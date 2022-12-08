ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
starvedrock.media

Probation Instead Of Prison For Streator Drug Defendant

An elderly drug dealer from Streator will avoid prison. While in court Friday, 69-year-old Debra Stevenson pleaded guilty to a felony drug dealing charge. She was given four years probation and time served for 79 days spent in the La Salle County Jail. A second felony charge of allowing her home to be used for drug dealing was dropped.
STREATOR, IL
25newsnow.com

Shotspotter alert leads to teen being arrested

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 17-year-old teen is in the Juvenile Detention Center after being arrested after a Shot Spotter alert Sunday afternoon. Peoria Police say the seven round Shot Spotter alert came in just before 2:30 PM Sunday in the 2000 block of West Antoinette. A statement from...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Juvenile arrested following Sunday afternoon shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile has been arrested following a shots fired call in South Peoria Sunday afternoon. Peoria Police say a ShotSpotter alert came in before 2:30 P.M. on West Antoinette inbetween Western and Madison Park Terrace, with officers seeing the alleged gunman flee on foot. A car...
PEORIA, IL
wjbc.com

Convicted McLean County drug dealer sentenced to 18 years in prison

BLOOMINGTON – A man who said he resorted to sell drugs in the Twin Cities to get his family’s food truck up and running was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison. Edward Holmes, 51, was one of McLean County’s biggest drug dealers, if not the biggest, said Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve during Friday’s court hearing.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Older evidence poses challenges in Jamie Snow murder case

Dated technology abandoned by police investigators decades ago is creating an issue for lawyers for Jamie Snow as they scrutinize materials in Snow’s bid to prove his innocence in the shooting death of William Little. Snow was convicted in 2001 of killing the Bloomington gas station attendant during a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Would-be shoplifter facing gun charge after GPD dispatched to Walmart

Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 3rd responded to Walmart for a report of retail theft in progress. Officers learned that the male subject was attempting to do a “ticket switch” which is an ongoing scam of people scanning the barcode of a less-expensive item while at the self-checkout. The 42-year-old male subject had departed in a U-Haul van before officers arrived. Employees were able to retrieve all the merchandise the man attempted to steal. While en route, officers located the van and the male driver near Morton Avenue and Walsh Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The man told police he didn’t have a driver’s license, and that he just left Walmart after being accused of theft. The man was placed under arrest and police located several barcodes from Walmart in the man’s pocket. Inside the U-Haul, officers located a 12 gauge shotgun, a HiPoint 9mm firearm, several small mopeds, power tools, as well as numerous keys, locks, and a crowbar. The man refused to speak to police and was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Chillicothe car crash victim identified

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified 44-year-old Katherine “Katie” Wright of Chillicothe as the victim of a deadly car crash on Friday night. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times. She was...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
25newsnow.com

Chillicothe woman killed in late Friday afternoon crash identified

CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - A woman killed late Friday afternoon in a crash in Chillicothe has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the woman, Katherine “Katie” Wright, 44, of Fawn Court in Chillicothe, was pronounced deceased on scene after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway, rolled multiple times and struck several small trees.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC police chief faces disorderly conduct charges

The police chief in Viola, Illinois, faces multiple misdemeanor charges after a set of disturbances the day before Thanksgiving. Documents filed in Mercer County Circuit Court show 28-year-old Troy Brock faces six counts of disorderly conduct after being involved in disturbances on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Mercer County State’s Attorney Grace Simpson and Mercer County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Bruning signed off on those six charges, alleging they come from disturbances at Genesis Medical Center in Aledo and also at a private home.
VIOLA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woodford County woman wanted for attempted murder

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Woodford County Sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of 21-year-old Gabrielle L. Sturdivant to contact them immediately, as she is wanted for attempted murder. According to a press release sent Friday, Sturdivant is wanted in relation to...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Have you seen me? Runaway teen missing for over a month

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen who has been missing for over a month. 16-year-old Taneil Bullock of Bloomington was reported missing on Nov. 2. She is not believed to be in danger, and she has been in occasional contact with her family. Bullock spoke with the police via telephone but they were unable to verify it was her or determine her location.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Shots fired at apartment complex Saturday in Normal

NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a shooting incident after a woman says she woke up to bullet holes in her apartment, Saturday. Sgt. Jeff Longfellow says police were called to the 700 block of N Golfcrest around 10:45 am to a report of shots fired. After arriving, police were unable to find any evidence.
NORMAL, IL
wcbu.org

Arrest made in connection with September homicide

Peoria police have made an arrest in a September homicide case. Domonicue Linwood, 24, was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop at Abington and Jefferson in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Jamarion Lee on W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue. Police say they found a handgun with an extended...
PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

Ottawa man arrested for alleged cocaine sales

OTTAWA – An Ottawa man has been taken into custody after an investigation into purported cocaine sales in Ottawa. According to the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Department on Wednesday, they arrested 39-year-old Jeffrey M. Heth at his residence for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a Class 2 Felony. He was transported to the LaSalle County Jail where his bond was set at $500,000.
OTTAWA, IL
wmay.com

Body Found, Believed To Be That Of Missing Woman

Menard County authorities say a body pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is believed to be that of a missing woman from Springfield. The 76-year-old woman was reported missing Friday, and her vehicle was parked near the river in Petersburg later that day. After an extensive search, personnel in a rescue boat spotted the body in the water around 4 Sunday afternoon.
PETERSBURG, IL
wjbc.com

1 dead after single-car crash in southeast Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has released the name of the fatal crash victim from Friday evening in Bloomington. The victim was 19-year-old Rowan B. Rumley of Bloomington. The autopsy indicates that Rumley died from multiple blunt injuries after hitting a concrete barrier with his car. The crash...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy