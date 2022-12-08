Read full article on original website
Lee Canyon welcomes 11 inches of fresh snow from Sunday’s storm
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lee Canyon says the area welcomed 11 inches of fresh snow from a storm on Sunday. According to Lee Canyon, Sunday’s storm delivered 11 inches of snow in the base area with higher elevations, like the top of the Bluebird lift, receiving more. Lee...
15 displaced in separate Las Vegas Valley fires in less than 24 hours
NDOT working to make it easier to see lane dividing lines on US 95. Some drivers on southbound 95 in the Charleston area report having some trouble seeing lines for lanes of traffic, which may cause them to drift on the highway.
Location announced for 2nd Mormon temple to be built in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced the location of a second temple that will be built in the Las Vegas Valley. Initially announced during the October general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas in the northwest valley.
Recreation fees to increase at Red Rock Canyon starting Jan. 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Visiting Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will soon cost you a little more money. According to a news release, starting Jan. 1, recreation fees to visit the area will increase. According to the Bureau of Land Management in Nevada, the fee increase will bring...
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Las Vegas Monday afternoon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a driver Monday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred in the 4200 block of West Desert Inn Road just after 11 a.m. Police told FOX5 that evidence at the scene and...
Hawaii resident hits $337K Pai Gow jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor had a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a massive jackpot while playing Pai Gow Poker in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the Hawaii resident, identified only as John A., hit a jackpot worth $337,654 while playing Pai Gow at The California Hotel & Casino.
Free candy cane-themed walk-through event opens at Henderson home
2 young children die in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas, police say. Two unrestrained toddlers were killed in a single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas on Sunday night, police said.
Career fair to be held Tuesday at CSN Charleston Campus
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you are looking for a new job, now is your chance to check out opportunities you may never have considered. A healthcare career fair is happening Tuesday at the Charleston campus of the College of Southern Nevada. More than 30 healthcare industry employers will...
North Las Vegas police investigate fatal 5-vehicle crash Tuesday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving five vehicles on Tuesday morning. According to NLVPD, officers responded just after 6 a.m. to a report of a five-vehicle crash at Civic Center and Owens. NLVPD says that a Silver Hyundai was...
Man sleeping in parking lot run over by truck, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was hospitalized with critical injuries Monday morning after he was run over by a truck in a parking lot, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the rear parking lot of the 3800 block of Hazelwood St. for a vehicle versus pedestrian call. At approximately 8:23 a.m., the driver of a pickup truck was traveling in the parking lot where a man was sleeping under a blanket next to a dumpster.
LVMPD sees rise in recruits after years of slumps, officer shortages
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they finally have seen a rise in recruits and interest to become a police officer, after years of slumps in interest. A September class for the police academy boasted more than 70 students, a banner number for Metro Police.
Man sentenced to prison for shooting Las Vegas waiter several times
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man was sentenced Monday to seven-to-18 years in state prison for shooting a waiter multiple times during a botched after-hours robbery at a restaurant in the Chinatown district of Las Vegas about a year ago. Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 24, said nothing in court. The wounded...
Martin Short, Steve Martin announce 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Legendary comedy duo Martin Short and Steve Martin have announced a return to Las Vegas with a two-show run next September. According to a news release, following their sold-out performances in June 2022, Martin Short and Steve Martin will return to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a two-night engagement in fall of 2023.
DOE official accused of stealing luggage from Las Vegas airport fired
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Department of Energy official accused of stealing luggage, including during an incident in Las Vegas, was fired from the department. Sam Brinton is accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport on July 6, according to court records. A warrant was issued for Brinton on Dec. 8 for a charge of grand larceny, with value of the item between $1,200 and $5,000.
2 young children die in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas, police say
UNLV program helps recruit underrepresented students into STEM
Suspect arrested in death of man found fatally stabbed near Las Vegas dumpster
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was arrested and charged with murder in connection to another man who was found stabbed to death on Dec. 3, according to authorities on Monday. Joshua Billings, 27, was located and arrested in the 1000 block of North Pecos Road and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Dec. 8. He is being held without bond after his initial appearance in court Friday.
Las Vegas police ask public for help finding endangered missing adult
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Person Detail is asking for the public’s help finding a missing, endangered woman. Madeline Haferkamp, 73, was last seen Nov. 25 at 4:45 a.m. near the 5500 block of Bisset Ave. She may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical help.
North Las Vegas police investigate after man found with blunt force trauma at intersection
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating after a man was found with blunt force trauma at an intersection Thursday night. According to NLVPD, at approximately 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of an injured person at the intersection of East Craig Road and Berg Street.
UNLV program helps recruit underrepresented students into STEM and health sciences fields
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A faculty member at UNLV has been on a mission to help minority and underrepresented students navigate college and get jobs in science and health fields. Joanna Jezierska, known as Dr. J on campus, is the director of UNLV’s Multicultural Program for STEM and Health...
