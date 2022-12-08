Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Probation Instead Of Prison For Streator Drug Defendant
An elderly drug dealer from Streator will avoid prison. While in court Friday, 69-year-old Debra Stevenson pleaded guilty to a felony drug dealing charge. She was given four years probation and time served for 79 days spent in the La Salle County Jail. A second felony charge of allowing her home to be used for drug dealing was dropped.
25newsnow.com
Shotspotter alert leads to teen being arrested
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 17-year-old teen is in the Juvenile Detention Center after being arrested after a Shot Spotter alert Sunday afternoon. Peoria Police say the seven round Shot Spotter alert came in just before 2:30 PM Sunday in the 2000 block of West Antoinette. A statement from...
1470 WMBD
Juvenile arrested following Sunday afternoon shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile has been arrested following a shots fired call in South Peoria Sunday afternoon. Peoria Police say a ShotSpotter alert came in before 2:30 P.M. on West Antoinette inbetween Western and Madison Park Terrace, with officers seeing the alleged gunman flee on foot. A car...
wjbc.com
Convicted McLean County drug dealer sentenced to 18 years in prison
BLOOMINGTON – A man who said he resorted to sell drugs in the Twin Cities to get his family’s food truck up and running was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison. Edward Holmes, 51, was one of McLean County’s biggest drug dealers, if not the biggest, said Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve during Friday’s court hearing.
wglt.org
Older evidence poses challenges in Jamie Snow murder case
Dated technology abandoned by police investigators decades ago is creating an issue for lawyers for Jamie Snow as they scrutinize materials in Snow’s bid to prove his innocence in the shooting death of William Little. Snow was convicted in 2001 of killing the Bloomington gas station attendant during a...
25newsnow.com
Pedestrian hit Monday evening in Peoria in ‘critical condition’; crash is not being investigated as hit & run
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle around 6:45 Monday night. Peoria Police said Jesse Hardin was “struck by a vehicle while crossing the street near the intersection of Wisconsin and McClure near the 900 block of East McClure.
Would-be shoplifter facing gun charge after GPD dispatched to Walmart
Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 3rd responded to Walmart for a report of retail theft in progress. Officers learned that the male subject was attempting to do a “ticket switch” which is an ongoing scam of people scanning the barcode of a less-expensive item while at the self-checkout. The 42-year-old male subject had departed in a U-Haul van before officers arrived. Employees were able to retrieve all the merchandise the man attempted to steal. While en route, officers located the van and the male driver near Morton Avenue and Walsh Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The man told police he didn’t have a driver’s license, and that he just left Walmart after being accused of theft. The man was placed under arrest and police located several barcodes from Walmart in the man’s pocket. Inside the U-Haul, officers located a 12 gauge shotgun, a HiPoint 9mm firearm, several small mopeds, power tools, as well as numerous keys, locks, and a crowbar. The man refused to speak to police and was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
Central Illinois Proud
Chillicothe car crash victim identified
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified 44-year-old Katherine “Katie” Wright of Chillicothe as the victim of a deadly car crash on Friday night. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times. She was...
Neponset man's wild ride ends in multiple charges
Cole Carlson, 24, Neponset, was charged with multiple offenses last week after he took Kewanee police on a vehicular pursuit.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Police Department. A police pursuit following a reported hit and run has led to multiple charges against a Neponset man.
25newsnow.com
Chillicothe woman killed in late Friday afternoon crash identified
CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - A woman killed late Friday afternoon in a crash in Chillicothe has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the woman, Katherine “Katie” Wright, 44, of Fawn Court in Chillicothe, was pronounced deceased on scene after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway, rolled multiple times and struck several small trees.
ourquadcities.com
QC police chief faces disorderly conduct charges
The police chief in Viola, Illinois, faces multiple misdemeanor charges after a set of disturbances the day before Thanksgiving. Documents filed in Mercer County Circuit Court show 28-year-old Troy Brock faces six counts of disorderly conduct after being involved in disturbances on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Mercer County State’s Attorney Grace Simpson and Mercer County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Bruning signed off on those six charges, alleging they come from disturbances at Genesis Medical Center in Aledo and also at a private home.
25newsnow.com
Drug-induced homicide arrest comes as Peoria County sees jump in fatal drug overdoses
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Peoria woman is in jail, accused of providing drugs that killed. It happens as one key stakeholder says the deadly drug overdose problem has “skyrocketed” this year. Tuesday, Sharon Lucy, 58, was booked into the Peoria County Jail for investigation of...
Central Illinois Proud
Woodford County woman wanted for attempted murder
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Woodford County Sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of 21-year-old Gabrielle L. Sturdivant to contact them immediately, as she is wanted for attempted murder. According to a press release sent Friday, Sturdivant is wanted in relation to...
Central Illinois Proud
Have you seen me? Runaway teen missing for over a month
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen who has been missing for over a month. 16-year-old Taneil Bullock of Bloomington was reported missing on Nov. 2. She is not believed to be in danger, and she has been in occasional contact with her family. Bullock spoke with the police via telephone but they were unable to verify it was her or determine her location.
25newsnow.com
Shots fired at apartment complex Saturday in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a shooting incident after a woman says she woke up to bullet holes in her apartment, Saturday. Sgt. Jeff Longfellow says police were called to the 700 block of N Golfcrest around 10:45 am to a report of shots fired. After arriving, police were unable to find any evidence.
wcbu.org
Arrest made in connection with September homicide
Peoria police have made an arrest in a September homicide case. Domonicue Linwood, 24, was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop at Abington and Jefferson in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Jamarion Lee on W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue. Police say they found a handgun with an extended...
walls102.com
Ottawa man arrested for alleged cocaine sales
OTTAWA – An Ottawa man has been taken into custody after an investigation into purported cocaine sales in Ottawa. According to the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Department on Wednesday, they arrested 39-year-old Jeffrey M. Heth at his residence for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a Class 2 Felony. He was transported to the LaSalle County Jail where his bond was set at $500,000.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington school board member pleads guilty to agg. DUI, driving with revoked license
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Bloomington District 87 school board member Fitzgerald Samedy has pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI and driving with a revoked license. In early May, Bloomington Police said they were called to a report of a disturbance on South Evergreen Lane. Samedy, 36, reportedly got out...
wmay.com
Body Found, Believed To Be That Of Missing Woman
Menard County authorities say a body pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is believed to be that of a missing woman from Springfield. The 76-year-old woman was reported missing Friday, and her vehicle was parked near the river in Petersburg later that day. After an extensive search, personnel in a rescue boat spotted the body in the water around 4 Sunday afternoon.
wjbc.com
1 dead after single-car crash in southeast Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has released the name of the fatal crash victim from Friday evening in Bloomington. The victim was 19-year-old Rowan B. Rumley of Bloomington. The autopsy indicates that Rumley died from multiple blunt injuries after hitting a concrete barrier with his car. The crash...
