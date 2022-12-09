Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
wglt.org
Older evidence poses challenges in Jamie Snow murder case
Dated technology abandoned by police investigators decades ago is creating an issue for lawyers for Jamie Snow as they scrutinize materials in Snow’s bid to prove his innocence in the shooting death of William Little. Snow was convicted in 2001 of killing the Bloomington gas station attendant during a...
Would-be shoplifter facing gun charge after GPD dispatched to Walmart
Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 3rd responded to Walmart for a report of retail theft in progress. Officers learned that the male subject was attempting to do a “ticket switch” which is an ongoing scam of people scanning the barcode of a less-expensive item while at the self-checkout. The 42-year-old male subject had departed in a U-Haul van before officers arrived. Employees were able to retrieve all the merchandise the man attempted to steal. While en route, officers located the van and the male driver near Morton Avenue and Walsh Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The man told police he didn’t have a driver’s license, and that he just left Walmart after being accused of theft. The man was placed under arrest and police located several barcodes from Walmart in the man’s pocket. Inside the U-Haul, officers located a 12 gauge shotgun, a HiPoint 9mm firearm, several small mopeds, power tools, as well as numerous keys, locks, and a crowbar. The man refused to speak to police and was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
wjbc.com
Convicted McLean County drug dealer sentenced to 18 years in prison
BLOOMINGTON – A man who said he resorted to sell drugs in the Twin Cities to get his family’s food truck up and running was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison. Edward Holmes, 51, was one of McLean County’s biggest drug dealers, if not the biggest, said Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve during Friday’s court hearing.
25newsnow.com
Shots fired at apartment complex Saturday in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a shooting incident after a woman says she woke up to bullet holes in her apartment, Saturday. Sgt. Jeff Longfellow says police were called to the 700 block of N Golfcrest around 10:45 am to a report of shots fired. After arriving, police were unable to find any evidence.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen shot in Peoria Friday, no suspect yet
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old male was shot multiple times on Friday afternoon, and Peoria Police are still looking for whoever did it. According to a PPD press release, officers responded to the 3400 block of Fallen Oak just after 1:30 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired.
Central Illinois Proud
Bartonville PD taking UTV registrations
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bartonville Police Department is now taking UTV and gas or electric bicycle registrations. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Bartonville residents can bring their vehicle on a trailer to receive registration and an inspection from the police department.
Neponset man's wild ride ends in multiple charges
Cole Carlson, 24, Neponset, was charged with multiple offenses last week after he took Kewanee police on a vehicular pursuit.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Police Department. A police pursuit following a reported hit and run has led to multiple charges against a Neponset man.
Central Illinois Proud
September Peoria homicide suspect arrested
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Police have arrested a suspect in relation to a homicide committed in September, according to a Peoria press release. 24-year-old Domonicue Linwood was arrested at a traffic stop and was taken into custody without incident. A handgun with an extended magazine and modified switch were recovered from the vehicle and suspected controlled substances.
Central Illinois Proud
Chillicothe car crash victim identified
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified 44-year-old Katherine “Katie” Wright of Chillicothe as the victim of a deadly car crash on Friday night. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times. She was...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington school board member pleads guilty to agg. DUI, driving with revoked license
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Bloomington District 87 school board member Fitzgerald Samedy has pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI and driving with a revoked license. In early May, Bloomington Police said they were called to a report of a disturbance on South Evergreen Lane. Samedy, 36, reportedly got out...
25newsnow.com
21-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Woodford County
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a young woman with an attempted murder warrant out for her arrest. Gabrielle L. Sturdivant is alleged to have gotten into her vehicle and approached a victim standing in the parking...
Peoria Police Department holding gun buyback on Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is giving the community another chance to get rid of unwanted weapons. The department is preparing to hold its third gun buyback this year. The buyback will take place on Saturday, December 10 from 10 A.M. – 1 P.M. Buyback locations are First Baptist Church and Higher […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Another Pontiac Correctional Center Correctional Officer attacked
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A day after a union picket over safety at the Pontiac Correctional Center, we’re told another Correctional Officer was injured at the facility. The AFSCME Union President tells 25 News, again, it was an officer, and inmate incident just before 10 AM Thursday. That...
wmay.com
Body Found, Believed To Be That Of Missing Woman
Menard County authorities say a body pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is believed to be that of a missing woman from Springfield. The 76-year-old woman was reported missing Friday, and her vehicle was parked near the river in Petersburg later that day. After an extensive search, personnel in a rescue boat spotted the body in the water around 4 Sunday afternoon.
wjbc.com
1 dead after single-car crash in southeast Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has released the name of the fatal crash victim from Friday evening in Bloomington. The victim was 19-year-old Rowan B. Rumley of Bloomington. The autopsy indicates that Rumley died from multiple blunt injuries after hitting a concrete barrier with his car. The crash...
wlds.com
More Information Released on Missing Person Search Near Petersburg
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office has released a description and some information about the circumstances relating to a person’s disappearance near Petersburg on Friday. According to a press release, on Friday, a 76 year old white female was reported missing from Springfield. The missing female’s vehicle was located on the east edge of Petersburg near the Illinois Route 123 bridge, where Route 123 intersects with Second Street. A widespread search by multiple agencies then began involving both ground, water, and air search teams. As of Sunday morning, the missing person has not been located. No clothing description is available.
walls102.com
Ottawa man arrested for alleged cocaine sales
OTTAWA – An Ottawa man has been taken into custody after an investigation into purported cocaine sales in Ottawa. According to the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Department on Wednesday, they arrested 39-year-old Jeffrey M. Heth at his residence for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a Class 2 Felony. He was transported to the LaSalle County Jail where his bond was set at $500,000.
Central Illinois Proud
Trial delayed for man accused of Daddio’s murder
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another is once again delayed. Michael Bakana, 43 will now face a jury trial for his alleged murder of Mariah Petracca, 22 on January 9th, 2023. Bakana is accused of shooting and killing Petracca in January 2021 outside of Daddio’s nightclub in downtown Bloomington.
25newsnow.com
Peoria police host another gun buyback event
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria community is coming together to take more guns off the street. Saturday, a gun buyback is going on at First Baptist and Higher Dimension Church. There is a limit of three firearms per person. The weapons must be unloaded, inside a bag, or...
25newsnow.com
Drug-induced homicide arrest comes as Peoria County sees jump in fatal drug overdoses
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Peoria woman is in jail, accused of providing drugs that killed. It happens as one key stakeholder says the deadly drug overdose problem has “skyrocketed” this year. Tuesday, Sharon Lucy, 58, was booked into the Peoria County Jail for investigation of...
Comments / 0