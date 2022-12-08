ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Daily Mail

Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms

Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
Markets Insider

Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.

Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win

The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
WHNT News 19

The eight most vulnerable Senate Democrats in 2024

Senate Democrats are gearing up for what’s expected to be a challenging reelection environment in 2024 even as they await the results of a Senate runoff in Georgia between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker next month. About two dozen Democrats or those who caucus with the party will be up for reelection, […]
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Schumer reelected Senate leader after Dems expand majority

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sen. Chuck Schumer was unanimously elected Thursday for another term as Senate Democratic leader, helming a bolstered 51-seat majority for a new era of divided government in Congress but intent on "getting things done" for the country. Senate Democrats met behind closed doors at...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders

(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

WV Republicans reconfirm House, Senate leaders

(The Center Square) – After Republicans bolstered supermajorities in the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate, lawmakers voted to reconfirm the chambers’ leadership for at least another two years. Republican senators selected Sen. Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, to remain as the Senate president and Republican delegates selected Del. Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, to stay as the speaker of the House. Both leaders will head into the 2023 legislative session next month...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Senate Democrats prepare to flex new subpoena power

For all the focus on House Republicans’ plans to flex their investigative muscles next year in the majority, Senate Democrats unlocked their ability to do the same this week with Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection victory in Georgia. That’s because the outright majority Warnock clinched for Senate Democrats will...
GEORGIA STATE

