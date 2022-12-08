ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Portsmouth Herald

Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries

Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries. Recall that the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, changed the rules for some beneficiaries who inherit tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Specifically, in cases where the original account owner dies after Dec. 31, 2019, non-spouse beneficiaries of employer-sponsored retirement plan accounts and IRAs (both traditional and Roth), are no longer able to stretch required withdrawals from these accounts over their own life expectancies. Instead, these accounts must be fully distributed by the end of the tenth year after the original owner’s death.
fitsmallbusiness.com

Pre-tax Deductions & Post-tax Deductions: An Ultimate Guide

As a small business owner or payroll professional, you need to be aware of payroll tax deductions, including both pre- and post-tax deductions. As the names suggest:. Pre-tax deductions are those deductions subtracted from an employee’s pay before taxes are withheld (including health plan and life insurance contributions). Post-tax...
Blogging Big Blue

Child Tax Credit 2022: What To Do If You Missed The Deadline?

This does not imply that you will never get the money, though. It was far too late to file a claim for any unclaimed stimulus checks or child tax credit by November 17. When you file your taxes in 2023, even if the IRS Free File program has been discontinued for the remainder of the year, you can still avow any funds that are owed to you.
KENTUCKY STATE
AL.com

There’s a big change when filing taxes in 2023, IRS warns

A change in tax reporting could catch some people by surprise when filing in 2023, the Internal Revenue Service warns. There’s a change in reporting rules for Form 1099-K, the IRS document used to report payments and transactions from online platforms, apps or payment card processors such as Venmo, PayPal, Facebook Marketplace, Etsy or Uber.
Retirement Daily

Top Duties of an Estate Executor and How to Carry Them Out

The main responsibility of an executor of a will is to carry out the final wishes of the person who bestowed that position of trust. Usually, the executor is a spouse, close family member, trusted friend, or they could be a qualified, compensated person duly appointed under the laws of the state.
The Center Square

Arizona Auditor General issues government cash receipt fraud alert

(The Center Square) - The Arizona Auditor General's office issued an alert in hopes of stopping cash receipt fraud this week. The office notes that $3.2 million has been lost to cash-receipt-related fraud due to Arizona government employees in the past 11 years. "Cash receipt frauds are related to skimming and embezzlement schemes generally involving employees stealing incoming monies from an entity either before (skimming) or after (embezzlement) they have been recorded on the entity’s books,” the Auditor General’s office said in a press release. “Cash receipt frauds account for 23 percent of all occupational fraud in the United States...
ARIZONA STATE
KTEN.com

Hit by Inflation? The IRS Has $1,400 Waiting For You

The IRS has started sending out letters to approximately 9 million households that might have missed out on several pandemic-related tax refunds and stimulus checks, which may include the third round of stimulus payments that delivered $1,400 to individuals, $2,800 to couples and an additional $1,400 for each dependent. The...
hiphopnc.com

Help Is Available For Paying Heat Bills

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a federally-funded program that provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Households including a person aged 60 or older or disabled persons receiving services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services are eligible to sign up for assistance from Dec. 1 – 31. All other households may apply from Jan. 1 – March 31 or until funds are exhausted.

