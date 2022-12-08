Read full article on original website
Related
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Polso Remote Patient Monitoring Device Approved by FDA
ChroniSense Medical took a step towards its vision of transforming chronic care management with Polso, the company's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution, achieving 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Initial indications include monitoring of blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), pulse rate and respiration rate. "FDA clearance is...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Endologix Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement for AFX2 System
Endologix, a privately held global medical device company, today announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a pre-market approval (PMA) supplement relating to the AFX2 System. Endologix received approval to include an updated warning and the most contemporary clinical information in the labeling for...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
DexCom Gets FDA OK for Continuous Glucose Monitoring System
DexCom, a provider of real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, announced today the FDA has cleared the next-generation Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for people with all types of diabetes ages two years and older. “There’s a reason Dexcom has the best-selling real-time CGM on the...
diabetesdaily.com
The Dexcom G7 Has (Finally!) Been Approved by the FDA
Huge news for the diabetes community: the Dexcom G7 has been approved by the FDA for sale in the United States!. Dexcom made the announcement on December 8. The brand-new continuous glucose monitor (CGM) is now approved for people with any type of diabetes over the age of 2. We’ve...
MedicalXpress
Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use
The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
Popular prescription diabetes drug sees major supply shortage
It's a drug that is changing the way type 2 diabetes is treated, but it's become so popular for one of its side effects that some of the patients who need it can't get it.
KXLY
LASIK Should Carry Warnings of Possible Complications, FDA Says
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — LASIK is a common vision-correcting procedure that many Americans view as safe and effective, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now drafted guidance that warns of potential complications. Although many patients are happy with the results after surgery, the recommended...
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. “This first step is the hardest; I truly believe it represents the beginning of the end,” said Professor John Hardy, group leader at UK Dementia Research Institute at the University College London, describing the promising findings. The Phase 3 trial results found that lecanemab significantly...
FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids
It's now a lot easier — and cheaper — for many hard-of-hearing Americans to get help.Hearing aids can now be sold without a prescription from a specialist. Over-the-counter, or OTC, hearing aids started hitting the market in October at prices that can be thousands of dollars lower than prescription hearing aids.About 30 million people in the United States deal with hearing loss, according to the Food and Drug Administration. But only about 20% of those who could use a hearing aid seek help. Here’s a closer look:WHO MIGHT BE HELPEDThe FDA approved OTC hearing aids for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing...
Medtronic Launches World’s First and Only Infusion Set for Insulin Pumps
– Medtronic announced the U.S. launch of Medtronic Extended infusion set, the first and only infusion set labeled for up to 7-day wear. An infusion set is tubing that delivers insulin from an insulin pump to the body and typically requires a set change every two to three days. –...
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from noninvasive magnetic brain stimulation
Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don’t work: Either they have minimal or no effect, or the side effects are intolerable. These patients have what is called treatment-resistant depression. One promising treatment for such patients is a type of brain stimulation therapy called transcranial magnetic stimulation. This treatment is not new; it has been around since 1995. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared transcranial magnetic...
Coronavirus: FDA OKs updated COVID-19 shots for kids under 5
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized updated COVID-19 shots aimed at protecting against the original strain of coronavirus and two subvariants that have circulated widely this year. The FDA amended emergency use authorizations for the bivalent vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for children as young as 6...
U.S. FDA grants priority review to Pfizer's RSV vaccine
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will review its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate on priority. The drugmaker is seeking approval for use of the vaccine, RSVpreF, in adults aged 60 years and older and the agency is set to make its decision by May 2023. It could become the first approved RSV vaccine in the U.S. for older adults who are at risk of the lung disease.
FDA approves Moderna, Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for kids 6 months and older
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday amended emergency use authorization for Pfizer and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to include kids 6 months and older.
Pfizer asks FDA to approve updated COVID-19 shot for young children
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Monday announced the company and its partner BioNTech have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve an updated COVID-19 vaccine regimen for young children.
What To Know About About The FDA Approval Of The Omicron Booster For Children Under 5
The FDA recently updated its age guidelines for the bivalent booster. Here's everything you need to know about guidelines for young children.
MedicalXpress
Machine learning predicts risk of opioid use disorder for individual patients
Clinicians and policy makers might get assistance from artificial intelligence in predicting opioid use disorder, thanks to a team of Alberta researchers. The researchers have created and tested a machine learning model that reliably predicts the risk of developing the disorder in individual patients by analyzing administrative health data at the population level. Administrative health data are created every time a patient interacts with the health-care system—for example, by visiting a doctor, getting a diagnostic test, being admitted to hospital or filling a prescription.
hcplive.com
Lawrence Eichenfield, MD: Phase 3 Trial Data on Ruxolitinib for Atopic Dermatitis
During his HCPLive interview, Dr. Eichenfield described the results from the phase 3 TRuE-AD trials testing ruxolitinib for atopic dermatitis, including how the findings might affect treatment for vitiligo or psoriasis. In an interview with HCPLive, Lawrence Eichenfield, MD, spoke about the recent phase 3 TRuE-AD trial data on the...
How Continuous Glucose Monitoring Can Alleviate Language Barriers in Diabetes Care
As an endocrinologist with 19 years of experience in treating patients with diabetes, one of the most important lessons I’ve learned is that communication is key. Patients with diabetes live with the heavy burden of making choices and taking action every single day to manage their blood glucose levels. Thankfully, advancements in technology have come incredibly far, giving way to tools like continuous glucose monitors (CGM), automated insulin delivery systems and more. But for Spanish-speaking populations, there is often one more barrier to overcome in getting the care they need: finding physicians, resources, and technology in their native language. How can we expect better outcomes for these patients if the tools and methods for treatment weren’t designed with them in mind?
Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Large-cap pharmaceuticals Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are outperforming the broader market in the past year, particularly in the past three months.
Comments / 0