available for Warzone 2.0?
Diablo 4 Developers share their plans for the game

It’s been a while since we got some news for Diablo 4; that might be good, just because as we can remember, the last news before this one came up on a positive note. The trend seems to be in progress, with developers sharing some plans for the game.
15 Evening Video Games of 2022 absolutely no place to watch

No matter how many brilliant games each year released, there’ll certainly be some stinkers. It might be a super-hyped title that didn’t meet expectations, a decent concept which botches the execution or something so awful that it shouldn’t be mentioned and not so much else. No matter what the situation is, it’s worth highlighting them, if the only thing is just keeping the good old-fashioned. Let’s look at 15 of the worst games released in 2022.
Merge Fantasy Island released kawaii to Sanrio

You read that right now the Merge Fantasy Island collaboration Sanrio can be found, and brings 3 new characters, resources and more. Hello, the name of the characters, Cinnamoroll, and Pompompurin has been praised for their character selection. Likewise, the normal Kuyas are added to the playable list of characters, and there are new accessories and new items to collect.
TEKKEN 8: A new era began for a fighting game series

Bandai Namco Europe announced that TEKKEN 8 will mark a new era. Bandai Namco Europe presented the first story and game trailer from the TEKKEN 8 program. This trailer shows the advanced graphics, detailed character models, atmospheric destructible environments and new mechanics. You can watch the trailer here again. Bandai...
GameStop Advent Calendar: The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet among today’s discount

The GameStop Advent Calendar continues to offer its offers for the holiday. At least ten days away, the chain is offering a wide range of discount and offers on Nintendo Switch games. Lots of Nintendo Switch games at 49,98 euro each including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Odyssey, Mario...
Aroged: The sales of Fighting Game Tekken 7 exceeded ten million copies

That figure is impressive. Perhaps Tekken 8 is in production, which is still unknown when it comes to the availability of new and new, but the most modern part of the series is despite being released in huge numbers now. How got known today According to the creator of Tekken, Katsuhiro Harada, the seventh issue of the series has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.
Mr.Beast is coming to Fortnite with a monetary prize of $1 Million

Mr.Beast will be coming with a number of challenges that reward real money and in-game cosmetics with show-ups that will take place at Fortnite. Epic Games announced the achievement of $1,000,000 in Fortnite! Mr. Beast’s Extreme Survival Challenge on Monday, where players will compete in a Creative map for a chance to win a million dollars. With Mr. Bale’s approach, players would save time and earn rewards by purchasing money.
If you don’t have a PS5, try This Lego version of Ragnarok You’re fighting

After a long journey, the god of War-again became one of the biggest games of the year. The PS5 is finally more readily available but its expensive price is a long and frustrating factor. Fortunately, you don’t need the console anymore for a whole month to experience Kratos and Artreus harrowing journeys so long as you don’t mind it doing it in Lego form.
A Skyrim fan made a large map in wood

When skyrim by Bethesda Softworks came out in 2011 it boasted one of the best open worlds. A fan created an impressive wood map inspired by this region of The Elder Scrolls. The ruins of the skyrim often depict the art as depictions of games weapons, armor and the vast map.
Game Pass allows you to upgrade Jedi: Fallen Order to Deluxe version for free

Electronic Arts this week released the full sequel to the STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. As a gift for fans of the series, EA is offering the free Game Pass Ultimate upgrade to the Deluxe version of the first game of the series. Recall that the game is STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order that is now available in Game Pass Ultimate, at the expense of EA Play.
One Replicable Engine 5.0 Nanite Redwood Forest Demo download

MAWI United GmbH rolled out a new tech demo for Unreal Engine 5.1 which uses Nanite for foliage and trees, Lumen and Virtual Shadow Maps. This tech demo showcases all the new features that Unreal Engine 5.1 brings to the table. Moreover, it can show you what the forest areas look like in some games next year.
Pokemon Leaker Teases Scarlet and Violet DLC

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC teases seem to have begun via a prominent Pokemon leaker who has been reliable but cryptic in the past. Unfortunately, the first DLC tease is very broad. According to a tweet, the leaker seems to suggest that the DLC stars one of the four characters in the series: Heath, Geeta, another professor or a new character entirely. And this is the extent of the tease that has yet to be followed up at the moment of writing it.

