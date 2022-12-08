Read full article on original website
Related
Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms
Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is among a group of 59 influential conservative power brokers who signed an open letter pressing Republican leaders in the House and Senate to delay their internal conference leadership elections. “The Republican Party needs leaders who will confidently and skillfully...
House leadership votes show shifts for Democrats, Republicans
The new leader of the Democratic party in the U.S. House is making history as the first Black member of Congress to lead the party.
Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.
Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
NBC News
House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win
The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
The eight most vulnerable Senate Democrats in 2024
Senate Democrats are gearing up for what’s expected to be a challenging reelection environment in 2024 even as they await the results of a Senate runoff in Georgia between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker next month. About two dozen Democrats or those who caucus with the party will be up for reelection, […]
Rep. James Clyburn, 82, beats challenge to House Democratic leadership position
Rep. James Clyburn bucked the Democratic youth moment on Thursday, winning the No. 4 leadership seat for the House Democrats after Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., dropped his challenge.
An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House
With Raphael Warnock's win, Joe Biden did something we have not seen since FDR.
Schumer reelected Senate leader after Dems expand majority
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sen. Chuck Schumer was unanimously elected Thursday for another term as Senate Democratic leader, helming a bolstered 51-seat majority for a new era of divided government in Congress but intent on "getting things done" for the country. Senate Democrats met behind closed doors at...
Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders
(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
White House helping defeated Dems find jobs after congressional losses
President Biden's administration is helping to find new jobs for Democratic lawmakers and staffers who lost their midterm elections and gave Republicans control of the House.
Jeffries to replace Pelosi as top House Democrat
Rep. Katherine Clark was elected Democratic Whip, and Rep. Pete Aguilar will take over as caucus chair.
Trump Sat On $94 Million As His Chosen Candidates Lost The Senate For Republicans
The coup-attempting former president, expected to run for the 2024 nomination, spent just a small fraction of the $151 million he raised on GOP candidates.
US News and World Report
Kyrsten Sinema Leaves Democratic Party, Adding Drama to Tight U.S. Senate Margin
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent, she said on Friday, just days after Democrats won a Senate race in Georgia and secured 51 seats in the 100-member chamber riven by deep political divisions. "Like a lot of Arizonans,...
New Democratic House leaders are 31 years younger on average, featuring Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries leads a new generation of left-of-center congressional standard bearers as Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer step away.
Chuck Schumer says the January 6 committee's hearings had an 'important effect' on Senate Democrats' history-defying midterm victory
"Every night, they saw on TV these hooligans, these insurrectionists, being violent, beating up police officers," said the Democratic leader.
POLITICO
Nancy Mace said she won’t vote to remove Democrats from committees next year — a step Kevin McCarthy has vowed to take if he becomes speaker.
GOP leadership has vowed to remove three Democrats from panels next year. What’s happening? Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said Tuesday that she wouldn’t support removing Democrats from committees, a step GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has vowed to take next year if he wields the speaker’s gavel. What...
What comes next now that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has decided to step down as top Democrat
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will step aside from the leadership role she's held atop the House Democratic Caucus for nearly two decades, she announced on the House floor on Thursday. That decision tees up a race to succeed Pelosi and fill out the rest of the Democratic leadership team. Elections...
WV Republicans reconfirm House, Senate leaders
(The Center Square) – After Republicans bolstered supermajorities in the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate, lawmakers voted to reconfirm the chambers’ leadership for at least another two years. Republican senators selected Sen. Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, to remain as the Senate president and Republican delegates selected Del. Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, to stay as the speaker of the House. Both leaders will head into the 2023 legislative session next month...
Washington Examiner
Senate Democrats prepare to flex new subpoena power
For all the focus on House Republicans’ plans to flex their investigative muscles next year in the majority, Senate Democrats unlocked their ability to do the same this week with Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection victory in Georgia. That’s because the outright majority Warnock clinched for Senate Democrats will...
Comments / 0