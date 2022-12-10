ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny and cold Saturday; rain/snow mix arrives Sunday

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

NOW: Very cold and breezy tonight.

NEXT: Weather to Watch for Sunday night into Monday morning for showers/wintry mix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CAXnr_0jcrN6aB00

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says temperatures will continue to drop to end the week with showers on Sunday that are likely to turn into snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGX8l_0jcrN6aB00

Tonight: A very cold and breezy night under a clear sky, lows near 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FrO79_0jcrN6aB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCteK_0jcrN6aB00

Saturday: Sunny with a cold breeze, increasing clouds late, highs near 40.

Sunday: Clouds with afternoon showers, highs from the upper-30s to the low-40s. Rain changes to a mix of rain and snow at night. Storm moves South and East.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLOo6_0jcrN6aB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5C8B_0jcrN6aB00

Monday: Chance of rain and snow showers early followed by a partially clearing sky, highs near 40.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wu0c5_0jcrN6aB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13VHCP_0jcrN6aB00

Tuesday: Sunny with a cold breeze, highs near 40.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, a cold breeze, highs near 40.

