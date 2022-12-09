Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Lessons from writing The Roger Federer Effect: “His sheer love of tennis shines through and he never lost his goofy side”
The Roger Federer Effect was published on October 31, the culmination of a year and a half of work shared equally between myself and Simon Graf, the renowned Swiss journalist and authority on all things Roger Federer, having covered his entire career. In the process of more than 40 exclusive...
tennismajors.com
Ash Barty wins Australia’s celebrated Don Award for second time
Ash Barty may have retired in March but the Australian continues to add awards to her collection. The former world No 1 picked up the prestigious Sport Australia Hall of Fame Don Award, named after the legendary former Australia cricketer Don Bradman, at a celebration on Thursday evening, as reported by the Associated Press.
tennismajors.com
“I’m going to play at Roland Garros 2023.. although I would have preferred to stay at home” – Kyrgios
After reaching his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon this year, Nick Kyrgios has made no bones about his desire to win a Grand Slam. The Australian has also added Roland-Garros to his schedule for 2023, a tournament he last played in 2017. But Kyrgios’ decision to play in Paris is not purely driven by his desire to succeed at the Grand Slam stage.
tennismajors.com
Rune returns with semi-final win at Open Markal Bourg-de-Péage
While many of the world’s best players decided to travel to Saudi Arabia to play in the Diriyah Tennis Cup this week, world No 11 Holger Rune chose to travel to France, the country where he won his first Masters 1000 title last month at the Rolex Paris Masters, to make his return to competition.
tennismajors.com
Open de Limoges: Blinkova advances to second round
Russian Anna Blinkova advanced to the second round of the Open de Limoges by beating American wildcard Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-4 at the Palais des Sports de Beaublanc on Sunday evening. Blinkova, ranked No 80, will face the winner of the match between Belgian Greet Minnen and American Elizabeth Mandlik...
tennismajors.com
Open d’Angers: Parks books spot in final
American Alycia Parks edged out French wildcard Jessika Ponchet 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 to reach the final of the Open d’Angers at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Saturday. Parks, ranked No 100, will face German Anna-Lena Friedsam next. The 21-year-old American won against Chinese Shuai Zhang, the...
tennismajors.com
Open de Limoges: Jenny Lim reaches second round
French lucky loser Jenny Lim moved into the second round of the Open de Limoges after German Anna-Lena Friedsam withdrew before the match on Monday night at the Palais des Sports de Beaublanc. Jenny Lim will play the winner of the match between Frenchwoman Carole Monnet and Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina,...
tennismajors.com
Open d’Angers: Friedsam makes final
German Anna-Lena Friedsam beat Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the second seed, 7-6 (6), 6-3 to reach the final of the Open d’Angers at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Saturday. Friedsam, ranked No 146, will play the winner of the match between American Alycia Parks and French wildcard Jessika Ponchet next.
tennismajors.com
Roger Federer at Swiss Sport Awards: “Retirement is going better than I expected”
Switzerland celebrated Roger Federer on Sunday in Zurich. The man with 20 Grand Slam titles, who retired from the courts after his last appearance at the Laver Cup in September 2022, received a lifetime achievement award at the Swiss Sports Awards. This is the first time in 15 years that...
tennismajors.com
American Alycia Parks makes it 10 wins in a row to win WTA $125K Open d’Angers
American Alycia Parks won her 10th match in a row at the WTA $125K level on Sunday, scoring a three-set win over German Anna-Lena Friedsam to win the Open d’Angers. Alycia Parks, currently ranked No 100 in the world, defeated Friedsam in a tough three-set battle 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Sunday afternoon.
tennisuptodate.com
Wozniacki on rivalry with 'GOAT' Serena Williams: "A lot of Grand Slams I could have won if she hadn't been in my way"
Caroline Wozniacki lamented having to play with Serena Williams because she jokingly explained that she would have many more grand slams if there was no Williams. It's not a lie as Williams was utterly dominant when she played and many players missed out on a chance to win something having to go against Williams. Despite losing to Williams ten times in 11 matches and twice at grand slams, Wozniacki still praised Williams for being a wonderful person overall:
