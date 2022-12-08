The Delaware AG’s office has finalized settlement agreements with CVS and Walgreens to bring the national amount from investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis to over $50-billion. Delaware will receive over $43-million. CVS will pay $5-billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7-billion. AG Jennings will also join two separate national settlements with opioid manufacturers – Teva and Allergan. This will bring an additional $25.2-million to Delaware’s fight against the opioid crisis.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO