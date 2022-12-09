Caroline Wozniacki lamented having to play with Serena Williams because she jokingly explained that she would have many more grand slams if there was no Williams. It's not a lie as Williams was utterly dominant when she played and many players missed out on a chance to win something having to go against Williams. Despite losing to Williams ten times in 11 matches and twice at grand slams, Wozniacki still praised Williams for being a wonderful person overall:

