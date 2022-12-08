Read full article on original website
Fish Facts: Escolar Caught from Shore
While fishing along the cliffs on the Big Island of Hawaii, Avery Berido of Kea’au caught what, he says, anglers locally call a “mongoose fish.” Berido fished a glow strip with a slow retrieve during a dark moon phase. “These are generally uncommon here, but occasionally they’ll swarm your baits at night when you’re fishing from shore near deep dropoffs.” Berido guessed the fish to be some sort of snake mackerel or Roudi escolar, and turned to our Fish Facts experts for confirmation, as well as for information on the species’ edibility.
Search Underway in Channel Islands After Ro-Ro Sinks Fishing Boat
A large search operation was underway in the waters around Jersey in the Channel Islands Thursday, December 8, after a Ro-Ro cargo ship stuck and sunk a fishing vessel in the area off the coast of France. The Jersey Coastguard later suspended the search for the night and is bringing in a construction vessel working at a nearby offshore wind farm to assist with an underwater survey before resuming their efforts.
Needle-Nosed Fish Wash Up on Cape Cod Shore by the Thousand
Cape Cod Bay beaches in Massachusetts have recently been bombarded with thousands of dead needle-nosed fish. According to the Cape Cod Times, a local newspaper in Barnstable County, Massachusetts, the fish in question are the Atlantic saury–a species of Scomberesocidae fish that swim together in large schools. The reason for the mass fish beaching is still a mystery.
A Self-Releasing Fish Hook
The circle hook is widely recognized for its conservation capabilities. But a new hook design, tested by researchers, takes safe releases to a whole new level. Most anglers agree that non-offset circle hooks are the best live-bait hook to use when catch-and-release fishing. Further, some fisheries mandate the use of circle hooks when targeting species such as striped bass, billfish or bottom fish. The design of a circle hook, with its hook point aimed in line toward the hook shank, allows an angler to reel tight to a fish rather than use a traditional “jaw-jacking” hookset.
Fishermen Score $109,000 Prize With Monster Kingfish in South Carolina Tourney
Like most fish, kingfish, or king mackerel, are minuscule at birth, closely resembling tadpoles with their large heads and tiny bodies. From then on, however, the King Mackerel grows at a shocking speed, and though most specimens reach full size at around 24-30 inches in length, some grow to far greater sizes. The colossus of the mackerel family, the largest known kingfish was an astounding 72 inches long and weighed nearly 100 pounds.
