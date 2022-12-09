Norman, Okla. – The Robert Morris women's basketball team concluded its four-game road slate by dropping a 94-65 decision at No. 23 Oklahoma in non-conference action on Sunday afternoon at the Lloyd Noble Center. With the loss, the Colonials fall to 6-4 overall during the 2022-23 campaign. Meanwhile, the Sooners improve to 8-1 overall this season.

