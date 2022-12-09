Read full article on original website
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Preorder Bonus Details About the Upcoming Respawn game out including a Blaster
Some new information about the much-anticipated sequel of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has just made its way to the internet. According to the reports, pre-order bonuses for both the regular and Deluxe editions of the game have been revealed. The details about Pre-order perks came just hours after the...
New Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Available With ‘Jedi: Survivor’ Pre-Orders
A new version of the Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber hilt is available with pre-orders of the “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” Collector’s Edition. Cameron Monaghan, who portrays Cal Kestis in the “Star Wars” games, showed off the lightsaber at the Game Awards 2022. “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” is a follow up to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Destiny 2: Lightfall Expansion Gameplay Trailer Content
At the 2022 Game Awards today, Bungie released the latest trailer for Destiny 2. Lightfall, the upcoming expansion, which will be released on February 28th 2023. The trailer introduces the brand new Focus Strang, the neon-numbernan Neptunian metropolis of Neomuna, and so much more. Destiny 2 has been nominated for...
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
How to download Minecraft on PC and install the version you need
Downloading Minecraft is easier than it's ever been with its unified launcher and two versions for one price.
Leaked Star Wars Jedi: Survivor system requirements ask for a ridiculous amount of hard drive space
PC and console players alike are gonna have to watch out for this requirement
Ruth Madoc, Legendary Sitcom Actor, Dead at 79
Actress Ruth Madoc, who is known for her roles in Fiddler on the Roof and Hi-de-Hi!, died on Friday, Dec. 9. She was 79. The actress reportedly passed after undergoing surgery because of a fall she suffered earlier this week, according to Belfield & Ward talent agent Phil Belfield. “It...
Star Wars x Columbia The Clone Wars Collection Has Arrived Online And In-Store
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Columbia and the Star Wars franchise are teaming up on a new collection of gear for the 2022 holiday season. Slated to be released on December 2, the latest Star Wars Collection from Columbia is inspired by the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series. If a Columbia x Star Wars collaboration sounds familiar, it’s because this is actually the 8th year that Disney/Lucasfilm has teamed up with the sportswear for a holiday collection. 2020’s Columbia x Star Wars merging notably channeled the super popular Mandalorian franchise. Over...
Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed Launch Cosmetics as Part of New Crossover; Bungie releases a new trailer for Season 19
Two of the biggest AAA titles will be exchanging cosmetics, as part of a new crossover. The two titles in question are Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Bungie's Destiny 2, with the developers unveiling new items to both titles. The cross-over event comes right after Valhalla received its final post-launch...
Amazon Games and Bandai Namco Online Bring Blue Protocol to the West in 2023
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Amazon Games and Bandai Namco Online Inc. today announced they are bringing Blue Protocol, a multiplayer online action role-playing game featuring beautiful, anime-inspired art, to North America, Europe, South America, Australia, and New Zealand. Blue Protocol will be free-to-play, and will launch for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in the second half of 2023, with a Closed Beta on PC earlier in the year. View the gameplay trailer, which debuted tonight at The Game Awards, here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206006016/en/ Amazon Games and Bandai Namco Online Bring Blue Protocol to the West in 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)
21 heroes remain untouched by balance updates since Overwatch 2 was released
The Overwatch 2 season two update has just been released, and it has good and bad news for many heroes and their fans. Doomfist looks more exciting with buffs to almost all his abilities, including his ultimate Meteor Strike, and Sojourn may finally be less of a headache with nerfs to her damage and range. Some other heroes like Zarya, Genji, and Junkrat received changes in the mid-season patch in November. But there are still 21 Overwatch heroes who have yet to receive any balance changes from Blizzard since Overwatch 2 was released. Some of them were changed significantly before the new version was released, but they have been left to the side since then.
Surprise new Halo Infinite December Update adds Custom Games Browser, several cross-core coatings
343 Industries has surprised Halo Infinite players with a new December Update that adds the Custom Games Browser, makes several armor coatings cross-core, gives away all armor cores for free, and more. Here's what you need to know.
Crash Bandicoot returns in new multiplayer action game, Crash Team Rumble
Crash Bandicoot’s next game takes things in a new direction. Rather than a traditional Crash 3D platformer, developer Toys for Bob’s next game in the 26-year-old franchise is a team-based, four-on-four action game called Crash Team Rumble. The console game’s debut trailer was revealed at The Game Awards on Thursday.
When is the Diablo 4 beta? Before its June 2023 release, but that's all we know
We go through the release date for the Diablo 4 beta
HHW Gaming: Yesterday’s Price, Will Not Be Today’s Price For New Xbox First-Party Games In 2023
Xbox is giving gamers another reason to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. The post HHW Gaming: Yesterday’s Price, Will Not Be Today’s Price For New Xbox First-Party Games In 2023 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
