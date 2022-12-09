Read full article on original website
Norman, Okla. – The Robert Morris women's basketball team concluded its four-game road slate by dropping a 94-65 decision at No. 23 Oklahoma in non-conference action on Sunday afternoon at the Lloyd Noble Center. With the loss, the Colonials fall to 6-4 overall during the 2022-23 campaign. Meanwhile, the Sooners improve to 8-1 overall this season.
RMU (6-3 / 1-1 #HLWBB) @ #23 Oklahoma (7-1 / 0-0 #Big12WBB) Sunday, December 11, 2022 | 2:00 p.m. Lloyd Noble Center | Norman, Okla. Talent: Chad McKee (pxp), Pooh Williamson (Analyst) Audio: RMU Athletics Gameday App. Twitter & Instagram: @RMUWBasketball. Opening Tip. The RMU women's basketball team wraps up...
