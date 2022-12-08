Read full article on original website
Related
Child Tax Credit: IRS Issues Important Reminder and 4 More Before Tax Season
Now that 2022 is coming to an end, the clock is beginning to tick on preparing your 2022 tax returns. Those getting their documents in order to file will want to note a number of changes and updates...
CNBC
IRS warns taxpayers about new $600 threshold for third-party payment reporting
The IRS on Tuesday warned taxpayers about the new $600 threshold for receiving Form 1099-K for third-party payments. The change applies to payments from third-party networks, such as Venmo or PayPal, for transactions such as part-time work, side jobs or selling goods. “It’s going to be a new form for...
Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries
Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries. Recall that the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, changed the rules for some beneficiaries who inherit tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Specifically, in cases where the original account owner dies after Dec. 31, 2019, non-spouse beneficiaries of employer-sponsored retirement plan accounts and IRAs (both traditional and Roth), are no longer able to stretch required withdrawals from these accounts over their own life expectancies. Instead, these accounts must be fully distributed by the end of the tenth year after the original owner’s death.
Tax Mistakes Everyone Makes and How To Avoid Them
Tax season is approaching, and you can always take steps to be better prepared when it arrives. When you file your taxes, there are a few easy-to-make mistakes you'll need to dodge. Failing to do so...
fitsmallbusiness.com
Pre-tax Deductions & Post-tax Deductions: An Ultimate Guide
As a small business owner or payroll professional, you need to be aware of payroll tax deductions, including both pre- and post-tax deductions. As the names suggest:. Pre-tax deductions are those deductions subtracted from an employee’s pay before taxes are withheld (including health plan and life insurance contributions). Post-tax...
Child Tax Credit 2022: What To Do If You Missed The Deadline?
This does not imply that you will never get the money, though. It was far too late to file a claim for any unclaimed stimulus checks or child tax credit by November 17. When you file your taxes in 2023, even if the IRS Free File program has been discontinued for the remainder of the year, you can still avow any funds that are owed to you.
CNET
Stimulus and Child Tax Credit Payments: Today Is the Final Day to Claim Your Money
Today is the last day to claim your missing stimulus and child tax credit money if you haven't yet. The IRS reported in October that 9 million eligible families still hadn't claimed their payments. If you're one of the millions who hasn't received your money, you'll need to take action before time runs out tonight.
IRS: Virtual Settlement Event will help more in US settle tax claims
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that the IRS Office of Chief Counsel partnered with the American Bar Association Tax Section to hold its first centralized National Virtual Settlement Event. This four-day event was inspired by the monthlong virtual event held in March 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Social Security Benefits: What Will (and Won’t) Get Taxed From Your Monthly Check
According to the IRS, your Social Security benefits may be taxable if the total of one-half of your benefits plus all of your other income is greater than the threshold amount for your filing status....
There’s a big change when filing taxes in 2023, IRS warns
A change in tax reporting could catch some people by surprise when filing in 2023, the Internal Revenue Service warns. There’s a change in reporting rules for Form 1099-K, the IRS document used to report payments and transactions from online platforms, apps or payment card processors such as Venmo, PayPal, Facebook Marketplace, Etsy or Uber.
Stimulus Checks 2022: State Relief Checks, Tax Implications and More of the Biggest Topics of 2022
Although the federal government did not issue any economic impact payments -- aka stimulus checks -- in 2022, some states took it upon themselves to offer financial relief to eligible residents to...
Top Duties of an Estate Executor and How to Carry Them Out
The main responsibility of an executor of a will is to carry out the final wishes of the person who bestowed that position of trust. Usually, the executor is a spouse, close family member, trusted friend, or they could be a qualified, compensated person duly appointed under the laws of the state.
Social Security Taxes and the 5 Ways To Bypass or Lower Them
Social Security income might seem like your just reward for a lifetime of contributing to the program through payroll taxes, but that doesn't mean Uncle Sam won't get his cut once you retire and start...
Arizona Auditor General issues government cash receipt fraud alert
(The Center Square) - The Arizona Auditor General's office issued an alert in hopes of stopping cash receipt fraud this week. The office notes that $3.2 million has been lost to cash-receipt-related fraud due to Arizona government employees in the past 11 years. "Cash receipt frauds are related to skimming and embezzlement schemes generally involving employees stealing incoming monies from an entity either before (skimming) or after (embezzlement) they have been recorded on the entity’s books,” the Auditor General’s office said in a press release. “Cash receipt frauds account for 23 percent of all occupational fraud in the United States...
Inflation relief: At least 20 states offer one-time rebates, tax credits
Amid high inflation and rising interest rates, at least 20 states are offering one-time tax rebates and tax credits to help people cope with rising costs.
KTEN.com
Hit by Inflation? The IRS Has $1,400 Waiting For You
The IRS has started sending out letters to approximately 9 million households that might have missed out on several pandemic-related tax refunds and stimulus checks, which may include the third round of stimulus payments that delivered $1,400 to individuals, $2,800 to couples and an additional $1,400 for each dependent. The...
hiphopnc.com
Help Is Available For Paying Heat Bills
The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a federally-funded program that provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Households including a person aged 60 or older or disabled persons receiving services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services are eligible to sign up for assistance from Dec. 1 – 31. All other households may apply from Jan. 1 – March 31 or until funds are exhausted.
Sen. Brown leads push to restore Child Tax Credit before end of the session
Sen. Sherrod Brown leads push to restore Child Tax Credit and the monthly payments to parents before the end of the session.
Comments / 0