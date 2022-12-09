ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wglt.org

Older evidence poses challenges in Jamie Snow murder case

Dated technology abandoned by police investigators decades ago is creating an issue for lawyers for Jamie Snow as they scrutinize materials in Snow’s bid to prove his innocence in the shooting death of William Little. Snow was convicted in 2001 of killing the Bloomington gas station attendant during a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Would-be shoplifter facing gun charge after GPD dispatched to Walmart

Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 3rd responded to Walmart for a report of retail theft in progress. Officers learned that the male subject was attempting to do a “ticket switch” which is an ongoing scam of people scanning the barcode of a less-expensive item while at the self-checkout. The 42-year-old male subject had departed in a U-Haul van before officers arrived. Employees were able to retrieve all the merchandise the man attempted to steal. While en route, officers located the van and the male driver near Morton Avenue and Walsh Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The man told police he didn’t have a driver’s license, and that he just left Walmart after being accused of theft. The man was placed under arrest and police located several barcodes from Walmart in the man’s pocket. Inside the U-Haul, officers located a 12 gauge shotgun, a HiPoint 9mm firearm, several small mopeds, power tools, as well as numerous keys, locks, and a crowbar. The man refused to speak to police and was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
GALESBURG, IL
wjbc.com

Convicted McLean County drug dealer sentenced to 18 years in prison

BLOOMINGTON – A man who said he resorted to sell drugs in the Twin Cities to get his family’s food truck up and running was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison. Edward Holmes, 51, was one of McLean County’s biggest drug dealers, if not the biggest, said Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve during Friday’s court hearing.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Shots fired at apartment complex Saturday in Normal

NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a shooting incident after a woman says she woke up to bullet holes in her apartment, Saturday. Sgt. Jeff Longfellow says police were called to the 700 block of N Golfcrest around 10:45 am to a report of shots fired. After arriving, police were unable to find any evidence.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen shot in Peoria Friday, no suspect yet

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old male was shot multiple times on Friday afternoon, and Peoria Police are still looking for whoever did it. According to a PPD press release, officers responded to the 3400 block of Fallen Oak just after 1:30 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bartonville PD taking UTV registrations

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bartonville Police Department is now taking UTV and gas or electric bicycle registrations. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Bartonville residents can bring their vehicle on a trailer to receive registration and an inspection from the police department.
BARTONVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

September Peoria homicide suspect arrested

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Police have arrested a suspect in relation to a homicide committed in September, according to a Peoria press release. 24-year-old Domonicue Linwood was arrested at a traffic stop and was taken into custody without incident. A handgun with an extended magazine and modified switch were recovered from the vehicle and suspected controlled substances.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Chillicothe car crash victim identified

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified 44-year-old Katherine “Katie” Wright of Chillicothe as the victim of a deadly car crash on Friday night. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times. She was...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
25newsnow.com

21-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a young woman with an attempted murder warrant out for her arrest. Gabrielle L. Sturdivant is alleged to have gotten into her vehicle and approached a victim standing in the parking...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Police Department holding gun buyback on Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is giving the community another chance to get rid of unwanted weapons. The department is preparing to hold its third gun buyback this year. The buyback will take place on Saturday, December 10 from 10 A.M. – 1 P.M. Buyback locations are First Baptist Church and Higher […]
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Body Found, Believed To Be That Of Missing Woman

Menard County authorities say a body pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is believed to be that of a missing woman from Springfield. The 76-year-old woman was reported missing Friday, and her vehicle was parked near the river in Petersburg later that day. After an extensive search, personnel in a rescue boat spotted the body in the water around 4 Sunday afternoon.
PETERSBURG, IL
wjbc.com

1 dead after single-car crash in southeast Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has released the name of the fatal crash victim from Friday evening in Bloomington. The victim was 19-year-old Rowan B. Rumley of Bloomington. The autopsy indicates that Rumley died from multiple blunt injuries after hitting a concrete barrier with his car. The crash...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wlds.com

More Information Released on Missing Person Search Near Petersburg

The Menard County Sheriff’s Office has released a description and some information about the circumstances relating to a person’s disappearance near Petersburg on Friday. According to a press release, on Friday, a 76 year old white female was reported missing from Springfield. The missing female’s vehicle was located on the east edge of Petersburg near the Illinois Route 123 bridge, where Route 123 intersects with Second Street. A widespread search by multiple agencies then began involving both ground, water, and air search teams. As of Sunday morning, the missing person has not been located. No clothing description is available.
PETERSBURG, IL
walls102.com

Ottawa man arrested for alleged cocaine sales

OTTAWA – An Ottawa man has been taken into custody after an investigation into purported cocaine sales in Ottawa. According to the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Department on Wednesday, they arrested 39-year-old Jeffrey M. Heth at his residence for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a Class 2 Felony. He was transported to the LaSalle County Jail where his bond was set at $500,000.
OTTAWA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Trial delayed for man accused of Daddio’s murder

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another is once again delayed. Michael Bakana, 43 will now face a jury trial for his alleged murder of Mariah Petracca, 22 on January 9th, 2023. Bakana is accused of shooting and killing Petracca in January 2021 outside of Daddio’s nightclub in downtown Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria police host another gun buyback event

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria community is coming together to take more guns off the street. Saturday, a gun buyback is going on at First Baptist and Higher Dimension Church. There is a limit of three firearms per person. The weapons must be unloaded, inside a bag, or...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy