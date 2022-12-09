‘It’s only going to get better’: West Augustine barbers react to barbershop arson

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A West Augustine Barbershop is picking up the pieces after police say their business was intentionally burned down.

Action News Jax spoke with three barbers who worked inside The Kings Chair Barber Club.

They all say this hurts because this barbershop is a staple of the West Augustine community and they couldn’t imagine who would want to do this.

According to the St. Augustine Police Department, this barbershop was set on fire last week and is now being investigated as an arson case.

Wayland Baker, who is a barber at this shop says when he first received a call about what happened he didn’t realize it would be this bad.

“As I pulled up and saw all of the fire trucks here and could see what was going on it was instant depression,” says Baker.

Baker added whoever did this, not only hurt their barbershop, but also the community.

“Now they left a void, they left a void that unfortunately there aren’t a lot of barbershops around here,” says Baker.

Baker says their barbershop, was a common ground where people could meet, talk about sports, and build friendships.

“It’s always a brotherly feel,” says Derrick Hannah.

Now other barbers inside the barbershop like Derrick Hannah are picking up the pieces and trying their best to survive.

“I’m doing door-to-door haircuts. Making house calls, keeping in contact with my regular clients,” says Hannah.

Anthony Johnson, who is also a barber at this barbershop, says he is sad but yet concerned about what this fire could potentially do for this business.

“Now I have to worry about where my clients are going. Because if we aren’t here they see the place, and they go elsewhere,” says Johnson.

As for Hannah, he and the other five barbers who work inside this shop are sticking together during a very tough time.

“So far we are hanging in there and it’s only going to get better from here. We’re not going anywhere,” says Derrick Hannah.

The owner of this barbershop has put out a $5,000 dollar reward for anyone with information leading to a conviction of this crime.

