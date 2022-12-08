ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertram House of Swampscott Receives Citation from Governor’s Office in Honor of 25th Anniversary

By Sylvia Chen
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
SWAMPSCOTT – Bertram House of Swampscott is celebrating its 25th birthday this year, and recently received a citation from Gov. Charlie Baker. Bertram House of Swampscott was recognized for “ongoing efforts to provide excellent services to senior residents of the greater Swampscott community.”

In December of 1997, Bertram House of Swampscott opened its doors as a nonprofit assisted living and memory care residence and welcomed its first senior residents.  Twenty-five years later, this award-winning facility has served hundreds of older adults.

Bertram House of Swampscott is located on 565 Humphrey St. in Swampscott, owned by The John Bertram House Trust.  Bertram House of Swampscott offers 59 apartments with both traditional Assisted Living and a specialized memory care program called the Reminiscence Neighborhood. The community provides seniors with activities, nutritional dining, 24 hours on-site care, Certified Nursing Assistants and so much more.

Currently, there are 65 people living at the community. Twenty-five people are in memory care, which is a special care for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The age of seniors living at the residence ranges from 40 years of age to those that have made it into their early 100s, according to Ellen Taintor, Director of Community Relations.

Josh MacQuarrie has been with Bertram House of Swampscott since 2011 and has led the community as its Executive Director since 2014.  At this year’s Resident Holiday Party, MacQuarrie announced the news of the citation to residents and staff.

He shared his thoughts on the 25-year milestone, saying, “I’m incredibly proud of our community and our team.  Bertram House of Swampscott has been a true home for many hundreds of older adults over the past 25 years, and we look forward to continuing to provide the excellent care we’re known for into the next 25 years and beyond!”

The post Bertram House of Swampscott Receives Citation from Governor’s Office in Honor of 25th Anniversary appeared first on Itemlive .

Itemlive.com

