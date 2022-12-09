ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennismajors.com

Ash Barty wins Australia’s celebrated Don Award for second time

Ash Barty may have retired in March but the Australian continues to add awards to her collection. The former world No 1 picked up the prestigious Sport Australia Hall of Fame Don Award, named after the legendary former Australia cricketer Don Bradman, at a celebration on Thursday evening, as reported by the Associated Press.
tennismajors.com

Rune returns with semi-final win at Open Markal Bourg-de-Péage

While many of the world’s best players decided to travel to Saudi Arabia to play in the Diriyah Tennis Cup this week, world No 11 Holger Rune chose to travel to France, the country where he won his first Masters 1000 title last month at the Rolex Paris Masters, to make his return to competition.
tennismajors.com

Open de Limoges: Blinkova advances to second round

Russian Anna Blinkova advanced to the second round of the Open de Limoges by beating American wildcard Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-4 at the Palais des Sports de Beaublanc on Sunday evening. Blinkova, ranked No 80, will face the winner of the match between Belgian Greet Minnen and American Elizabeth Mandlik...
tennismajors.com

Open d’Angers: Parks books spot in final

American Alycia Parks edged out French wildcard Jessika Ponchet 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 to reach the final of the Open d’Angers at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Saturday. Parks, ranked No 100, will face German Anna-Lena Friedsam next. The 21-year-old American won against Chinese Shuai Zhang, the...
tennismajors.com

Open de Limoges: Jenny Lim reaches second round

French lucky loser Jenny Lim moved into the second round of the Open de Limoges after German Anna-Lena Friedsam withdrew before the match on Monday night at the Palais des Sports de Beaublanc. Jenny Lim will play the winner of the match between Frenchwoman Carole Monnet and Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina,...
tennismajors.com

Open d’Angers: Friedsam makes final

German Anna-Lena Friedsam beat Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the second seed, 7-6 (6), 6-3 to reach the final of the Open d’Angers at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Saturday. Friedsam, ranked No 146, will play the winner of the match between American Alycia Parks and French wildcard Jessika Ponchet next.
tennismajors.com

American Alycia Parks makes it 10 wins in a row to win WTA $125K Open d’Angers

American Alycia Parks won her 10th match in a row at the WTA $125K level on Sunday, scoring a three-set win over German Anna-Lena Friedsam to win the Open d’Angers. Alycia Parks, currently ranked No 100 in the world, defeated Friedsam in a tough three-set battle 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Sunday afternoon.
tennisuptodate.com

Wozniacki on rivalry with 'GOAT' Serena Williams: "A lot of Grand Slams I could have won if she hadn't been in my way"

Caroline Wozniacki lamented having to play with Serena Williams because she jokingly explained that she would have many more grand slams if there was no Williams. It's not a lie as Williams was utterly dominant when she played and many players missed out on a chance to win something having to go against Williams. Despite losing to Williams ten times in 11 matches and twice at grand slams, Wozniacki still praised Williams for being a wonderful person overall:

