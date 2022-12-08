The circle hook is widely recognized for its conservation capabilities. But a new hook design, tested by researchers, takes safe releases to a whole new level. Most anglers agree that non-offset circle hooks are the best live-bait hook to use when catch-and-release fishing. Further, some fisheries mandate the use of circle hooks when targeting species such as striped bass, billfish or bottom fish. The design of a circle hook, with its hook point aimed in line toward the hook shank, allows an angler to reel tight to a fish rather than use a traditional “jaw-jacking” hookset.

